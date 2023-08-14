The Wistar Institute: Award-Winning Biotech Training Program Connects Philadelphians with Quality Jobs in the Region's Rapidly Growing Life Sciences Sector

Wistar Institute, West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, Iovance Biotherapeutics, PIDC, and Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia Launch Second Recruitment for Award-Winning Program on August 22

PHILADELPHIA, PA, Aug. 14, 2023).



In a field that often requires PhDs or master's degrees for most roles, the program - "Biomedical Technician Training Program: Aseptic Manufacturing" - creates opportunities for Philadelphians with at least a high school equivalency. The initiative is one way the region is working together to meet the talent needs in its rapidly growing cell and gene therapy sector.



"If you really want a change, really want something different, and you're ready to make a difference in your life this would be a great opportunity, and it doesn't require a degree," said Iyana Pearson, a graduate of the first training cohort. "You have to go into it from an open mind and open heart and know it is probably completely different from anything that you have ever done in life."



The "Biomedical Technician Training Program: Aseptic Manufacturing," the first of its kind in the region, is an innovative, high-touch workforce training model that was collaboratively designed with Iovance Biotherapeutics. The program connects Philadelphians to robust biomedical training at The Wistar Institute and offers program graduates a direct path to full-time, career-ladder employment as Associate Aseptic Manufacturing Technicians at Iovance.



The second cohort of this program is made possible through the strong support of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlonfor its Navy Yard Skills Initiativeand a $100,000 commitment from Ensemble/Mosaic's Navy Yard Building Better Foundation. Ensemble/Mosaicis the exclusive developer of a 109-acre mixed-use development at the Navy Yard. The grant and the donation will enable the continuation of the program, which will be open this year to 20 new participants.



The first cohortlaunched in the summer of 2022 generated more than 400 applicants. In total, 13 studentsgraduated from the program, and 10 were offered full-time employment at Iovance Biotherapeutics in positions starting at $25/hr. The program received the 2022 BioBuzz Workforce Champion Award, which was given to the program for a measurable contribution to enhancing the biotech workforce within the BioHealth Capital Region and Philadelphia.



"We had tremendous success with participants who completed our first cohort of this program and want to expand the pool of well-trained biomedical laboratory technicians here in Philadelphia," said Dr. Kristy Shuda McGuire, Wistar Dean of Biomedical Studies. "This happened through cross-sector partnership with a group committed to the mission of creating a diverse life science talent pipeline. Only then could we offer effective training to adult learners that connects them to employment opportunities. This is the key to building the workforce that will support our region as a hub for life science innovation today and into the future."



Recruitment begins August 22 for the 24-week paid program, which will include class- and lab-based training provided by The Wistar Instituteand professional development from University City District's West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, culminating in a 12-week externship at Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on innovating, developing and delivering novel polyclonal tumor infiltrating lymphocyte's Navy Yard Skills Initiativefor the region's cell and gene therapy sector, conducted by Econsult Solutions for the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia and the University City Science Center, identified job opportunities for talent at all levels, including those not requiring a four-year degree, particularly as companies grow and begin building manufacturing capacity. The workforce talent study is part of the Chamber's broader efforts to proactively address the talent needs of the cell and gene therapy community through research, strategic promotion, early-career talent-focused events, and convening employers.

About The Wistar Institute

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

About PIDC and the Philadelphia Navy Yard

About The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's CEO Council for Growth

