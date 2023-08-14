EUDA Health Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Non-Compliance with Minimum Bid Price Requirement

Singapore, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EUDA Health Holdings Limited ("EUDA" and the "Company") received a written notice (the "Notice") from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market ("Nasdaq") indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the $1.00 Minimum Bid Price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (the "Bid Price Requirement").



The Notice does not result in the immediate delisting of the Company's securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market.

The Nasdaq Listing Rules require listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share and, based upon the closing bid price of the Company's securities for the 30 consecutive business days for the period ending August 9, 2023, the Company no longer meets this requirement.

The Notice indicated that the Company will be provided 180 calendar days in which to regain compliance. If at any time during this 180 calendar day period the bid price of the Company's securities closes at or above $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, the Nasdaq staff (the "Staff") will provide the Company with a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

Alternatively, if the Company fails to regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) prior to the expiration of the initial 180 calendar day period, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day compliance period, provided (i) it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other applicable requirements for initial listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market (except for the Bid Price Requirement) and (ii) it provides written notice to Nasdaq of its intention to cure this deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. In the event the Company does not regain compliance with Rule 5550(a)(2) prior to the expiration of the initial 180 calendar day period, and if it appears to the Staff that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency, or if the Company is not otherwise eligible, the Staff will provide the Company with written notification that its securities are subject to delisting from The Nasdaq Capital Market. At that time, the Company may appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its securities and is considering its options to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement. The Company's receipt of the Notice does not affect the Company's business, operations or reporting requirements with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Dr. Kelvin Chen

Chief Executive Officer

EUDA Health Holdings Limited

+65 6268 6821

kelvin@euda.com