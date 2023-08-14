Anzeige
Montag, 14.08.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.08.2023 | 14:18
90 Leser
Onfolio Holdings Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONFO, ONFOW) ("Onfolio" or the "Company"), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Second quarter 2023 revenue grew 266% year-over-year to $1.31 million compared to $0.36 million in the second quarter of 2022
  • Second quarter 2023 gross profit grew 445% to $0.82 million (representing gross margin of 62.3%) vs. $0.15 million in the prior year period (representing gross margin of 41.8%)
  • Second quarter 2023 total operating expenses increased 56% to $2.12 million vs. $1.36 million in the prior year period
  • Second quarter 2023 net loss to common shareholders expanded to $1.29 million vs. net $1.26 million net loss in the prior year period
  • Cash at June 30, 2023 was $4.05 million vs. $6.70 million at December 31, 2022

"We made significant progress in reducing our sequential cash burn in the second quarter by 35%, as cash burn improved from approximately $940,000 in the first quarter, excluding one-time costs related to the Contentellect acquisition, to approximately $600,000 in the second quarter," commented Onfolio CEO Dominic Wells. "There were cross-trends in some line items on the income statement that may mask this trend, along with a $189,000 impairment charge for a write-down in some of our smaller assets, but this is the main takeaway from our second quarter financial performance. This is consistent with comments from the first quarter regarding some one-time items and carryover expenses from 2022 being absent in subsequent quarters.

"Revenue stabilized sequentially and was rather flat, but we believe some of the AI tools we are developing will be incremental to our revenue base. Additionally, we believe previously announced new leadership at WPFolio and Proofread Anywhere will help us optimize revenue performance from these cornerstone acquisitions last fall.

"We continue to explore options for growth capital to make additional acquisitions. Meanwhile, we will continue to focus on reducing our cash burn and optimizing our organic revenue opportunities. We also continue to develop AI tools that we believe could have a significant impact on business development opportunities as well as help us further optimize our revenue opportunities and effectively manage expenses," concluded Mr. Wells.

About Onfolio Holdings

Onfolio acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, each with a niche content focus and brand identity. Onfolio acquires business that meet its investment criteria, being that such businesses operate in sectors with long-term growth opportunities, have positive and stable cash flows, face minimal threats of technological or competitive obsolescence and can be managed by our existing team or have strong management teams largely in place. The Company excels at finding acquisition opportunities where the seller has not fully optimized their business, and Onfolio's experience and skillset allows it to add increased value to these existing businesses. Visit www.onfolio.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding expected operating results, such as revenue growth and earnings, and strategy for growth and financial results. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing new customer offerings, changes in customer order patterns, changes in customer offering mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, delays due to issues with outsourced service providers, those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and other risks to which our Company is subject, and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

For investor inquiries:
CORE IR
investors@onfolio.com
516-222-2560
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
June 30
2023		 December 31
2022
Assets
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents 4,052,355 6,701,122
Accounts receivable, net 106,357 137,598
Inventory 117,983 105,129
Prepaids and other current assets 164,389 212,180
Total Current Assets 4,441,084 7,156,029
Intangible assets 4,185,362 3,864,618
Goodwill 4,243,718 4,209,126
Due from related party 129,526 111,720
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, cost method 154,007 154,007
Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures, equity method 277,155 280,326
Total Assets$13,430,852 $15,775,826
Liabilities and Stockholder's Equity
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable and other current liabilities$352,223 $550,454
Dividends payable 46,620 54,404
Acquisition notes payable 2,416,323 2,456,323
Notes payable 19,215 68,959
Contingent consideration 60,000 60,000
Deferred revenue 247,322 113,251
Total Current Liabilities 3,141,703 3,303,391
Total Liabilities 3,141,703 3,303,391
Commitments and Contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, $0.001 per value, 5,000,000 shares authorized
Series A Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, 69,660 issued and
outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;		 70 70
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 5,110,195 issued and outstanding at
June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022;		 5,110 5,110
Additional paid-in capital 20,434,371 19,950,774
Accumulated other comprehensive income 109,557 96,971
Accumulated deficit (10,259,959) (7,580,490)
Total Stockholders' Equity 10,289,149 12,472,435
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$13,430,852 $15,775,826
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,		 For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
2023 2022 2023 2022
Revenue, services$295,750 $68,143 $688,151 $186,130
Revenue, product sales 1,014,293 289,679 1,973,626 557,615
Total Revenue 1,310,043 357,822 2,661,777 743,745
Cost of revenue, services 129,622 55,416 433,786 183,755
Cost of revenue, product sales 364,850 152,697 669,207 249,127
Total cost of revenue 494,472 208,113 1,102,993 432,882
Gross profit 815,571 149,710 1,558,784 310,863
Operating expenses
Selling, general and administrative 1,572,825 1,035,463 3,192,205 1,769,753
Professional fees 303,443 161,751 627,828 268,383
Impairment of intangible assets 189,937 - 189,937 -
Acquisition costs 57,393 163,307 208,007 240,468
Total operating expenses 2,123,598 1,360,521 4,217,977 2,278,604
Loss from operations (1,308,027) (1,210,811) (2,659,193) (1,967,741)
Other income (expense)
Equity method income 5,207 6,309 12,095 16,488
Dividend income 247 1,333 1,516 1,718
Interest income (expense), net 2,626 1,144 58,758 (1,256)
Other income 5,822 1,354 8,624 1,354
Impairment of investments - (29,557) - (29,557)
Loss on sale of asset - (34,306) - (34,306)
Total other income 13,902 (53,723) 80,993 (45,559)
Loss before income taxes (1,294,125) (1,264,534) (2,578,200) (2,013,300)
Income tax (provision) benefit - - - -
Net loss (1,294,125) (1,264,534) (2,578,200) (2,013,300)
Preferred Dividends (50,244) (45,728) (101,269) (88,848)
Net loss to common shareholders$(1,344,369) $(1,310,262) $(2,679,469) $(2,102,148)
Net loss per common shareholder
Basic and diluted$(0.26) $(0.56) $(0.52) $(0.89)
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted 5,110,195 2,355,045 5,110,195 2,354,560
Onfolio Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited)
2023 2022
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Net loss$(2,578,200) $(2,013,300)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating
activities:
Stock-based compensation expense 483,597 459,845
Equity method income (12,095) (16,488)
Dividends received from equity method investment 15,266 17,607
Loss on sale of asset - 34,306
Amortization of intangible assets 361,108 -
Impairment of intangible assets 189,937 -
Net change in:
Accounts receivable 31,241 (23,026)
Inventory (12,854) (9,797)
Prepaids and other current assets 47,791 (51,635)
Accounts payable and other current liabilities (198,231) 72,638
Due to joint ventures (17,806) (31,796)
Deferred revenue 134,071 3,980
Due to related parties - (480)
Net cash used in operating activities (1,556,175) (1,558,146)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Proceeds from sale of intangible assets - 45,694
Cash paid to acquire business (850,000) -
Investments in joint ventures - (22,500)
Net cash used in investing activities (850,000) 23,194
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock - 316,500
Payments of preferred dividends (109,053) (44,995)
Payment of contribution to joint venture note payable - (35,000)
Payments on acquisition note payable (40,000) -
Proceeds from notes payable - 44,000
Payments on note payables (49,744) (31,151)
Net cash provided by financing activities (198,797) 249,354
Effect of foreign currency translation (43,795) -
Net Change in Cash (2,648,767) (1,285,598)
Cash, Beginning of Period 6,701,122 1,710,318
Cash, End of Period 4,052,355 $424,720
Cash Paid For:
Income Taxes$- $-
Interest$18,836 $1,256