About Ensemble/Mosaic

"When two of Greater Philadelphia's strongest training organizations collaborated with industry partners to launch the pilot of this workforce development program, we envisioned something that could be replicated and repeated many times over to support our region's rapidly expanding center for life sciences and cell and gene therapy," said, Vice President of Economic Competitiveness, Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. "Iovance's commitment to a second cohort of the Biomedical Technician Training Program, and the launch of another cohort with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, demonstrate the possibilities for partnership. The Chamber is grateful to Iovance and CHOP for their commitment to skills-based hiring and a model that we know other employers will also embrace.""This is exactly the type of program that Ensemble/Mosaic's Navy Yard Building Better Foundation seeks to support. One of our missions is the investment in the professional development of minorities and women in the Navy Yard by providing access to education, job training, capital and mentorship, and we look forward to the members of this second cohort finding success," said, COO & Co-Founder of Mosaic Development Partners JV.Calibrated specifically to meet the needs of a burgeoning sector, the Biomedical Technician Training Program is designed for replication across industry employers. The West Philadelphia Skills Initiative and The Wistar Institute partnered with Children's Hospital of Philadelphia on a cohort that will be connected to research positions there."The CHOP Research Institute is excited to partner with WPSI and The Wistar Institute to offer an accelerated, hands-on life sciences and training curriculum customized with input from CHOP researchers, providing once-in-a-lifetime training and job placement opportunities for residents of West Philadelphia to pursue careers in biomedical laboratory sciences," said Senior Vice President for Research Administration and Operations. "Our first cohort is learning in-demand skills that will unlock talent resources in the City of Philadelphia to advance pediatric care and make a difference for CHOP's patients and families."The 24-week paid training program begins with 10 weeks of evening classes at The Wistar Institute focused on preparing participants with a foundation in cellular and molecular biology as applicable to the life sciences industry. After the first 10 weeks, participants will take part in a full-time, hands-on laboratory orientation at The Wistar Institute before transitioning to externships at the Iovance iCTCThe Wistar Institute, the first independent, nonprofit biomedical research institute in the United States, marshals the talents of an international team of outstanding scientists through a culture of biomedical collaboration and innovation. Wistar scientists are focused on solving some of the world's most challenging and important problems in the field of cancer, infectious disease, and immunology. Wistar has been producing groundbreaking advances in world health for more than a century, consistent with its legacy of leadership in biomedical research and a track record of life-saving contributions in immunology and cell biology. Wistar recently announced the creation of the Hubert J. P. Schoemaker Education and Training Center to bring together its education programs for high school, undergraduate and graduate students as well as postdoctoral fellows, with its expanding pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship training, including the newly named Fox Biomedical Research TechnicianIovance Biotherapeutics aims to be the global leader in innovating, developing and delivering tumor infiltrating lymphocyte.PIDC is Philadelphia's public-private economic development corporation. Since acquiring the 1,200-acre site from the federal government in 2000, PIDC has been the master developer and site operator of the Navy Yard. PIDC's mission-to spur investment, support business growth, and facilitate developments that create jobs, revitalize neighborhoods, and drive growth to every corner of Philadelphia-strongly informs its strategy for the Navy Yard, where the focus is on building a cohesive community that fosters employment, innovation, and production. PIDC manages all aspects of the property's management and development, including master planning, leasing, property management, infrastructure development, utility operation, and structuring development transactions. www.PIDCphila.com| www.navyyard.orgThe Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia's CEO Council for GrowthEnsemble/Mosaic is a joint venture between Ensemble Investments, LLC and Mosaic Development Partners. The partnership is the?exclusive developer of a 109-acre mixed-use development at the Navy Yard in Philadelphia, including office, life science, retail, hospitality and the first residential complex to be built in the community. Ensemble/Mosaic, in partnership with PIDC, directed the creation of the 2022 Navy Yard Comprehensive Plan. Deeply?committed to?Environmental, Social & Governance

Media Contacts

• Chris Richman, University City District, West Philadelphia Skills Initiative, chris@universitycity.org, 215.243.0555 x229

• Darien Sutton, The Wistar Institute, dsutton@wistar.org,215.898.3988

• Jacob Dillon, PIDC, jdillon@pidcphila.com,215.218.2856

• Jen Saunders, Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., jen.saunders@iovance.com, 267.485.3119

• Sue Hamilton, The Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia, shamilton@devinepartners.com, 215.568.2525

• Robbie Tarpley Raffish, Ensemble/Mosaic, robbie@asapr.com, 410.430.9705

Attachments