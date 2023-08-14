Global One Media Limited: Global One Media Welcomes Award-Winning Broadcaster and TEDx Speaker as Host for Its 'Stocks to Watch' Series

Michelle Martin's background in business communications, financial institutions, and investor education not only reflects her expertise and proficiency but also her genuine commitment to educating investors, especially millennials and young Gen Z. Michelle will play a key role in unraveling emerging business models and trends, upholding investors' trust in Global One Media as a reliable source of factual information in a highly connected world.

Global One Media Welcomes Award-Winning Broadcaster as Host for Its 'Stocks to Watch' Series

Global One Media, a leading investor-focused digital marketing agency is proud to welcome Michelle Martin, an award-winning lead news anchor and financial journalist from Singapore, to host their popular 'Stocks to Watch' interview series.

Michelle Martin's illustrious career spans over 20 years of distinguished service, collaborating in various capacities with government agencies, educational institutions, news networks, and multinational corporations in Singapore. Michelle has worked for Singapore's top media houses, including the national public broadcaster Mediacorp and SPH Media. She has also worked with iconic institutions such as the National University of Singapore (NUS) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Her varied portfolio also spans work with private sector organizations like HSBC, Cannon and the Property Guru Group.

"Investor education is a passion, and I'm excited to continue to broaden access and inclusivity to capital markets by helming Global One's exclusive interviews with publicly listed companies," Michelle stated. She currently shares her financial wisdom every weekday from 9 am to 12 pm SST on Singapore's MONEY FM 89.3, hosting her hit business radio show, Your Money with Michelle Martin. Michelle's formidable background in business communications, financial institutions, and investor education not only reflects her expertise and proficiency but also her genuine commitment to educating investors, especially millennials and young Gen Z.

Global One Media's 'Stocks to Watch' series is a trusted platform where both stockholders and stakeholders can share knowledge and discuss trends. The platform enables young investors to understand capital market movements and make informed decisions. The show already features stalwarts such as Emmy-winner Ashleigh Barry. As one of Global One Media's celebrated hosts for the series, Michelle will anchor video interviews and podcasts, and hold in-depth conversations with executives from pioneering small and mid-cap companies. Michelle will play a key role in unraveling emerging business models and trends, upholding investors' trust in Global One Media as a reliable source of factual information in a highly connected world.

Global One Media's Stocks to Watch series is available on YouTube and TikTok and also through Amazon Music, Apple Music, Audible, Google Podcast, Podomatic, and Spotify. The Stocks to Watch series recently garnered the #1 spot in the podcast category for 'Investing'.

"Michelle is a 20-year veteran of the talk-radio industry and daily host on personal finance issues in Singapore and Asia. As Global One Media continues to expand its footprint in the Asia-Pacific region, our clients and viewers can now gain from Michelle's deep knowledge and seasoned expertise in the finance and media industries," commented Bastien Boulay, Managing Partner at Global One Media.

Michelle Martin made her debut on the Stocks to Watch series with her interviews with Tokens.com, Plurilock, Tarku Resources, NevGold, Alta Copper, P2Gold and Marksmen Energy. Find the rest of the series' exciting content here.

