Exela Technologies, Inc. Reports Preliminary Second Quarter 2023 Results

Preliminary Second Quarter Highlights



Conference call scheduled for August 14, 2023 at 8:30 AM ET

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. ("Exela" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation leader, announced today its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"Our improving metrics in the second quarter are a result of many factors but certain ones stand above all - focus on cost management, debt reduction and the value proposition of our services and solutions enhanced by evolving AI," said Par Chadha, Executive Chairman of Exela.

Second Quarter Highlights

Revenue: Revenue for Q2 2023 was $272.9 million, up 2.3% compared to $266.8 million in Q2 2022. Revenue for the Information and Transaction Processing Solutions segment was $185.0 million, a decrease of 2.6% year-over-year, primarily due to lower volumes, customers rebalancing portfolios and attrition. Healthcare Solutions revenue was $63.6 million, an increase of 12.8% year-over-year, led by higher volumes from our new and existing customers. Legal and Loss Prevention Services revenue was $24.3 million, an increase of 19.5% year-over-year due to higher demand for services.

Operating income/(loss): Operating income for Q2 2023 was $11.2 million, compared with operating loss of $20.9 million in Q2 2022. The $32.1 million year over year improvement was primarily driven by higher revenue, lower cost of revenue, lower Selling, General and Administrative Expenses including a gain from sale of an asset.

Net Loss: Net loss for Q2 2023 was $30.9 million, compared with a net loss of $79.2 million in Q2 2022. EBITDA ( 4 ) : EBITDA for Q2 2023 was $31.6 million compared to a loss of $17.6 million in Q2 2022. EBITDA margin for Q2 2023 was 11.6% compared to (6.6)% in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA ( 5 ) : Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2023 was $40.9 million, an increase of 12.1% compared to $36.5 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin for Q2 2023 was 15.0%, an increase of 130 basis points from 13.7% in Q2 2022.



Capital Expenditures: Capital expenditures for Q2 2023 were 1.4% of revenue compared to 2% of revenue in Q2 2022

Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

On August 11, 2023, Exela received a notice of non-compliance from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") notifying the Company that, as a result of the Company's failure to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2023 (the "Form 10-Q"), the Company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1) (the "Rule"), which requires listed companies to timely file all periodic financial reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Under Nasdaq's listing rules, the Company has 60 calendar days to submit a plan to regain compliance. If the plan is accepted by Nasdaq, the Company can be granted up to 180 calendar days from the Form 10-Q due date, or until or until February 5, 2024, to regain compliance. The Company expects to complete its Form 10-Q and intends to file the Form 10-Q as soon as practicable to regain compliance with the Rule within the time period to provide the plan of compliance.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

Exela will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results at 8:30 AM ET on August 14, 2023. To access this call, dial 833-255-2831 or +1-412-902-6724 (international). The password for the call is "Exela Earnings Call".

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through May 18, 2023 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 20333000. A replay will also be archived on the Exela investor relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com .

Exela invites all investors to ask questions that they would like addressed on the conference call. We ask investors to submit questions via email to IR@exelatech.com .

A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the "Investors" page of the Company's website ( www.exelatech.com ). A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website ( http://investors.exelatech.com/ ) and will remain available after the call.

Below are the notes referenced above:

(1)Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of revenue excluding depreciation and amortization

(2)TCV: Total Contract Value, the aggregate $USD value of a contract over its life

(3)Long-term liability: Includes senior secured term loan and revolving facility, senior secured 2023 notes, senior secured 2026 notes, Securitization facility and interest-bearing current liabilities calculated ending July 2023 beginning June 2021

(4)EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of EBITDA is attached to this release.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA is attached to this release.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela's software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 15,500 employees operating in 21 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Find out more at www.exelatech.com

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/ , and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

