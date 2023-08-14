Halberd Corporation: Halberd-Mississippi State University Testing of TBI Nasal Spray Progresses

Scientific Paper Presented at Research Symposium

JACKSON CENTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Halberd Corporation's (OTC PINK:HALB) Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI) mitigation research on Halberd's patent-pending nasal spray continues at Mississippi State University (MSU). MSU students, Jourdan, L.K., Broadaway, S. Cassen, et. al. authored and presented a paper on this project at the recent Mississippi State University Shackouls Honors College Summer Undergraduate Research Symposium, on August 2, titled "MODEL FOR THERAPEUTIC DEVELOPMENT IN TRAUMATIC BRAIN INJURY."

The research, headed by Dr. Russell Carr of the Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM), is designed to quantify and correlate bio-markers of TBI in animal models and to measure Halberd's nasal spray mitigation of the negative effects of TBI. The operative scientific assumption is that the maximum efficacy occurs when administered within hours of the traumatic injury event.

Halberd's nasal spray employs a proprietary blend of three active ingredients designed to timely address and block the excess production of certain identified inflammatory cytokines and neurotransmitters triggered by head trauma. Excess quantities of these elements are associated with irreversible brain injury.

Dr. Mitchell Felder, the principal inventor and Halberd's Chief Scientist, emphasizes the necessity of early administration of the nasal spray, perhaps within 10 minutes of head trauma for maximum efficacy. This mandates something simple and easy to administer, thus, a simple nasal spray applicator design.

According to the CDC, "In 2019, for example, CDC estimated that 'the economic cost of [head trauma] injury was $4.2 trillion, including $327 billion in medical care, $69 billion in work loss, and $3.8 trillion in value of statistical life and quality of life losses"1. The potential market for a product that proactively treats and prevents TBI through the timely suppression of specific excess neurotransmitters and inflammatory cytokines associated with brain trauma is enormous. Currently, no other product on the market addresses this need, let alone in the requisite timely manner. If the MSU test results are positive, this will be a significant step towards realizing Halberd's first therapeutic product, with enormous economic and humanitarian potential, particularly for the military and those in contact sports.

About Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (CVM).

Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine (MSU CVM) was founded in 1974 The CVM has a total of six locations and serves all 82 counties in Mississippi as well as the entire Southeastern United States. The College's main campus is in Starkville and includes the Wise Center, which houses its main teaching hospital, the Animal Health Center. The MSU CVM Department of Comparative Biomedical Sciences faculty and staff represent the basic scientific disciplines required for education of veterinarians. MSU CVM is committed to an ethical approach to treating animals with a genuine passion and drive.

About Halberd Corporation.

Halberd Corporation (OTC PINK:HALB), is a publicly traded company on the OTC Market, and is in full compliance with OTC Market reporting requirements. Since its restructuring in April of 2020, Halberd has obtained exclusive worldwide rights to three issued patents and has filed 22 related provisional, PCT, or utility patent applications to enhance its value to its stockholders and to attract the interests of potential development partners.

