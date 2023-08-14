Traxo Partners With Booking.com for Business to Provide Full Travel Visibility to Its Business Clients

Traxo's self-service, full travel visibility solution will provide hundreds of thousands of Booking.com for Business small to midsize companies a comprehensive view of all travel booking data.

Booking.com for Business clients will gain the ability to see data from any source (i.e., made via any travel point of sale) enabling greater oversight and enhancing the safety of employees on the road.

Clients can also send their travel data automatically to a number of travel-related services via Traxo's Marketplace, a portfolio of pre-built integrations.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Traxo, Inc., the world's only provider of real-time corporate travel data capture, has today announced a partnership that will offer an expanded comprehensive travel visibility solution to Booking.com for Business clients.





Traxo partners with Booking.com for Business

Business Travelers at Airport





Booking.com for Business has already become one of the world's leading online booking tools for small to midsize companies, with hundreds of thousands of users trusting the platform for their business travel needs across nearly 200 countries globally. Through this offering, Booking.com for Business clients will enable greater duty of care, enhance the safety of their travelers, and more easily identify potential savings opportunities. Additionally, these clients will also benefit from the ability to share this travel data with a variety of value-added, travel-related services and applications.

The Traxo solution works by auto-detecting all bookings - made via any travel point of sale - and seamlessly integrates them into a travel administrator dashboard containing a map displaying all active and upcoming trips. The service is powered by Traxo and free to use for Booking.com for Business clients.

Andres Fabris, Founder & CEO of Traxo, remarked: "We're thrilled to extend the visibility we offer to enterprise clients to Booking.com for Business clients through a self-service model. In today's world, where having real-time visibility into employee travel is essential, this partnership represents a major leap forward for unmanaged programs. Traxo will continue innovating and making duty of care and travel data portability accessible to all."

"Our clients value comprehensive visibility into their travel program. Via this partnership with Traxo, Booking.com for Business customers will gain enhanced duty of care oversight, and travel data distribution tools, regardless of where bookings are made," said Joshua Wood, Director of Booking.com for Business.

The offering also boasts integrations with expense reporting tools like Expensify, along with capabilities to share data with duty of care providers, VAT reclamation services, and more, with additional integrations on the horizon. Clients can effortlessly set up the fully automated service in under 30 minutes, allowing travel administrators to immediately and seamlessly receive the benefits without requiring changes in traveler behavior.

About Traxo, Inc.:

Based in Dallas, Traxo is the only real-time corporate travel data capture provider in the world. It allows businesses to finally obtain full visibility into all employee travel, automate pre-trip audits, maximize savings, and enhance duty of care for employee well-being. Traxo, founded in 2008, offers its services as a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). Some of its notable clients include Amex GBT, EY, McKinsey & Co, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Coupa, Emburse and Booking.com. Three recent Business Travel News Travel Managers of the Year use Traxo and the company recently made The Business Travel Magazine's 2021 Tech HotList, which recognizes the industry's top tech innovators. For more information, visit www.traxo.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Booking.com for Business

Launched in 2015, Booking.com for Business has grown to become one of the world's largest online booking tools for small to midsize companies. Part of Booking.com, Booking.com for Business' mission is to help companies thrive in a world of changing business travel needs. Booking.com for Business offers enterprise-grade travel management software at no cost, as well as one of the widest selections of travel options in the world, including flights, accommodations and rental cars, all at highly competitive rates. Booking.com for Business is available in eight languages (English, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish and Dutch), and hundreds of thousands of small and medium-sized businesses trust the platform for their business travel needs globally.

Contact Information

Roman Townsend

Managing Director, Belvera Partners

rtownsend@belverapartners.com

SOURCE: Traxo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/773931/Traxo-Partners-With-Bookingcom-for-Business-to-Provide-Full-Travel-Visibility-to-Its-Business-Clients