MediXall Group, Inc.: Health Karma Group Announces Partnership with OXIO Health, Inc. to offer access to Centralized Personal Health Record using Artificial Intelligence

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / MediXall Group Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) ("MediXall"), an innovative virtual health and well-being solutions provider, announced today that it executed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with OXIO Health, Inc, (OXIO®) a Wellington, Florida-based healthcare incubator, to collaborate on offering Oxio's innovative platform HealthScoreAI to its members. HealthScoreAI is currently in development, and this innovative solution will provide Health Karma, Inc.® ("Health Karma") a unique opportunity to be on the ground floor of this Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform as well as contribute to its design moving forward.

HealthScoreAI is a patented AI-driven platform design born with the DNA of practical and technological experiences in healthcare. The platform will change who controls medical records, how data is shared and incentivize consumers to consolidate their encrypted medical information for "advancing the science" of healthcare. With product availability anticipated by early 2024, HealthScoreAI provides Health Karma consumers, free of charge, a secure place for their health records aggregated from multiple platforms, sorted, and placed in one secure, central location ~ all under the consumers' exclusive control regarding the use, monetization, and dissemination of their individual health information.

"AI is an amazing tool that will impact society in significant ways," stated Travis Jackson, CEO of Health Karma. "As healthcare professionals, we seek to stay at the forefront of how AI enhances our deliverables and engagement for our clients and members. For example, HealthScoreAI is creating a healthcare score or health quality index analogous to the FICO®1 score for credit, whereby participating Health Karma members can evaluate suggested ways to improve their personal health and well-being."

"We are witnessing a much-needed fundamental revolution in the future of healthcare," expressed Carl Larsen, President & COO of OXIO. "We now have the opportunity to make a difference by combining machine learning and AI in ways only dreamed of a short decade ago when our 35 license patents were first issued. We are pleased to partner with the Health Karma Group to bring HealthScoreAI's added value to its member base."

Noel J. Guillama, Co-Founder of OXIO Health, Inc., commented, "Being in healthcare delivery and technology for 30 years, I am disappointed that the promises of Electronic Medical Records or EMR have not created any material value for extending life, reducing costs, or empowering the healthcare consumer and patient. I have lived by a mantra to "enable providers, empower consumers, and expand the science." With this patented innovation and plan, HealthScoreAI empowers the patient and expands the science and data used in healthcare. This partnership is a win-win-win for both companies and revolutionary for consumers."

About OXIO Health, Inc.

OXIO Health, Inc. is a multifaceted healthcare innovations platform company which realized medical care had to be merged into a new, 21st-century medical technology to bring more value and improve quality. OXIO's management brings deep, hands-on experience working for over 30 years in nearly every healthcare delivery segment, technology, and facilities management.

About HealthScoreAI.

HealthScoreAI's management team has decades of experience designing and building Electronic Health Records (EHRs). It has secured rights to top-patented technology, which ranges from the Internet of Things (IoT) to ambulatory EHRs and the latest technologies in blockchain, Virtual Reality, and AI technology, all developed with HealthScoreAI in mind. HealthScoreAI will use a major portion of the existing medical record database application in OXIO's previously certified PWeR®2 EHR platform to manage the securely stored searchable healthcare information protected by the latest patented blockchain encrypted technology. HealthScoreAI will initially be based on 35 patents licensed for use through Oxio. This provides a secure basis for the intellectual property it developed. For more information on OXIO Health, Inc and HealthScoreAI, visit their website: www.oxiohealth.io.

About MediXall

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:MDXL) is a health and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering a virtual suite of solutions to employers and organizations which will enhance their employee's and members' overall health and well-being, and thereby enhance the profitability of the company and organization.

About Health Karma Group

Health Karma, a wholly owned subsidiary of MediXall, is a health solutions company which reimagines access to affordable virtual healthcare and well-being solutions to improve individuals' physical and mental health. Our unique, customized, proactive suite of solutions is available anytime, anywhere, delivering timely, quality care to employees and members. Just call ~ we answer! For more information on Health Karma, visit their official website: www.healthkarmagroup.com,and follow @HealthKarmaApp on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans and expectations of management and are subject to several uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. Specifically, the company's ability to raise additional capital, execute its business plan and strategy, sustain, or increase gross margins, achieve profitability, and build shareholder value are forward-looking statements. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements are found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of the latest information, future events, or otherwise.

1 "FICO is a registered trademark of Fair Isaac Corporation." And not related to any company noted in this announcement.

2 PWeR is a trademark of OXIO Health, Inc.

SOURCE: MediXall Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773869/Health-KarmaR-Group-Announces-Partnership-with-OXIO-Health-Inc-to-offer-access-to-Centralized-Personal-Health-Record-using-Artificial-Intelligence