Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Second quarter 2023 revenue grew 266% year-over-year to $1.31 million compared to $0.36 million in the second quarter of 2022

Second quarter 2023 gross profit grew 445% to $0.82 million (representing gross margin of 62.3%) vs. $0.15 million in the prior year period (representing gross margin of 41.8%)

Second quarter 2023 total operating expenses increased 56% to $2.12 million vs. $1.36 million in the prior year period

Second quarter 2023 net loss to common shareholders expanded to $1.29 million vs. net $1.26 million net loss in the prior year period

Cash at June 30, 2023 was $4.05 million vs. $6.70 million at December 31, 2022



"We made significant progress in reducing our sequential cash burn in the second quarter by 35%, as cash burn improved from approximately $940,000 in the first quarter, excluding one-time costs related to the Contentellect acquisition, to approximately $600,000 in the second quarter," commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells. "There were cross-trends in some line items on the income statement that may mask this trend, along with a $189,000 impairment charge for a write-down in some of our smaller assets, but this is the main takeaway from our second quarter financial performance. This is consistent with comments from the first quarter regarding some one-time items and carryover expenses from 2022 being absent in subsequent quarters.

"Revenue stabilized sequentially and was rather flat, but we believe some of the AI tools we are developing will be incremental to our revenue base. Additionally, we believe previously announced new leadership at WPFolio and Proofread Anywhere will help us optimize revenue performance from these cornerstone acquisitions last fall.

"We continue to explore options for growth capital to make additional acquisitions. Meanwhile, we will continue to focus on reducing our cash burn and optimizing our organic revenue opportunities. We also continue to develop AI tools that we believe could have a significant impact on business development opportunities as well as help us further optimize our revenue opportunities and effectively manage expenses," concluded Mr. Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio's experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www . onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) June 30

2023 December 31

2022

Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents 4,052,355 6,701,122 Accounts receivable, net 106,357 137,598 Inventory 117,983 105,129 Prepaids and other current assets 164,389 212,180 Total Current Assets 4,441,084 7,156,029 Intangible assets 4,185,362 3,864,618 Goodwill 4,243,718 4,209,126 Due from related party 129,526 111,720 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 154,007 154,007 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 277,155 280,326 Total Assets $ 13,430,852 $ 15,775,826 Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and other current liabilities $ 352,223 $ 550,454 Dividends payable 46,620 54,404 Acquisition notes payable 2,416,323 2,456,323 Notes payable 19,215 68,959 Contingent consideration 60,000 60,000 Deferred revenue 247,322 113,251 Total Current Liabilities 3,141,703 3,303,391 Total Liabilities 3,141,703 3,303,391 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 69,660 issued and

outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 70 70 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,110,195 issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 5,110 5,110 Additional paid-in capital 20,434,371 19,950,774 Accumulated other comprehensive income 109,557 96,971 Accumulated deficit (10,259,959 ) (7,580,490 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 10,289,149 12,472,435 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 13,430,852 $ 15,775,826

Onfolio Holdings, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue, services $ 295,750 $ 68,143 $ 688,151 $ 186,130 Revenue, product sales 1,014,293 289,679 1,973,626 557,615 Total Revenue 1,310,043 357,822 2,661,777 743,745 Cost of revenue, services 129,622 55,416 433,786 183,755 Cost of revenue, product sales 364,850 152,697 669,207 249,127 Total cost of revenue 494,472 208,113 1,102,993 432,882 Gross profit 815,571 149,710 1,558,784 310,863 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 1,572,825 1,035,463 3,192,205 1,769,753 Professional fees 303,443 161,751 627,828 268,383 Impairment of intangible assets 189,937 - 189,937 - Acquisition costs 57,393 163,307 208,007 240,468 Total operating expenses 2,123,598 1,360,521 4,217,977 2,278,604 Loss from operations (1,308,027 ) (1,210,811 ) (2,659,193 ) (1,967,741 ) Other income (expense) Equity method income 5,207 6,309 12,095 16,488 Dividend income 247 1,333 1,516 1,718 Interest income (expense), net 2,626 1,144 58,758 (1,256 ) Other income 5,822 1,354 8,624 1,354 Impairment of investments - (29,557 ) - (29,557 ) Loss on sale of asset - (34,306 ) - (34,306 ) Total other income 13,902 (53,723 ) 80,993 (45,559 ) Loss before income taxes (1,294,125 ) (1,264,534 ) (2,578,200 ) (2,013,300 ) Income tax (provision) benefit - - - - Net loss (1,294,125 ) (1,264,534 ) (2,578,200 ) (2,013,300 ) Preferred Dividends (50,244 ) (45,728 ) (101,269 ) (88,848 ) Net loss to common shareholders $ (1,344,369 ) $ (1,310,262 ) $ (2,679,469 ) $ (2,102,148 ) Net loss per common shareholder Basic and diluted $ (0.26 ) $ (0.56 ) $ (0.52 ) $ (0.89 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic and diluted 5,110,195 2,355,045 5,110,195 2,354,560