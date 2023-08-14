Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Reports 2023 Second Quarter and Year to Date Financial Results

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (Nasdaq: HCDI, HCDIP, HCDIW, HCDIZ) ("Harbor," "Harbor Custom Homes®," or the "Company"), a real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced its financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023.



Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights Compared to Second Quarter 2022

Sales of $19.8 million compared to $10.3 million

Gross loss of $(2.9) million compared to $(1.9) million

Gross margin loss of (14.7)% compared to (18.8)%

Net loss of $(4.4) million compared to $(4.5) million

Basic loss per share of $(3.79) compared to $(9.20)

EBITDA loss of $(3.1) million compared to $(4.9) million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(3.0) million compared to $(4.8) million



Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Financial Highlights Compared to Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

Sales of $29.0 million compared to $38.9 million

Gross loss of $(5.0) million compared to gross profit of $4.1 million

Gross margin loss of (17.1)% compared to gross margin 10.6%

Net loss of $(9.2) million compared to $(2.9) million

Basic loss per share of $(10.95) compared to $(10.01)

EBITDA loss of $(7.7) million compared to $(1.4) million

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(7.4) million compared to $(0.9) million



"Despite a challenging real estate market, we achieved notable successes in the second quarter. Sales increased 93% compared to the previous year, primarily due to the closing of the first and smallest of our multifamily projects - Mills Crossing. Additionally, we secured $10 million in gross proceeds from our public offering with H.C. Wainwright & Co., and partnered with Sound Capital to refinance phase one of Belfair View. Our apartment communities are experiencing excellent lease-up velocity, with Pacific Ridge and Wyndstone expected to reach rental stabilization soon. Our luxury Texas homes have generated significant interest, and our California lots are seeing significant momentum," said Jeff Habersetzer, Interim Chief Executive Officer for Harbor.

Mr. Habersetzer continued, "I remain confident in our progress toward achieving our objectives through our continuous efforts to maximize our portfolio, improve operational inefficiencies, and manage costs."

Results for the Second Quarter 2023

Sales for the second quarter 2023 increased by 92.9% to $19.8 million, compared to sales of $10.3 million for the second quarter 2022. This increase was primarily due to the sale of the Mills Crossing townhomes in Bremerton, Washington for $14.3 million and $1.9 million of lot sales in California and Texas in the second quarter 2023, which were partially offset by decreases in home sales of $6.1 million and fee build revenue of $1.2 million. The decrease in home sales was due to three fewer homes sold in Texas in the second quarter of 2023 and sale of the last two remaining homes in Washington in the second quarter 2022. The fee build revenue continued to decrease as the fee build projects neared completion.

Gross loss for the second quarter 2023 increased to $(2.9) million compared to $(1.9) million for the second quarter 2022. Gross margin loss for the second quarter 2023 decreased to (14.7)% compared to (18.8)% for the second quarter 2022. The $(1.0) million increase in gross loss was primarily due to $4.7 million of additional impairment losses recorded on the Pacific Ridge and Darkhorse properties and decrease in home profit of $1.6 million or 14.4% gross margin decrease as compared to the second quarter 2022. These were partially offset by $1.5 million gross profit at 10.2% gross margin from the sale of Mills Crossing townhomes and non-recurrence of significant losses from Harbor's legacy fee build projects in 2023. The gross margin improvement was due to the increase in sales and non-recurrence of fee build losses, partially offset by impairment charges.

Operating expenses for the second quarter 2023 were $2.4 million compared to $3.7 million for the second quarter 2022. The $(1.3) million decrease in operating expenses was primarily due to a reduction of general and administrative costs. The majority of the savings came from reductions of compensation costs, depreciation, insurance expense, right of use expense, and professional fees. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales for the second quarter 2023 were 12.0% compared to 35.5% for the second quarter 2022. The decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of sales was primarily due to higher sales in the second quarter 2023 as compared to the second quarter 2022 and decrease in operating expenses for the comparable periods.

For the second quarter 2023, net loss was $(4.4) million compared to $(4.5) million for the second quarter 2022. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the second quarter 2023 was $(6.3) million or $(3.79) basic loss per share compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $(6.4) million or $(9.20) basic loss per share for the second quarter 2022.

EBITDA loss for the second quarter 2023 decreased from $(4.9) million in the second quarter 2022 to a loss of $(3.1) million for the second quarter 2023. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of stock compensation and other non-recurring costs, for the second quarter 2023 decreased to a loss of $(3.0) million compared to $(4.8) million for the second quarter 2022. For the second quarter 2023, Adjusted EBITDA loss as a percentage of sales was (15.0)% compared to (46.5)% for the second quarter 2022.

Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

Sales for the first half of 2023 decreased by (25.3)% to $29.0 million, compared to sales of $38.9 million for the first half of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to decreases in sales of homes of $12.4 million, developed lots of $4.7 million, entitled land of $4.5 million, and fee build of $3.7 million, partially offset by an increase in multi-family revenue of $15.5 million. The decreases in sales of homes, developed lots, and entitled land were mainly due to large prior year sales in California and Washington that did not recur in the first half of 2023. The fee build revenue continued to decrease as the fee build projects are nearing completion. The increases in multi-family revenue were due to the sale of Mills Crossing townhomes for $14.3 million and $1.2 million of rental revenue from four multi-family properties.

