WKN: A2DHVP | ISIN: SE0009242555 | Ticker-Symbol: 50V
Frankfurt
14.08.23
09:12 Uhr
0,019 Euro
0,000
-2,08 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AINO HEALTH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AINO HEALTH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.08.2023 | 13:46
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Aino Health AB (427/23)

With effect from August 15, 2023, the subscription rights in Aino Health AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including August 24, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   AINO TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678647              
Order book ID:  301191                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from August 15, 2023, the paid subscription shares in Aino Health
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   AINO BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0020678654              
Order book ID:  301190                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
