" Our first quarter as a public company is an important milestone for NET Power," said Danny Rice, Chief Executive Officer of NET Power. " We've created an integrated corporate strategy that unites the technology, commercial and deployment goals to set the vision for where we intend to be by 2030. First, we will develop and prove the technology at utility scale. Second, we will build the commercial backlog of customers and plants. Finally, we will prepare the Company to enter manufacturing mode by the end of this decade. Thanks to the proceeds from the go-public transaction, we are well capitalized to achieve these goals and deliver the Energy Trifecta," he added.

NET Power is making significant progress in developing the Company's first Texas-based project, now called Project Permian (formerly SN1), which is located on an Oxy-hosted site near Midland-Odessa, Texas. In April 2023, NET Power announced that Zachry Group has been selected as NET Power's first licensed EPC partner and has commenced Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) for Project Permian. In the second quarter of 2023, NET Power accelerated site origination work and applied for an interconnection with ERCOT. Lastly, NET Power and Oxy are currently finalizing Project Permian's CO 2 transportation and sequestration plan that leverages Oxy's existing CO 2 infrastructure with no new sequestration permits expected to be needed.

NET Power and Baker Hughes continue to advance design and development of the utility-scale combustor and turboexpander. Site preparation and modification work at NET Power's La Porte demonstration plant has begun ahead of multiple planned equipment testing campaigns.

In May, NET Power and SK Group announced their intention to form a joint venture to originate and develop NET Power utility-scale plants in select Asian countries. This JV is expected to combine NET Power's technology expertise with SK's development capabilities and footprint to accelerate deployment of NET Power plants in the Asia-Pacific region. The companies endeavor to have terms of the joint venture finalized in 2023.

NET Power has a strong balance sheet, with approximately $649 million of cash and cash equivalents with no debt as of June 30, 2023. The Company has a fully diluted share count of 246 million shares, comprised of approximately 67 million shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding; approximately 143 million shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the exchange of Class B Common Stock; approximately 20 million shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the exercise of outstanding public and private warrants; approximately 2 million shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the exchange of Class B Common Stock subject to earn out or vesting requirements; and approximately 15 million shares of Class A Common Stock issuable upon the exchange of Class B Common Stock authorized for issuance pursuant to the Baker Hughes Joint Development Agreement.

NET Power (NYSE: NPWR) is a clean energy technology company with a mission to globally deploy affordable and reliable zero-emissions energy solutions. The Company licenses its proprietary NET Power Cycle, which transforms natural gas into low-cost, clean power that's available 24/7. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, NET Power is driving global adoption by partnering with power producers, technology providers, investors and other innovators to deliver utility-scale plants.

