Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd.: Foresight Signs Agreement with Global Vehicle Manufacturer

Ness Ziona, Israel, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) ("Foresight" or the "Company"), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the signing of an agreement for two proof of concept (POC) projects with a leading global vehicle manufacturer.

The vehicle manufacturer currently uses stereo cameras in its advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), enabling 3D depth perception and distance analysis. These features can be used, for example, for adaptive cruise control and lane departure warning, ensuring a safer driving experience. The vehicle manufacturer has chosen to evaluate Foresight's stereo vision solutions to improve safety measures even further.

The purpose of these POC projects is to assess the accuracy of Foresight's unique automatic calibration capabilities in enhancing 3D depth perception. In addition, the vehicle manufacturer will assess Foresight's Mono2Stereo perception enhancement solution to be used with its existing mono cameras which have different fields of view. Upon successful completion of the projects, the vehicle manufacturer may integrate Foresight's technology into its passenger vehicles. This integration could lead to improved precision in distance measurement, as well as object detection and classification, ultimately enhancing the overall safety system of the automaker's vehicles.

"We believe that our collaboration with another leading global vehicle manufacturer validates the importance of Foresight's technology in the automotive world and could lead to additional opportunities in the automotive sector. This vote of confidence from an important player in the automotive industry reinforces our commitment to develop advanced software-based vision solutions that will be widely implemented and could save lives by redefining road safety," said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX) is a technology company developing smart multi-spectral vision software solutions and cellular-based applications. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd., Foresight Changzhou Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight" vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight" accident-prevention solutions.

Foresight's vision solutions include modules of automatic calibration and dense three-dimensional (3D) point cloud that can be applied to different markets such as automotive, defense, autonomous vehicles and heavy industrial equipment. Eye-Net Mobile's cellular-based solution suite provides real-time pre-collision alerts to enhance road safety and situational awareness for all road users in the urban mobility environment by incorporating cutting-edge AI technology and advanced analytics.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com

