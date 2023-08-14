Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man, Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2023) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("the Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox", an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces its year to date Performance Update. Following the Company's operating update for May 2023, over $23.9 million has been wagered across the site from a Registered Player Base of over 450,000. The Company has also achieved yet another high in July for Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). These KPIs have been achieved from a near standing start at the beginning of this year and shows the extensive growth of the Luckbox brand given the protracted platform issues in 2022. The Company also continues to develop a proprietary, live micro-betting product which is expected to launch later this year.

We also confirm significant optimization and reduction in our overall operational costs, and given this, have been able to achieve Positive Net Contribution (defined as Net Gaming Revenue less Cost of Sales less Marketing) for the first time in both June and July of this year. This is an encouraging step forward for the Company to be Cash Flow Positive and its mission to grow shareholder value.

Despite these encouraging metrics and management's conviction on many of its Key Objectives, the Company has been unable to satisfactorily complete the proposed Private Placement, announced on July 7, 2023. This, in part, is due to the very difficult fundraising environment. The Company has received significant interest from industry investors in both its B2C platform and wholly owned B2B micro-betting product and is now actively exploring alternative strategic options. The management team and Board are reviewing these options, that will allow the Company to grow and maximize value for all shareholders. There can be no assurance that this process will result in any specific strategic plan or financial transaction and no timetable has been set for its completion. The Company does not plan to provide updates on the status of the review unless there are material developments to report.

"We have continued to demonstrate operational improvements into Q3 2023 and have made significant optimizations and reductions in our operational costs," said Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander. "While we are pleased with our business results, which have grown at a faster pace than we initially expected, our recently announced capital raise was unsuccessful in raising a satisfactory amount of capital in a timely manner. This has led us to pursue alternative options to strengthen our balance sheet and enable us to deliver our targets this year."

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favorable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