Gross profit (loss) for the first half of 2023 decreased to $(5.0) million compared to $4.1 million for the first half of 2022. Gross margin (loss) for the first half of 2023 was (17.1)% compared to gross margin of 10.6% for the first half of 2022. The $(9.1) million decrease in gross profit was primarily due to decreases in entitled land gross profit of $(4.1) million, developed lots gross profit of $(3.9) million, home gross profit of $(3.2) million, and gross loss from multi-family of $(1.3) million, partially offset by a decrease in fee build gross loss of $2.6 million. The (27.7)% decrease in gross margin was primarily driven by non-recurrence of high margin land, developed lot, and home sales, including a $2.9 million impairment loss related to the Darkhorse property and a $3.2 million impairment loss incurred on the Pacific Ridge apartment project. These gross margin declines were partially offset by $(3.0) million gross loss due to cost overruns with fee build projects in 2022 that did not recur in 2023, and $1.5 million gross profit from the sale of Mills Crossing townhomes in the first half of 2023.

Operating expenses for the first half of 2023 were $5.3 million compared to $7.5 million for the first half of 2022. This $(2.2) million decrease in operating expenses is primarily attributable to Harbor's focused reduction in general and administrative costs. Compensation costs, depreciation, insurance expense, and professional fees were the largest contributors to the cost savings of $(0.5) million, $(0.5) million, $(0.4) million, and $(0.4) million, respectively. Other less significant cost savings include a $(0.2) million right of use expense and $(0.1) million of brokerage fees. Operating expenses as a percentage of sales for the first half of 2023 were 18.3% compared to 19.3% for the first half of 2022. The decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of sales was primarily due to the decrease in operating expenses as described above, partially offset by lower sales for the first half of 2023 compared to the first half of 2022.

For the first half of 2023, net loss was $(9.2) million compared to $(2.9) million for the first half of 2022. Net loss attributable to common stockholders for the first half of 2023 was $(13.0) million or $(10.95) basic loss per share compared to a net loss of $(6.8) million or $(10.01) basic loss per share for the first half of 2022.

EBITDA for the first half of 2023 decreased 451.1% to a loss of $(7.7) million compared to $(1.4) million for the first half of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the impact of stock compensation and other non-recurring costs, for the first half of 2023 decreased by 738.0% to a loss of $(7.4) million compared to $(0.9) million for the first half of 2022. For the first half of 2023, Adjusted EBITDA loss as a percentage of sales was (25.6)% compared to (2.3)% for the first half of 2022.

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES D/B/A HARBOR CUSTOM HOMES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Cash $ 8,330,000 $ 9,665,300 Restricted Cash 597,600 597,600 Accounts Receivable, net 815,200 1,707,000 Notes Receivable, net 2,115,300 4,525,300 Prepaid Expense and Other Assets 2,064,600 5,318,100 Real Estate 212,072,600 205,478,200 Property and Equipment, net 1,764,600 2,289,500 Right of Use Assets 1,827,400 1,926,100 Deferred Tax Asset 7,311,700 4,659,300 TOTAL ASSETS $ 236,899,000 $ 236,166,400 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Accounts Payable and Accrued Expenses $ 8,139,900 $ 14,090,700 Dividends Payable 3,807,400 634,700 Contract Liabilities 378,300 497,400 Deferred Revenue 51,200 52,000 Note Payable - Insurance 73,200 378,500 Revolving Line of Credit Loan, net of Unamortized Debt Discount of $0 and $0.6 million respectively 18,359,700 24,359,700 Equipment Loans - 2,057,100 Finance Leases - 154,500 Construction Loans, net of Unamortized Debt Discount of $1.3 million and $1.9 million, respectively 131,825,600 107,483,700 Construction Loans - Related Party, net of Unamortized Debt Discount of $0 and $0.1 million, respectively - 8,122,800 Right of Use Liabilities 2,656,400 2,779,400 TOTAL LIABILITIES 165,291,700 160,610,500 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred Stock, no par value per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized and 3,799,799 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 62,912,100 62,912,100 Common Stock, no par value per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized and 1,802,295 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2023 and 718,835 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 39,711,000 35,704,700 Additional Paid In Capital 6,356,600 1,266,300 Retained Earnings (Accumulated Deficit) (37,372,400 ) (24,327,200 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 71,607,300 75,555,900 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 236,899,000 $ 236,166,400

