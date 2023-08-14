Generation Income Properties Inc.: Generation Income Properties Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) ("GIPR" or the "Company") today announced its financial and operating results for the three-month period ended June 30, 2023.

Highlights

(For the 3 months ended June 30, 2023)

Generated net loss attributable to GIPR of ($881 thousand), or ($0.34) per basic and diluted share.

Generated Core FFO of ($88) thousand, or ($0.03) per basic and diluted share.

Generated Core AFFO of ($33) thousand, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share.

FFO and related measures are supplemental non-GAAP financial measures used in the real estate industry to measure and compare the operating performance of real estate companies. A complete reconciliation containing adjustments from GAAP net income to Core FFO and Core AFFO is included at the end of this release.

Portfolio

Approximately 62% of our portfolio's annualized base rent ("ABR") as of June 30, 2023 was derived from tenants that have (or whose parent company has) an investment grade credit rating from a recognized credit rating agency of "BBB-" or better. Our largest tenants are the General Service Administration, PRA Holdings, Inc., Pratt and Whitney, and Kohl's Corporation and contributed approximately 66% of our portfolio's annualized base rent.

The Company's tenants are 100% rent paying and have been since our inception. Our portfolio is 93% leased and occupied.

Approximately 87% of the leases in our current portfolio (based on ABR as of June 30, 2023) provide for increases in contractual base rent during future years of the current term or during the lease extension periods.

The average ABR per square foot is $15.05 psf.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

We had $2.1 million in total cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023.

Total mortgage loans, net was $35.0 million as of June 30, 2023.

Financial Results

Total revenue from operations was $1,328,878 as compared to $1,379,103 for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Operating expenses, including G&A, for the same periods were $2.0 million and $2.0 million, respectively.

Net operating income ("NOI") for the same periods was $1.0 million and $1.1 million with the decrease attributable to our one tenant vacancy.

Net loss attributable to GIPR for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $881 thousand as compared to net loss of $1.0 million for the same period last year.

The Company is not providing guidance on future financial results or acquisitions and dispositions at this time. However, the Company will provide timely updates on material events, which will be broadly disseminated in due course. The Company's executives, along with its Board of Directors, continue to assess the advisability and timing of providing such guidance to better align GIPR with its industry peers.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets. Additional information about Generation Income Properties, Inc. can be found at the Company's corporate website: www.gipreit.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, whether or not expressly stated, may contain "forward-looking" statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and all statements, which are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the Company's expectations regarding future events and economic performance and are forward-looking in nature and, accordingly, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. These risks and uncertainties include the risk that we may not be able to timely identify and close on acquisition opportunities, our limited operating history, potential changes in the economy in general and the real estate market in particular, the COVID-19 pandemic, and other risks and uncertainties that are identified from time to in our SEC filings, including those identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 filed on March 28, 2023, which are available at www.sec.gov. The occurrence of any of these risks and uncertainties could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition, and results of operations. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Notice Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our reported results and net earnings per diluted share, which are financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP, this press release contains and may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Funds from Operations ("FFO"), Core Funds From Operations ("Core FFO"), Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO"), Core Adjusted Funds from Operations ("Core AFFO"), and Net Operating Income ("NOI"). We believe the presentation of the financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs. FFO and related measures, including NOI, should not be considered alternatives to net income as a performance measure or to cash flows from operations, as reported on our statement of cash flows, or as a liquidity measure, and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures. You should not consider our Core FFO, Core AFFO, or NOI as an alternative to net income or cash flows from operating activities determined in accordance with GAAP. Our reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure and statements of why management believes these measures are useful to investors are included below.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, As of December 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Assets Investment in real estate Land $ 12,577,544 $ 12,577,544 Building and site improvements 39,772,590 39,764,890 Tenant improvements 907,382 907,382 Acquired lease intangible assets 4,387,526 4,677,928 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization (6,441,616 ) (5,623,318 ) Net real estate investments 51,203,426 52,304,426 Investment in tenancy-in-common 1,247,679 1,218,268 Cash and cash equivalents 2,105,392 3,718,496 Restricted cash 34,500 34,500 Deferred rent asset 319,528 288,797 Prepaid expenses 533,446 132,642 Accounts receivable 125,299 96,063 Escrow deposits and other assets 285,287 184,241 Right of use asset, net 6,190,529 6,232,662 Total Assets $ 62,045,086 $ 64,210,095 Liabilities and Equity Liabilities Accounts payable $ 242,855 $ 173,461 Accrued expenses 379,508 365,624 Accrued expense - related party 506,000 128,901 Acquired lease intangible liabilities, net 537,618 639,973 Insurance payable 239,301 46,368 Deferred rent liability 232,550 251,798 Lease liability, net 6,365,937 6,356,288 Other payable - related party 2,262,300 2,587,300 Loan payable - related party 1,500,000 1,500,000 Mortgage loans, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $659,651 and $717,381 at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 34,958,848 35,233,878 Total liabilities 47,224,917 47,283,591 Redeemable Non-Controlling Interests 6,343,042 5,789,731 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 2,617,538 and 2,501,644 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 26,175 25,016 Additional paid-in capital 18,870,576 19,307,518 Accumulated deficit (10,839,825 ) (8,640,796 ) Total Generation Income Properties, Inc. Stockholders' Equity 8,056,926 10,691,738 Non-Controlling Interest 420,201 445,035 Total equity 8,477,127 11,136,773 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 62,045,086 $ 64,210,095

