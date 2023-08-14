GeoArm Security: The GeoAlarm DIY Self-Install Security System Has Been Released Nationwide

The GeoAlarm simplifies the bundling of burglary intrusion, smart home automation, security cameras and video doorbells into one convenient app. Designed with competitive advantages over ADT + Google Nest, Alula (aka "Cove"), Amazon's Ring, SimpliSafe, and Vivint, the powerful GeoAlarm 7" touchscreen LED controller was developed to outperform the competition.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Introducing the all-new GeoAlarm Security System that was designed by professionals for the DIY business and home security market. Utilizing an aesthetically pleasing user friendly interface, the controller takes full advantage of it's 7" LCD touchscreen that features 1024 x 600 resolution and a 5MP front panel video camera.





Introducing the all-new GeoAlarm wireless security system. With a 7" LCD touchscreen the controller simplifies the bundling of burglary, smart home automation, security cameras into one convenient app.





The GeoAlarm simplifies the bundling of burglary intrusion, smart home automation, security cameras and video doorbells into one convenient app. Designed with competitive advantages over ADT + Google Nest, Alula (aka "Cove"), Brinks, Ring, Simplisafe, Vivint and other industry leaders, the GeoAlarm was developed to outperform the competition. Leveraging the latest in high technology, the all-in-one panel features a smart device chipset, Android OS 7.1 and supports 5 wireless radios - AT&T/Verizon LTE Cellular, Dual Band Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Sub-1 GHz Security encryption RF, Z-Wave Plus with S2 encryption, and Bluetooth LE 4.2 wireless connectivity.

Containing a built-in 5M pixel, fix focus, on-board front camera, the GeoAlarm panel capture's disarm photos along with the date, time and who disarmed it. And, the panel is also designed to start recording video right when the panel goes into alarm. For interactive home control, just download the GeoAlarm app, which is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play. With the GeoAlarm fully installed in the small business or home property, the user can remotely arm/disarm the panel, turn the smart thermostat on/off, and monitor any of the security cameras, video doorbells from a smart phone, computer or any other compatible device.

The GeoAlarm panel includes both Wi-Fi and Cellular LTE radios that work together to create a dual-path redundant connection to the GeoArm 24/7 PRO central station and/or end-user for DIY self-monitoring services only. Coming soon, the panel will be able to handle up to four partitions that can be programmed to restrict access to any portion of the security system, that is desired to be operated independently. With up to 100 wireless zones and 50 user codes, this security and automation panel is easy to expand at anytime. Supporting flexible mounting options, for either a wall-mount or desk-mount installation, the GeoAlarm is a breeze for the user to setup in under 30 minutes.

Wherever you live in America you can order a brand new system, on GeoArm.com, and get it discretely shipped to your front door! There is no need to pay an expensive installer, the GeoAlarm was developed to make the initial setup easier for all skill levels. Simple and convenient onboard panel videos, guide the user through self-installation, programming and operation of the GeoAlarm app. Having advanced technology built-in and a low price tag of under $400, the GeoAlarm offers a big bang for the buck paired with no-contract monitoring plans starting at just $8 a month!



Introducing the all-new GeoAlarm wireless security system. With a 7" LCD touchscreen the controller simplifies the bundling of burglary, smart home automation, security cameras into one convenient app. GeoAlarm 7" Touchscreen LCD Control Panel Installed on Bedroom Wall

The GeoAlarm 7" touchscreen LCD security system wireless control panel installed on bedroom wall. GeoAlarm App Screenshot

The GeoAlarm App lets you control your lighting, climate, cameras, and security from a single application. Available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pCIKpQlRLZI





