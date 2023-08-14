TB Alliance Announces Partnership with Remington Pharmaceuticals to Commercialize New Therapy for Drug-Resistant Forms of TB in Pakistan

Non-profit drug developer partners with leading manufacturer of medicine in Pakistan

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Non-profit drug developer TB Alliance has granted Remington Pharmaceutical Industries (Pvt.) Ltd. a non-royalty bearing license to market the anti-tuberculosis (TB) medicine pretomanid as part of the all-oral, six-month BPaL and BPaLM regimens for treatment of drug-resistant TB (comprised of bedaquiline, pretomanid, and linezolid, with or without moxifloxacin). Pakistan ranks third among countries designated by the World Health Organization as having a high burden of drug-resistant TB. Remington has agreed to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pretomanid in Pakistan and the collaboration may extend to other countries in the future.

"TB Alliance is proud to partner with a leading healthcare solutions company in Pakistan to help ensure this treatment is available and accessible to those who need it throughout the country," said Mel Spigelman, President and CEO of TB Alliance. "This exciting update ensures an affordable and sustainable market for state-of-the-art therapies for drug-resistant TB in Pakistan."

"Pakistan is dedicated to eliminating TB and drug-resistant TB as public health threats. We applaud Remington Pharmaceuticals and TB Alliance for partnering to bring this medication to those affected with TB, and our government will work diligently to make sure that patients throughout the country can access the BPaL and BPaLM regimens," said Dr. Abdul Baseer Khan Achakzai, Director General of Health, Ministry of National Health Services, Pakistan.

"Remington is proud and thrilled to collaborate with TB Alliance to provide solutions that could change the lives of drug-resistant TB patients in Pakistan. Being the first national pharmaceutical company to attain WHO Prequalification from Pakistan, we strive to make quality TB products accessible to all. We are committed to the fight against tuberculosis and this partnership will support our global efforts to eliminate this disease efficiently. Our established distribution pathways will help doctors reach patients throughout the country," said Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khokhar, Chairman of Remington Pharmaceuticals.

The partnership with Remington is part of TB Alliance's global commercialization strategy for pretomanid as part of the BPaL/BPaLM regimens. This agreement is meant to complement four previously announced partnerships with manufacturers who were strategically recruited to ensure adequate quantities of quality assured product globally, and to enable market competition to ensure pretomanid is affordable for all countries.

About TB Alliance

TB Alliance is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to finding faster-acting and affordable drug regimens to fight TB. Through innovative science and with partners around the globe, we aim to ensure equitable access to faster, better TB cures that will advance global health and prosperity. TB Alliance operates with support from Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, European & Developing Countries Clinical Trials Partnership, Germany's Federal Ministry of Education and Research through KfW, Global Health Innovative Technology Fund, Indonesia Health Fund, Innovative Medicines Initiative, Irish Aid, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, United Kingdom Department for International Development, and the United States Agency for International Development. For more information, please visit: www.tballiance.org.

About Remington Pharmaceuticals

Remington Pharmaceuticals, a leading branded generic pharmaceutical company with 45 years of history, is focused on improving the quality of human life. Operating with manufacturing facilities in Pakistan and its international office in Dubai, the company is committed to continuous innovation in developing medicinal and nutritional products.

Among the medical professionals and other stakeholders, Remington Pharmaceuticals is best known for its quality healthcare solutions, passion for innovation through research and development, and dedicated people. Remington is the first national pharmaceutical company to obtain WHO Prequalification approval for an anti-TB product and is the only partner of Medicine Patent Pool for treatments of infectious diseases.

Remington Pharmaceuticals has a state-of-the-art cGMP-compliant manufacturing facility with large capacities for manufacturing tablets, capsules, sterile drops, sterile ointments, syrups, powder, and external preparations.

For more information about the company, please visit its official website: https://www.remingtonpharma.com/.