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES D/B/A HARBOR CUSTOM HOMES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Sales $ 19,844,500 $ 10,286,400 $ 29,025,600 $ 38,867,400 Cost of Sales 22,764,200 12,218,300 33,989,600 34,744,700 Gross Profit (Loss) (2,919,700 ) (1,931,900 ) (4,964,000 ) 4,122,700 Operating Expenses 2,378,500 3,654,100 5,313,900 7,493,400 Operating Loss (5,298,200 ) (5,586,000 ) (10,277,900 ) (3,370,700 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest Expense (530,600 ) (356,500 ) (1,737,700 ) (481,000 ) Interest Income 29,300 159,900 102,100 214,900 Gain (Loss) on Sale of Equipment 25,800 (105,500 ) (10,400 ) (105,500 ) Other Income 22,900 400 33,800 8,500 Total Other Expense (452,600 ) (301,700 ) (1,612,200 ) (363,100 ) Loss Before Income Tax (5,750,800 ) (5,887,700 ) (11,890,100 ) (3,733,800 ) Income Tax Benefit (1,374,800 ) (1,378,600 ) (2,652,300 ) (870,000 ) Net Loss $ (4,376,000 ) $ (4,509,100 ) $ (9,237,800 ) $ (2,863,800 ) Net Loss Attributable to Non-controlling interests - - - (500 ) Preferred Dividends (1,903,700 ) (1,940,000 ) (3,807,400 ) (3,952,500 ) Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (6,279,700 ) $ (6,449,100 ) $ (13,045,200 ) $ (6,815,800 ) Loss Per Share - Basic $ (3.79 ) $ (9.20 ) $ (10.95 ) $ (10.01 ) Loss Per Share - Diluted $ (3.79 ) $ (9.20 ) $ (10.95 ) $ (10.01 ) Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 1,657,709 701,215 1,191,752 680,740 Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 1,657,709 701,215 1,191,752 680,740

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES D/B/A HARBOR CUSTOM HOMES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (9,237,800 ) $ (2,863,800 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation 180,500 639,600 Amortization of right of use assets 98,700 371,400 Loss on sale of equipment 10,400 105,500 Provision for loss on contract 74,200 1,034,900 Impairment loss on real estate 6,289,000 - Stock compensation 158,700 354,700 Amortization of revolver issuance costs 640,300 182,900 Net change in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 891,800 (849,100 ) Contract assets - 799,800 Notes receivable 2,410,000 (8,874,400 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,382,000 598,100 Real estate (11,271,800 ) (31,424,100 ) Deferred tax asset (2,652,300 ) (870,000 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (5,950,800 ) 5,047,300 Contract liabilities (193,200 ) - Deferred revenue (800 ) 17,400 Payments on right of use liability, net of incentives (123,000 ) 191,400 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES $ (15,294,100 ) $ (35,538,400 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of property and equipment $ - $ (1,741,500 ) Proceeds on the sale of equipment 254,300 195,800 NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES $ 254,300 $ (1,545,700 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Construction loans $ 49,563,200 $ 30,608,500 Payments on construction loans (25,879,700 ) (8,817,000 ) Financing fees construction loans (923,800 ) (1,176,000 ) Related party construction loans - 7,458,400 Payments on related party construction loans (8,177,300 ) (7,836,800 ) Financing fees related party construction loans (75,000 ) (10,100 ) Revolving line of credit loan - 20,288,900 Payments on revolving line of credit loan (6,640,300 ) - Financing fees revolving line of credit loan - (1,097,700 ) Payments on note payable - insurance (333,900 ) (773,300 ) Payments on equipment loans (2,057,100 ) (1,133,000 ) Payments on financing leases (74,800 ) (38,000 ) Preferred dividends (634,700 ) (3,988,700 ) Repurchase of common stock - (437,700 ) Proceeds from common stock offering 602,600 - Proceeds from pre-funded and common warrants offering 8,335,300 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options - 8,600 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 413,800 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES $ 13,704,500 $ 33,469,900 NET DECREASE IN CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH (1,335,300 ) (3,614,200 ) CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 10,262,900 26,226,800 CASH AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 8,927,600 $ 22,612,600

HARBOR CUSTOM DEVELOPMENT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES D/B/A HARBOR CUSTOM HOMES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended For the Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net Income (Loss) $ (4,376,000 ) $ (4,509,100 ) $ (9,237,800 ) $ (2,863,800 ) Interest Expense - Cost of Sales 1,997,000 297,300 2,307,700 1,220,000 Interest Expense - Other 530,600 356,500 1,737,700 481,000 Depreciation 85,400 335,800 180,500 639,600 Amortization 2,400 2,400 4,900 3,300 Tax Expense (Benefit) (1,374,800 ) (1,378,600 ) (2,652,300 ) (870,000 ) EBITDA $ (3,135,400 ) $ (4,895,700 ) $ (7,659,300 ) $ (1,389,900 ) Stock compensation 75,400 112,300 158,700 354,700 Other non-recurring costs 79,100 - 84,100 150,200 Total Add backs 154,500 112,300 242,800 504,900 Adjusted EBITDA $ (2,980,900 ) $ (4,783,400 ) $ (7,416,500 ) $ (885,000 )

EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as consolidated net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, equity-based compensation expense and other non-recurring costs, which are primarily related to restructuring costs and leadership transitions, that are deemed to be transitional in nature or not related to the Company's core operations.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales.