Heartcore Enterprises Inc.: HeartCore Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK and TOKYO, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) ("HeartCore" or "the Company"), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform ("CXM Platform") and Digital Transformation ("DX"), reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
Second Quarter 2023 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Partnered with INTRIX, Inc. to license HeartCore's Content Management System (CMS).
- Executed a deal with Honda Trading Corporation for HeartCore's task mining software solution, CONTROLIO, a web-based cloud system for employee monitoring and productivity enhancement.
- Presented virtually and held one-on-one meetings at the Sidoti & Co.'s June Virtual Small-Cap Conference.
- Hosted a U.S. Exchange Listing seminar in Tokyo, Japan on June 9, 2023 to a myriad of Japanese companies on the realities of going public on U.S. Exchanges in addition to an overview of its very successful Go IPO consulting service.
- Partnered with Toppan Inc. to strengthen and expand Toppan's digital marketing business utilizing HeartCore's Contents Management System, in addition to both companies collaborating on joint business ventures.
- Signed tenth Go IPO consulting service agreement with rYojbaba Inc.
- Second quarter revenue grew 91% compared to same period 2022.
- Year-to-Date revenue grew 180% compared to same period 2022.
- Q2 2023 EPS loss of $0.04 was primarily due to lower consulting services revenue as none of HeartCore's clients' pending IPOs were completed in the second quarter.
- YTD 2023 Company remained profitable and expects significant growth in second half 2022.
Management Commentary
"This past quarter reflected a period of growth from our enterprise software division, in addition to a time of important back-end movement within our Go IPO segment as our two-pronged growth strategy continues to manifest into full effect," said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. "As evidenced by growth of 102% and successfully hitting profitability within our enterprise software vertical, we continue to garner new customers and capitalize on synergistic opportunities with Sigmaways. Though we didn't have any Go IPO clients go public in Q2, we have a significant amount of progress being made behind the scenes and expect to see a robust second half of the year and beyond. I am very encouraged by the results we've generated year to date and expect an even stronger end to the calendar year."
Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results
Revenues increased 91% to $5.1 million compared to $2.7 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue from customized software development and services as a result of Sigmaway and its subsidiaries, and an increase from GO IPO consulting services as the Company obtained more IPO Consulting customers in 2023.
Gross profit increased 13% to $1.5 million (gross margin of 30%) from $1.3 million (gross margin of 50%) in the same period last year. The increase was primarily from increased maintenance and support services and customized software development and services, offset by decrease in sales of on-premise software.
Operating expenses remained consistent at $3.0 million from the same period last year. The increase in general and administrative expenses was offset by decreases in selling and research and development expenses.
Net loss was $1.0 million or $(0.04) per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.7 million or $(0.09) per diluted share, in the same period last year.
As of June 30, 2023, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $4.2 million compared to $7.2 million in December 31, 2022.
Six Months 2023 Financial Results
Revenues increased 180% to $13.8 million compared to $4.9 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased revenue from customized software development and services as a result of Sigmaways and its subsidiaries, and an increase from GO IPO consulting services as the Company obtained more IPO Consulting customers in 2023 and received warrants from its customers.
Gross profit increased 180% to $7.1 million (gross margin of 52%) from $2.6 million (gross margin of 52%) in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase from GO IPO consulting services and customized software development and services.
Operating expenses increased to $6.3 million from $5.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increases in selling and general and administrative expenses, offset by a decrease in research and development expenses.
Net income was about $785,000 or $0.05 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $3.3 million or $(0.18) per diluted share, in the same period last year.
Forward-Looking Statements
|HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|For the six months ended
June 30,
|For the three months ended
June 30,
|2023
|2022
|2023
|2022
|Revenues
|$
|13,829,523
|$
|4,946,298
|$
|5,095,373
|$
|2,670,297
|Cost of revenues
|6,688,004
|2,392,652
|3,586,938
|1,337,296
|Gross profit
|7,141,519
|2,553,646
|1,508,435
|1,333,001
|Operating expenses:
|Selling expenses
|1,056,704
|934,754
|488,062
|728,836
|General and administrative expenses
|5,133,094
|4,319,248
|2,447,887
|1,850,315
|Research and development expenses
|119,232
|525,487
|39,608
|417,228
|Total operating expenses
|6,309,030
|5,779,489
|2,975,557
|2,996,379
|Income (loss) from operations
|832,489
|(3,225,843
|)
|(1,467,122
|)
|(1,663,378
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
|(229,022
|)
|-
|(229,022
|)
|-
|Changes in fair value of investments in warrants
|166,107
|-
|(27,258
|)
|-
|Interest income
|50,270
|10,549
|18,665
|9,091
|Interest expenses
|(82,454
|)
|(28,861
|)
|(42,614
|)
|(17,590
|)
|Other income
|124,001
|25,450
|109,800
|8,777
|Other expenses
|(36,754
|)
|(55,224
|)
|(7,297
|)
|(31,562
|)
|Total other expenses
|(7,852
|)
|(48,086
|)
|(177,726
|)
|(31,284
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax provision
|824,637
|(3,273,929
|)
|(1,644,848
|)
|(1,694,662
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|39,446
|8,163
|(622,002
|)
|8,979
|Net income (loss)
|785,191
|(3,282,092
|)
|(1,022,846
|)
|(1,703,641
|)
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(185,298
|)
|-
|(111,046
|)
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|$
|970,489
|$
|(3,282,092
|)
|$
|(911,800
|)
|$
|(1,703,641
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|5,499
|299,413
|30,533
|219,360
|Total comprehensive income (loss)
|790,690
|(2,982,679
|)
|(992,313
|)
|(1,484,281
|)
|Less: comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interest
|(187,258
|)
|-
|(110,716
|)
|-
|Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|$
|977,948
|$
|(2,982,679
|)
|$
|(881,597
|)
|$
|(1,484,281
|)
|Net income (loss) per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|Basic
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|(0.09
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding
|Basic
|19,959,333
|18,105,698
|20,842,690
|18,936,829
|Diluted
|19,959,333
|18,105,698
|20,842,690
|18,936,829
|HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2023
|2022
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|4,238,741
|$
|7,177,326
|Accounts receivable
|2,812,337
|551,064
|Investments in marketable securities
|1,028,846
|-
|Prepaid expenses
|878,539
|538,230
|Note receivable
|300,000
|-
|Due from related party
|43,782
|48,447
|Other current assets
|79,339
|220,070
|Total current assets
|9,381,584
|8,535,137
|Non-current assets:
|Property and equipment, net
|331,389
|203,627
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,275,506
|2,644,957
|Intangible asset, net
|4,834,375
|-
|Goodwill
|3,276,441
|-
|Long-term investment in warrants
|2,917,574
|-
|Deferred tax assets
|238,783
|263,339
|Security deposits
|339,052
|244,395
|Long-term loan receivable from related party
|200,849
|246,472
|Other non-current assets
|69
|661
|Total non-current assets
|14,414,038
|3,603,451
|Total assets
|$
|23,795,622
|$
|12,138,588
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|1,194,222
|$
|497,742
|Accrued payroll and other employee costs
|561,698
|360,222
|Due to related party
|4,250
|402
|Current portion of long-term debts
|548,297
|697,877
|Insurance premium financing
|239,785
|-
|Factoring liability
|328,967
|-
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|262,063
|291,863
|Finance lease liabilities, current
|7,386
|19,294
|Income tax payables
|109,625
|2,747
|Deferred revenue
|2,375,063
|1,724,519
|Other current liabilities
|262,267
|53,027
|Total current liabilities
|5,893,623
|3,647,693
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long term debts
|1,324,383
|1,123,735
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|2,066,343
|2,421,054
|Finance lease liabilities, non-current
|-
|459
|Deferred tax liabilities
|1,353,625
|-
|Other non-current liabilities
|124,936
