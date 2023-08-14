Dunlop Sports Americas: Lucas Glover Goes Back-to-Back, Winning FedEx St. Jude Championship

Glover continues hot streak, winning twice in as many weeks in first round of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Lucas Glover secured a thrilling victory at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on Sunday in a sudden-death playoff, winning back-to-back weeks for the first time in his career. He won using 11 Srixon/Cleveland Golf products in his bag and plays the Srixon Z-STAR XV ball.









Glover's triumph at TPC Southwind was highlighted by his consistency, ranking tied for first in strokes gained total and first in scrambling. He accomplished the same feat the previous week, showcasing his steady play throughout the summer and this two-week stretch. Reflecting on his win, Glover expressed his gratitude.

"You work hard no matter what, whether you're fighting something or you're playing great, you work hard," said Glover. "You never know when it can turn, and it's turned very quickly for me, and luckily I've been in a good frame of mind to take advantage of it."

Notably, Glover has been the best ball-striker on tour this season. Using a combination of Srixon ZX5/ZX7 Mk II Irons and Cleveland Golf RTX6 ZipCore Wedges, he ranks first in proximity to the hole with an average of 32 feet. He also ranks second this season in approaches from greater than 100 yards.

With this victory, Glover now has five top-10 finishes this season, propelling him to the fourth position in the FedEx Cup rankings as the tour heads into the second round of the playoffs.

Here is a full look at Glover's Srixon/Cleveland Golf gear:

Srixon Z 785 Driver

Srixon ZX5 Mk II Irons (4i)

Srixon ZX7 Mk II Irons (5i-PW)

Cleveland Golf RTX 6 ZipCore (52° MID, 56° FULL, 60° FULL)

Srixon Z-STAR XV (Pure White)

To learn more about the clubs Glover used to win the FedEx St. Jude Championship, visit us.dunlopsports.com/srixon.

Contact Information

Noelle Zavaleta

Marketing Communications Director

noellezavaleta@srixon.com

SOURCE: Srixon

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774077/Lucas-Glover-Goes-Back-to-Back-Winning-FedEx-St-Jude-Championship