Pathcore Inc.: Pathcore and StageBio Announce a Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize the Pathology Laboratory

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / StageBio, a leading provider of histology, pathology, image analysis, specimen archiving and biorepository services, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Pathcore, an innovative digital and computational pathology solutions provider. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the advancement of pathology solutions, offering enhanced digital workflows, and improved efficiency for clients worldwide.









As a trusted partner in the life sciences industry, StageBio is committed to continuously improving and expanding its offerings for its clients. Through this partnership with Pathcore, StageBio will harness Pathcore's cutting-edge digital pathology software platform to streamline laboratory and pathology operations, expedite data analysis, and facilitate collaboration between pathologists and researchers.

The integration of Pathcore's state-of-the-art software solutions with StageBio's expert team of pathologists will benefit clients by:

Enhancing Efficiency: Clients can expect accelerated turnaround times and increased productivity through optimized workflows and improved data management systems.

Cultivating Collaboration: The partnership will foster continued collaboration among pathologists, researchers, and clients, enabling efficient data sharing and facilitating interdisciplinary collaborations.

"Our team is delighted to partner with Pathcore and leverage their exceptional digital pathology software platform," said Dr. Thomas Lemarchand, Director of Digital and Quantitative Pathology, StageBio. "This collaboration will empower our team to deliver even greater value to our clients by streamlining laboratory processes, improving data analysis, and driving innovation in pathology services."

"We are excited to join forces with StageBio and combine our expertise to revolutionize digital pathology solutions and support their team. By integrating our advanced software capabilities with StageBio's industry-leading pathology services, we can accelerate the transition to digital pathology. Our successful partnership with StageBio is an example of how Pathcore supports its clients, not just through the acquisition of technologies, but also through complex implementations and rollouts. The long-term success and uptake of Pathcore products within client organizations is our mission." - Pathcore's CEO and Founder, Dan Hosseinzadeh.

About StageBio

StageBio is a leading provider of GLP-compliant necropsy, histology, pathology, and specimen archiving and biorepository services for the biopharmaceutical, medical device, academic, and contract research industries. The company operates four GLP laboratories as well as three GLP specimen archiving facilities in the U.S., along with one GLP laboratory in Europe. StageBio will continue to make investments in facility and technology infrastructure to meet the growing demand for high-quality histopathology services globally. StageBio has a team of 30+ board-certified veterinary pathologists and more than 100 laboratory technicians on staff supporting our unified commitment to quality, scientific integrity, and client satisfaction. Learn more at stagebio.com.

About Pathcore

Pathcore is globally known for software innovations that support viewing, analyzing, and sharing digital pathology images and clinical data. With an intuitive and open browser-based platform and products such as PathcoreSedeen, PathcoreFlow, and PathcorePACS, they support users in over 1000s institutions in more than 68 countries. In addition, the Pathcore image management solution removes barriers to adoption, enhances workflow with powerful statistics, and improves the accuracy and efficiency of disease analysis by leveraging the power of computation and image analysis. Learn more at pathcore.com.