Financial Disclosure Advisory

The preliminary unaudited financial results included in this press release are based on information available as of August 14, 2023 and management's review of operations and financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Actual results may be materially different from these preliminary financial results. They remain subject to change based on the completion of customary review procedures and are forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update these statements, except as may be required by law. The actual results may be materially different and are affected by the risk factors and uncertainties identified in this press release and in the Company's annual and quarterly filings with the SEC. An independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed or performed any procedures with respect to the preliminary unaudited financial information included in this release. The Company expects to file a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with respect to the period ended June 30, 2023, once an independent registered public accounting firm has reviewed the relevant unaudited financial information.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, each of which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Exela believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures will provide useful information to investors in assessing our financial performance, results of operations and liquidity and allows investors to better understand the trends in our business and to better understand and compare our results. Exela's board of directors and management use constant currency, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to assess Exela's financial performance, because it allows them to compare Exela's operating performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the effects of Exela's capital structure (such as varying levels of debt and interest expense, as well as transaction costs resulting from the combination of Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, SourceHOV Holdings, Inc. and Novitex Holdings, Inc. on July 12, 2017 (the "Novitex Business Combination") and capital markets-based activities). Adjusted EBITDA also seeks to remove the effects of integration and related costs to achieve the savings, any expected reduction in operating expenses due to the Novitex Business Combination, asset base (such as depreciation and amortization) and other similar non-routine items outside the control of our management team. Optimization and restructuring expenses and merger adjustments are primarily related to the implementation of strategic actions and initiatives related to the Novitex Business Combination. All of these costs are variable and dependent upon the nature of the actions being implemented and can vary significantly driven by business needs. Accordingly, due to that significant variability, we exclude these charges since we do not believe they truly reflect our past, current or future operating performance. The constant currency presentation excludes the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate constant currency revenue and Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis by converting our current-period local currency financial results using the exchange rates from the corresponding prior-period and compare these adjusted amounts to our corresponding prior period reported results. Exela does not consider these non-GAAP measures in isolation or as an alternative to liquidity or financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in Exela's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expenses and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures and therefore the basis of presentation for these measures may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not required to be uniformly applied, are not audited and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Net loss is the GAAP measure most directly comparable to the non-GAAP measures presented here. For reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measures to these non-GAAP financial measures, see the schedules attached to this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "may", "should", "would", "plan", "intend", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "seem", "seek", "continue", "future", "will", "expect", "outlook" or other similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our industry, future events, estimated or anticipated future results and benefits, future opportunities for Exela, and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Exela management and are not predictions of actual performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the network outage described in this press release and those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report and in subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). In addition, forward-looking statements provide Exela's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this communication. Exela anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Exela's assessments to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Exela's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

Vincent Kondaveeti

E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Mary Beth Benjamin

E: IR@exelatech.com

Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts) June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited and

Not Reviewed) (Audited) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,718 $ 15,073 Restricted cash 42,792 29,994 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,927 and $6,402, respectively 106,831 101,616 Related party receivables and prepaid expenses 463 759 Inventories, net 11,055 16,848 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 21,463 26,206 Total current assets 193,322 190,496 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $214,611 and $207,520, respectively 62,972 71,694 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 37,400 40,734 Goodwill 170,391 186,802 Intangible assets, net 182,350 200,982 Deferred income tax assets 1,584 1,483 Other noncurrent assets 26,785 29,721 Total assets $ 674,804 $ 721,912 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Liabilities Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 64,105 $ 79,249 Related party payables 1,773 2,473 Income tax payable (539 ) 2,045 Accrued liabilities 69,324 61,340 Accrued compensation and benefits 50,691 54,143 Accrued interest 60,103 60,901 Customer deposits 15,906 16,955 Deferred revenue 12,039 16,405 Obligation for claim payment 62,294 44,380 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 5,469 5,485 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 11,079 11,867 Current portion of long-term debts 106,372 154,802 Total current liabilities 458,616 510,045 Long-term debt, net of current maturities 958,005 942,035 Finance lease liabilities, net of current portion 7,745 9,448 Pension liabilities, net 17,732 16,917 Deferred income tax liabilities 11,968 11,180 Long-term income tax liabilities 3,801 2,742 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 27,991 31,030 Other long-term liabilities 5,955 6,104 Total liabilities 1,491,813 1,529,501 Commitments and Contingencies (Note 8) Stockholders' equity (deficit) Common Stock, par value of $0.0001 per share; 1,600,000,000 shares authorized; 6,365,965 shares issued and 6,365,353 shares outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 1,393,889 shares issued and 1,393,276 shares outstanding at December 31, 2022 261 162 Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 20,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively Series A Preferred Stock, 2,778,111 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 1 1 Series B Preferred Stock, 3,029,900 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Additional paid in capital 1,169,517 1,102,619 Less: Common Stock held in treasury, at cost; 612 shares at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (10,949 ) (10,949 ) Equity-based compensation 57,272 56,958 Accumulated deficit (2,024,331 ) (1,948,009 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation adjustment (4,992 ) (4,788 ) Unrealized pension actuarial losses, net of tax (3,788 ) (3,583 ) Total accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,780 ) (8,371 ) Total stockholders' deficit (817,009 ) (807,589 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 674,804 $ 721,912









Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Not Reviewed) 2022 2023 (Not Reviewed) 2022 Revenue $ 272,938 $ 266,770 $ 546,558 $ 546,168 Cost of revenue (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 212,059 217,277 428,526 440,781 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 32,026 50,195 76,407 93,235 Depreciation and amortization 14,890 17,993 31,450 36,205 Related party expense 2,739 2,186 5,851 4,173 Operating profit (loss) 11,224 (20,881 ) 4,324 (28,226 ) Other expense (income), net: Interest expense, net 45,092 42,271 89,272 82,031 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net (6,785 ) 8,117 (15,558 ) 9,001 Sundry expense (income), net 1,500 (741 ) 2,248 (434 ) Other expense (income), net (232 ) 7,375 (514 ) 13,534 Net loss before income taxes (28,351 ) (77,903 ) (71,124 ) (132,358 ) Income tax expense (2,535 ) (1,296 ) (5,198 ) (3,797 ) Net loss $ (30,886 ) $ (79,199 ) $ (76,322 ) $ (136,155 ) Cumulative dividends for Series A Preferred Stock (967 ) (876 ) (1,921 ) (1,740 ) Cumulative dividends for Series B Preferred Stock (1,171 ) (1,317 ) (2,324 ) (1,392 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (33,024 ) $ (81,392 ) $ (80,567 ) $ (139,287 ) Loss per share: Basic and diluted $ (5.19 ) $ (643.71 ) $ (14.40 ) $ (1,310.32 )









