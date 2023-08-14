Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Aino Health AB (427/23)

With effect from August 15, 2023, the subscription rights in Aino Health AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 24, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AINO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678647 Order book ID: 301191 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 15, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Aino Health AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AINO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020678654 Order book ID: 301190 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB