GEMZ Corp.: BadgerBloX Accelerates Growth with New Manufacturing Headquarters in Gillett, Wisconsin

WINTER PARK, FL and GILLETT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / BadgerBloX Homes Inc ("BadgerBlox"), a leading innovator in shipping container conversion solutions, is pleased to announce the successful corporate acquisition and purchase of the Company's new production facility and headquarters located in Gillett, Wisconsin. This strategic purchase marks a significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionizing the functional use shipping container industry and propelling the Company's growth to new heights.

Under the leadership of Chris Schrubey, President of BadgerBloX, the Company intends to set new standards of design and functionality, transforming shipping containers into affordable, versatile and sustainable living and working spaces. The addition of this manufacturing headquarters will enable the Company to accelerate production capabilities and take the Company's innovative turnkey production models to the next level.

"The purchase of the Company's new manufacturing facility in Gillett is the first major step of many for BadgerBloX," stated Stephen Carnes, CEO of GEMZ Corp. "This facility equips the Company with the space and resources needed to mass-produce a diverse range of turnkey production models, offering various sizes and configurations to cater to the unique needs of each individual customer. This means the Company can now efficiently create and ship high-quality BadgerBloX conversions anywhere across the USA as well as worldwide."

The strategic location of Gillett, Wisconsin, offers convenient access to transportation networks, including easy access to the Port of Green Bay. This will allow BadgerBloX to seamlessly distribute our cutting-edge shipping container conversions to client's nation and worldwide. The expanded production capabilities will also enable the Company to meet the growing demand for sustainable, modular spaces, whether for residential, commercial, or industrial use.

BadgerBloX remains committed to our core values of innovation, quality craftsmanship, and customer satisfaction. With this new manufacturing headquarters, the Company is poised to lead the industry, setting new standards for excellence in shipping container conversions.

About GEMZ Corporation and BadgerBloX Homes Inc.

GEMZ Corporation is a publicly traded company which trades under the symbol GMZP. BadgerBloX Homes Inc. is a designer and manufacturing converter of container based living and workspaces. BadgerBloX specializes in affordable, high quality conversion of containers for use as homes, offices, and other imaginative ready to use spaces.