Exela Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(in thousands of United States dollars except share and per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 (Not Reviewed) 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (76,322 ) $ (136,155 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss Depreciation and amortization 31,450 36,205 Original issue discount and debt issuance cost amortization 16,064 5,804 Debt modification and extinguishment costs (gain), net (16,964 ) 3,533 Credit loss expense 2,865 285 Deferred income tax provision 776 1,383 Share-based compensation expense 313 836 Unrealized foreign currency losses (gain) 521 (989 ) Loss (Gain) on sale of assets (5,831 ) 508 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect from acquisitions Accounts receivable (7,703 ) 80,674 Prepaid expenses and other assets 6,495 (10,870 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (639 ) 45,148 Related party payables (403 ) (23 ) Additions to outsource contract costs (298 ) (199 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (49,676 ) 26,140 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (3,357 ) (10,689 ) Additions to patents - (15 ) Additions to internally developed software (1,976 ) (1,736 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 29,811 194 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 24,478 (12,246 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Common Stock from at the market offerings 69,260 177,388 Dividend paid on Series B Preferred Stock - (1,396 ) Payment for fractional shares on reverse stock split (28 ) - Cash paid for equity issuance costs from at the market offerings (2,232 ) (6,493 ) Borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility 62,858 69,143 Principal repayment on borrowings under factoring arrangement and Securitization Facility (63,577 ) (160,684 ) Cash paid for withholding taxes on vested RSUs - (195 ) Lease terminations - (15 ) Cash paid for debt issuance costs (6,398 ) (7,125 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (2,150 ) (2,884 ) Borrowings from senior secured revolving facility and BRCC revolver 9,600 12,500 Repayments on senior secured revolving facility - (49,477 ) Proceeds from issuance of 2026 Notes - 56,583 Borrowings from other loans 24,289 5,491 Cash paid for debt repurchases (11,858 ) - Proceeds from Second Lien Note 31,500 - Repayment of BRCC term loan (44,775 ) (46,202 ) Principal repayments on senior secured term loans and other loans (32,991 ) (15,007 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 33,498 31,627 Effect of exchange rates on cash 143 (404 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,443 45,117 Cash, restricted cash, and cash equivalents Beginning of period 45,067 48,060 End of period $ 53,510 $ 93,177 Supplemental cash flow data: Income tax payments, net of refunds received $ 2,898 $ 4,453 Interest paid 72,608 19,103 Noncash investing and financing activities: Assets acquired through right-of-use arrangements 405 231 Accrued capital expenditures 2,167 1,400









Exela Technologies

Schedule 1: Second Quarter 2023 vs. Second Quarter 2022

Financial Performance $ in million Q2-2023 Q2-2022 Increase (Decrease) YoY ($ mn) Increase (Decrease) YoY (%) YTD'23 YTD'22 Increase (Decrease) YoY ($ mn) Increase (Decrease) YoY (%) Information and Transaction Processing Solutions $ 185.0 $ 190.0 $ (5.0 ) (2.6%) 378.7 395.0 (16.3 ) (4.1%) Healthcare Solutions 63.6 56.4 7.2 12.8% 126.6 113.0 13.6 12.0% Legal and Loss Prevention Services 24.3 20.4 3.9 19.5% 41.2 38.2 3.0 7.9% Total Revenue $ 272.9 $ 266.8 $ 6.2 2.3% 546.6 546.2 0.4 0.1% Gross profit 60.9 49.5 11.4 23.0% 118.0 105.4 12.6 12.0% Gross profit margin 22.3 % 18.6 % 3.8 % 380 bps 21.6 % 19.3 % 2.3 % 230 bps SG&A 32.0 50.2 (18.2 ) (36.2%) 76.4 93.2 (16.8 ) (18.0%) Operating (loss) income 11.2 (20.9 ) 32.1 (153.8%) 4.3 (28.2 ) 32.6 (115.3%) Operating margin 4.1 % (7.8 %) 11.9 % 1190 bps 0.8 % (5.2 %) 6.0 % 600 bps Net income (loss) (30.9 ) (79.2 ) 48.3 (61.0%) (76.3 ) (136.2 ) 59.8 (43.9%) Net income margin (11.3 %) (29.7 %) 18.4 % 1840 bps (14.0 %) (24.9 %) 11.0 % 1100 bps EBITDA 31.6 (17.6 ) 49.3 (279.3%) 49.6 (14.1 ) 63.7 (451.2%) EBITDA Margin 11.6 % (6.6 %) 18.2 % 1820 bps 9.1 % (2.6 %) 11.7 % 1170 bps Adjusted EBITDA $ 40.9 $ 36.5 $ 4.4 12.1% 75.6 72.6 3.0 4.1% Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.0 % 13.7 % 1.3 % 130 bps 13.8 % 13.3 % 0.5 % 50 bps