|138,018
|Total non-current liabilities
|4,869,287
|3,683,266
|Total liabilities
|10,762,910
|7,330,959
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
|-
|-
|Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 20,842,690 and 17,649,886 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively)
|2,083
|1,764
|Additional paid-in capital
|19,258,681
|15,014,607
|Accumulated deficit
|(9,603,090
|)
|(10,573,579
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|372,296
|364,837
|Total HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. shareholders' equity
|10,029,970
|4,807,629
|Non-controlling interest
|3,002,742
|-
|Total shareholders' equity
|13,032,712
|4,807,629
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|23,795,622
|$
|12,138,588
|HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|For the six months ended June 30,
|2023
|2022
|Cash flows from operating activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|785,191
|$
|(3,282,092
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
|used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization expenses
|306,097
|46,688
|Amortization of debt issuance costs
|1,316
|2,768
|Non-cash lease expense
|155,301
|143,845
|Deferred income taxes
|(75,240
|)
|14,167
|Stock-based compensation
|1,094,393
|888,826
|Warrants received as noncash consideration
|(4,009,335
|)
|-
|Changes in fair value of investments in marketable securities
|229,022
|-
|Changes in fair value of investments in warrants
|(166,107
|)
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(596,312
|)
|(344,779
|)
|Prepaid expenses
|1,245
|(266,030
|)
|Other assets
|23,277
|(5,516
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|(8,359
|)
|281,567
|Accrued payroll and other employee costs
|124
|175,246
|Due to related party
|4,214
|5,448
|Operating lease liabilities
|(147,035
|)
|(148,125
|)
|Finance lease liabilities
|-
|(288
|)
|Income tax payables
|106,625
|(8,756
|)
|Deferred revenue
|810,639
|596,762
|Other liabilities
|116,382
|(193,598
|)
|Net cash flows used in operating activities
|(1,368,562
|)
|(2,093,867
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(180,451
|)
|(30,963
|)
|Advance on note receivable
|(300,000
|)
|-
|Repayment of loan provided to related party
|23,715
|21,508
|Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
|(724,910
|)
|-
|Net cash flows used in investing activities
|(1,181,646
|)
|(9,455
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities
|Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance cost
|-
|13,602,554
|Proceeds from issuance of common shares prior to initial public offering
|-
|220,572
|Repurchase of common shares
|-
|(1,336,762
|)
|Payments for finance leases
|(11,243
|)
|(24,189
|)
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|-
|258,087
|Repayment of long-term debts
|(411,923
|)
|(469,166
|)
|Repayment of insurance premium financing
|(149,250
|)
|(167,955
|)
|Net proceeds from factoring arrangement
|328,967
|-
|Payments for debt issuance costs
|(448
|)
|(1,030
|)
|Payment for mandatorily redeemable financial interest
|-
|(430,489
|)
|Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
|(243,897
|)
|11,651,622
|Effect of exchange rate changes
|(144,480
|)
|(221,960
|)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|(2,938,585
|)
|9,326,340
|Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the period
|7,177,326
|3,136,839
|Cash and cash equivalents - end of the period
|$
|4,238,741
|$
|12,463,179
|Supplemental cash flow disclosures:
|Interest paid
|$
|40,083
|$
|28,025
|Income taxes paid
|$
|-
|$
|3,013
|Non-cash investing and financing transactions
|Payroll withheld as repayment of loan receivable from employees
|$
|-
|$
|12,034
|Share repurchase liability settled by issuance of common shares
|$
|-
|$
|16
|Deferred offering costs recognized against the proceeds from the offering
|$
|-
|$
|178,847
|Insurance premium financing
|$
|389,035
|$
|388,538
|Liabilities assumed in connection with purchase of property and equipment
|$
|2,199
|$
|9,676
|Common shares issued for acquisition of subsidiary
|$
|3,150,000
|$
|-
|Investments in warrants converted to marketable securities
|$
|1,257,868
|$
|-