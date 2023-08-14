Cloud Disaster Recovery Startup Arpio Raises $8.2mm

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Arpio - the leading disaster recovery (DR) solution for Amazon Web Services (AWS) - today announced a $8.2 million seed round led by S3 Ventures and Companyon Ventures, alongside TDF Ventures and CreativeCo Capital. Existing investors YCombinator, Uncorrelated Ventures, Valor Ventures, and Triangle Tweener Fund also participated.





Over the past year, Arpio has tripled revenue and grown to over 50 enterprise customers - including Choice Hotels, 23andMe, Ricoh, and SAS - who use the platform to quickly deploy and automatically manage their AWS disaster recovery environments. Arpio was recently recognized in Gartner's 2023 Hype Cycle in the emerging Cloud Infrastructure Recovery Assurance Software category and leads G2's ranking in customer satisfaction for Disaster Recovery as a Service solutions.

"With increasing cybercrime, customer requirements, and regulation, business continuity is now top-of-mind for cloud customers of all types and sizes," said Eric Engineer, Partner at S3 Ventures. "When we analyzed the cloud disaster recovery space and spoke to users, it became clear that Arpio is the market's most comprehensive and easy-to-use solution. They are democratizing DR - providing push-button access to modern, sophisticated automation that is otherwise out of reach for most teams."

Co-founders Doug Neumann and Shaw Terwilliger previously worked together at Microsoft and then at Bandwidth - where they faced the time-intensive and complex challenge of setting up, testing, and maintaining DR automation in the cloud, and then faced an unrecoverable outage.

"Disaster recovery is a requirement for most mission-critical applications, but we found that legacy tools didn't work for the Cloud." said Neumann, CEO of Arpio. "They back up servers and data, but leave all of the surrounding cloud infrastructure to users. This means more work for infrastructure engineers, slower recovery times, and more risk exposure. So we created Arpio, the first DR solution designed specifically for Cloud workloads."

With Arpio, organizations can set up multi-region, multi-account disaster recovery in minutes - instead of months. True to its original mission, Arpio backs up everything needed to fully recover cloud applications - data, servers, and infrastructure - including identity, networking, and configurations. For added security, all data remains in the customer environment; backups are vaulted and air-gapped, further ensuring recovery in case of ransomware or corruption.

"Any downtime for us means lost revenue and frustrated customers," said Jason Simpson, VP of Engineering at Choice Hotels International, an Arpio customer. "Arpio's automated disaster recovery solution gives us the confidence that our systems will continue to operate if disaster strikes. And because it's so easy to set up, manage, and test, we will save hundreds of hours of engineering time per year."

With the funds, Arpio will continue to expand their AWS service coverage, increase automation, and invest in go-to-market.

About Arpio

Arpio is a disaster recovery solution for Cloud workloads running in AWS that helps organizations ensure operational continuity in case of outages, ransomware attacks, and other threats. A fully-managed SaaS solution, Arpio offers fast implementation, automated management, easy testing in production, and one-click failover so enterprises can achieve their most stringent Recovery Time Objectives (RTO) and Recovery Point Objectives (RPO). Arpio was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. Learn more about Arpio at https://www.arpio.io.

About S3 Ventures

Founded in 2005, S3 Ventures leads Seed, Series A, and Series B investments in Business Technology, Digital Experiences, and Healthcare Technology. Backed by a single limited partner - a highly philanthropic family with a multi-billion-dollar foundation - S3 Ventures empowers visionary founders with the patient capital and true resources required to grow extraordinary, high-impact companies. Arpio joins Allstacks (https://www.allstacks.com) and RepVue (https://www.repvue.com) as the firm's third investment in the Research Triangle. Learn more about S3 Ventures at https://www.s3vc.com/.

About Companyon Ventures

Companyon Ventures invests in category-leading seed-funded B2B software startups that have found product-market fit and are ready to scale. The firm advances companies to an outsized Series A through an immersive expansion program resulting in repeatable and scalable go-to-market execution. Companyon's expansion program employs playbooks and tools used by top-performing startups executed by a curated team of B2B SaaS practitioners who work for CEOs to deliver output and outcomes. Learn more about Companyon at https://companyon.vc.