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue Rental income $ 1,318,750 $ 1,378,562 $ 2,645,457 $ 2,560,497 Other income 10,128 541 20,460 541 Total revenue $ 1,328,878 $ 1,379,103 $ 2,665,917 $ 2,561,038 Expenses General and administrative expense 358,989 472,736 703,136 814,416 Building expenses 320,255 325,201 633,855 578,592 Depreciation and amortization 558,001 558,676 1,115,551 989,569 Interest expense, net 466,751 375,627 935,961 705,921 Compensation costs 282,719 310,698 634,006 590,440 Total expenses 1,986,715 2,042,938 4,022,509 3,678,938 Operating loss (657,837 ) (663,835 ) (1,356,592 ) (1,117,900 ) Other expense - - (506,000 ) - Income (loss) on investment in tenancy-in-common 15,009 (1,462 ) 29,411 7,090 Dead deal expense (109,569 ) (107,371 ) (109,569 ) (107,371 ) Loss on debt extinguishment - (144,029 ) - (144,029 ) Net loss $ (752,397 ) $ (916,697 ) $ (1,942,750 ) $ (1,362,210 ) Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 129,065 130,181 256,279 260,144 Net loss attributable to Generation Income Properties, Inc. $ (881,462 ) $ (1,046,878 ) $ (2,199,029 ) $ (1,622,354 ) Total Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding - Basic & Diluted 2,615,471 2,255,441 2,578,678 2,224,419 Basic & Diluted Loss Per Share Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (0.34 ) $ (0.46 ) $ (0.85 ) $ (0.73 )

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

The following tables reconcile net income (loss), which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to Net Operating Income ("NOI"):

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022

Net loss attributable to Generation Income Properties, Inc. $ (881,462 ) $ (1,046,878 ) $ (2,199,029 ) $ (1,622,354 ) Plus: Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 129,065 130,181 256,279 260,144 Net income (loss) (752,397 ) (916,697 ) (1,942,750 ) (1,362,210 )

Plus: General and administrative expense $ 358,989 $ 472,736 $ 703,136 $ 814,416 Depreciation and amortization 558,001 558,676 1,115,551 989,569 Interest expense, net 466,751 375,627 935,961 705,921 Compensation costs 282,719 310,698 634,006 590,440 Other expense - - 506,000 - Income (loss) on investment in tenancy-in-common (15,009 ) 1,462 (29,411 ) (7,090 ) Dead deal expense 109,569 107,371 109,569 107,371 Loss on debt extinguishment - 144,029 - 144,029 Net Operating Income $ 1,008,623 $ 1,053,902 $ 2,032,062 $ 1,982,446

The following tables reconcile net income (loss), which we believe is the most comparable GAAP measure, to FFO, Core FFO, AFFO, and Core AFFO:

Three Months ended June 30, Six Months ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022

Net loss $ (752,397 ) $ (916,697 ) $ (1,942,750 ) $ (1,362,210 ) Other expense - - 506,000 - Depreciation and amortization 558,001 558,676 1,115,551 989,569 Funds From Operations $ (194,396 ) $ (358,021 ) $ (321,199 ) $ (372,641 ) Amortization of debt issuance costs 28,865 27,933 57,730 61,606 Non-cash stock compensation 77,039 124,118 167,687 218,044 Adjustments to Funds From Operations $ 105,904 $ 152,051 $ 225,417 $ 279,650 Core Funds From Operations $ (88,492 ) $ (205,970 ) $ (95,782 ) $ (92,991 ) Net loss $ (752,397 ) $ (916,697 ) $ (1,942,750 ) $ (1,362,210 ) Other expense - - 506,000 - Depreciation and amortization 558,001 558,676 1,115,551 989,569 Amortization of debt issuance costs 28,865 27,933 57,730 61,606 Above and below-market lease amortization, net (76,058 ) (26,297 ) (102,355 ) (50,181 ) Straight line rent, net 21,703 17,160 40,441 16,060 Adjustments to net loss $ 532,511 $ 577,472 $ 1,617,367 $ 1,017,054 Adjusted Funds From Operations $ (219,886 ) $ (339,225 ) $ (325,383 ) $ (345,156 ) Non-cash stock compensation $ 77,039 $ 124,118 $ 167,687 $ 218,044 Adjustments to Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 186,608 $ 375,518 $ 277,256 $ 469,444 Core Adjusted Funds From Operations $ (33,278 ) $ 36,293 $ (48,127 ) $ 124,288 Net loss $ (752,397 ) $ (916,697 ) $ (1,942,750 ) $ (1,362,210 ) Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (129,065 ) (130,181 ) (256,279 ) (260,144 ) Net loss attributable to Generation Income Properties, Inc. $ (881,462 ) $ (1,046,878 ) $ (2,199,029 ) $ (1,622,354 )



Our reported results are presented in accordance with GAAP. We also disclose funds from operations ("FFO"), adjusted funds from operations ("AFFO"), core funds from operations ("Core FFO") and core adjusted funds of operations ("Core AFFO") all of which are non-GAAP financial measures. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they are widely accepted industry measures used by analysts and investors to compare the operating performance of REITs.

FFO and related measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash requirements; accordingly, they should not be considered alternatives to net income or loss as a performance measure or cash flows from operations as reported on our statement of cash flows as a liquidity measure and should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, GAAP financial measures.

We compute FFO in accordance with the definition adopted by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT"). NAREIT defines FFO as GAAP net income or loss adjusted to exclude non-recurring or extraordinary items (as defined by GAAP), net gains from sales of depreciable real estate assets, impairment write-downs associated with depreciable real estate assets, and real estate related depreciation and amortization, including the pro rata share of such adjustments of unconsolidated subsidiaries. We then adjust FFO for non-cash revenues and expenses such as amortization of deferred financing costs, above and below market lease intangible amortization, straight line rent adjustment where the Company is both the lessor and lessee, and non-cash stock compensation to calculate Core AFFO.

FFO is used by management, investors, and analysts to facilitate meaningful comparisons of operating performance between periods and among our peers primarily because it excludes the effect of real estate depreciation and amortization and net gains on sales, which are based on historical costs and implicitly assume that the value of real estate diminishes predictably over time, rather than fluctuating based on existing market conditions. We believe that AFFO is an additional useful supplemental measure for investors to consider because it will help them to better assess our operating performance without the distortions created by other non-cash revenues or expenses. FFO and AFFO may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. We believe that Core FFO and Core AFFO are useful measures for management and investors because they further remove the effect of non-cash expenses and certain other expenses that are not directly related to real estate operations. We use each as measures of our performance when we formulate corporate goals.

As FFO excludes depreciation and amortization, gains and losses from property dispositions that are available for distribution to stockholders and non-recurring or extraordinary items, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, general and administrative expenses and interest costs, providing a perspective not immediately apparent from net income or loss. However, FFO should not be viewed as an alternative measure of our operating performance since it does not reflect either depreciation and amortization costs or the level of capital expenditures and leasing costs necessary to maintain the operating performance of our properties which could be significant economic costs and could materially impact our results from operations. Additionally, FFO does not reflect distributions paid to redeemable non-controlling interests.

