Prysmian Group: Prysmian's E3X Technology Added to Transmission Lines Across Northeast, Linking to a More Sustainable and Reliable Future

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Prysmian Group, the world leader in the energy and telecom cable industry, is deploying Prysmian's E3X® advanced conductor technology for transmission lines in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, in support of sustainability initiatives and a partnership with Eversource, a New England provider of reliable and sustainable electric, gas and water service. Prysmian's E3X® advanced conductor technology increases the capacity, efficiency, and reliability of transmission lines, allowing for more electric power to be transmitted with low losses and delivered across long distances without expanding the physical footprint of the projects.

Conductors are the metallic lines that electricity travels along on transmission infrastructure projects, and they are a critical technology for the reliability and resilience of the U.S. power grid. Previously, Eversource built transmission lines with aluminum conductor steel-supported (ACSS) capable of carrying twice the power of traditional aluminum conductors steel reinforced (ACSR). E3X Technology further enhances the performance of ACSS by reducing line losses, improving reliability and increasing capacity.

E3X Technology improves heat dissipation from overhead lines resulting in cooler conductors. Lower temperature conductors have lower line losses, enabling E3X-enhanced lines to deliver more power to customers across New England with less wasted energy. Reliability is also enhanced by reducing conductor sag and the risk that conductors exceed maximum design temperatures, even under emergency loading, which may occur during extreme weather events.

"As we focus on producing cutting-edge, high-quality conductors that help enhance the grid, we're looking at solutions that will enhance its reliability, prevent blackouts and reduce overall maintenance costs," said Brian DiLascia, Senior Vice President of Power Distribution at Prysmian Group North America. "We are excited to partner with Eversource on this initiative and help facilitate the sustainable energy transition while facilitating our customer's carbon neutral goals."

Prysmian's E3X Technology is made with sustainability in mind, not just from an application standpoint but from production. E3X is made with low-carbon footprint materials, including recycled and green metal sources, meaning it not only reduces energy losses and carbon emissions on deployment, but its production remains sustainability-focused.

Learn more about Prysmian's E3X Technology at https://na.prysmiangroup.com/markets/utilities-and-power-grids/power-distribution/focus-on/e3x-technology.

Prysmian Group North America

Prysmian Group is a multinational company headquartered in Milan, specializing in the production of cable and systems for use in the energy and telecom industries. Prysmian is the largest cable producer in the world with 30,000 associates and $16 billion in sales. Prysmian is present in North America with 28 plants, 48 in Europe, 13 in Latin America, 7 in the Middle East, Africa and Turkey, and 13 in Asia-Pacific.

Based in Highland Heights, Ky., Prysmian Group North America's operations include 28 manufacturing facilities, eight distribution centers, six R&D centers, and more than 6,000 associates with net sales of $6 billion. Additional information is available at na.prysmiangroup.com.

