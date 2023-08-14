Siyata Mobile, Inc.: Siyata Mobile Announces 180% Increase in Revenue for Second Quarter 2023

Revenue of $2.7 million, up 180% year-over-year and 50% sequentially

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Siyata Mobile Inc. (Nasdaq:SYTA, SYTAW) ("Siyata" or the "Company"), a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) devices and cellular signal booster systems, announced its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2023.

"Growth continued to accelerate in the second quarter with a 180% year-over-year increase in revenue on strengthening sales of our mission-critical PoC (MCPTT) SD7 solution," said Marc Seelenfreund, Founder and CEO of Siyata. "Adoption of our critical communications devices is expanding. We have received purchase orders for SD7 handset and its accessories of more than $5 million since the start of 2023, and our resellers also anticipate an increase in demand. Just as important, the increase in orders reaches beyond emergency services to include education, healthcare, industrial and enterprise use cases among others. Given our performance in the first half of the year and our expanding sales pipeline, we are increasingly optimistic that 2023 will be a strong growth sales year for Siyata."

Key financial highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2023:

Revenues were $2.7 million compared to $970,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This increase of $1.7 million, or 180%, was due mainly to sales of the SD7 in Q2 2023 of $1.9 million.

Gross profit of $804,000, or 29.7% of revenues, compared to $109,000, or 11.2% of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2022. The increase in gross profit dollars and margin was mainly due to selling more SD7 Handsets which are at a higher gross margin compared to fewer low gross margin legacy devices last year.

Net loss was ($2.3) million as compared to a net loss of ($4.3) million in the same period in the prior year.

Adjusted EBITDA was ($2.0) million compared to ($3.4) million in the same period in the prior year, an improvement of $1.4 million. (See reconciliation with IFRS below).

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of June 30, 2023, the Company had a cash balance of $2.0 million and working capital of $3.7 million compared to $1.9 million and $1.6 million, respectively, as of December 31, 2022.

In June 2022, the Company issued 50.0 million common shares at a purchase price of $0.045 per share in a public offering for gross proceeds of $2.25 million. Subsequent to June 30, 2023, the Company issued an additional 51.45 million common shares at a purchase price of $0.045 per share in a registered direct offering for gross proceeds of $2.3 million. Also subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company effected a 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 to discuss its second quarter 2023 financial results. Following management's formal remarks there will be a question-and-answer session.

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Time: 9 a.m. Eastern Time/6 a.m. Pacific Time

North America dial-in number: +1 (888) 506-0062

International toll-free dial-in number: +1 (973) 528-0011

Access Code: 642415

A replay will be available until August 29, 2023. To access the replay, dial +1 (877) 481-4010 or +1 (919) 882-2331. When prompted, enter Passcode 48862.

The call will also be available over the Internet and accessible at: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2988/48862.

About Siyata Mobile

Siyata Mobile Inc. is a B2B global vendor of next generation Push-To-Talk over Cellular devices and cellular booster systems. Its portfolio of in-vehicle and rugged devices enable first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate, over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives.

Its portfolio of enterprise grade and consumer cellular booster systems enables first responders and enterprise workers to amplify cellular signal in remote areas, inside structural buildings where signals are weak and within vehicles for the maximum cellular signal strength possible.

Siyata's common shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTA" and its previously issued warrants trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol "SYTAW."

Visit siyatamobile.com and unidencellular.com to learn more.

Forward Looking Statements

Siyata Mobile Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in US dollars)

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current Cash $ 2,026,640 $ 1,913,742 Trade and other receivables 2,455,711 1,574,628 Prepaid expenses 262,481 173,504 Inventory 2,505,957 4,092,550 Advance to suppliers 588,970 155,852 7,839,759 7,910,276 Long term receivable 142,838 150,185 Right of use assets 770,840 887,137 Equipment 190,706 207,402 Intangible assets 7,633,427 6,987,531 Total assets $ 16,577,570 $ 16,142,531 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Bank loan $ 719,623 $ - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,742,429 3,078,650 Deferred revenue - 149,600 Lease obligations 329,433 303,788 Warrant liability 307,381 2,734,804 4,098,866 6,266,842 Lease obligation 484,298 635,217 Total liabilities 4,583,164 6,902,059 Shareholders' equity Share capital 82,706,883 73,312,866 Reserves 14,218,932 13,647,399 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 98,870 98,870 Deficit (85,030,279) (77,818,663) 11,994,406 9,240,472 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 16,577,570 $ 16,142,531

Siyata Mobile Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the three and six months ended June 30

6 months ended

June 30, 2023 3 months ended

June 30, 2023 USD USD USD USD 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 4,513,354 $ 1,802,502 $ 2,710,717 $ 969,528 Cost of sales (3,212,347) (1,438,778) (1,906,227) (860,855) Gross Profit 1,301,007 363,724 804,490 108,673 EXPENSES Amortization and depreciation 855,139 459,924 453,499 335,419 Development expenses 85,450 263,370 31,465 140,054 Selling and marketing 2,041,168 2,208,726 1,037,803 1,163,675 General and administrative 3,095,812 3,510,661 1,703,382 1,851,582 Inventory impairment - 303,316 - 238,980 Bad debts 10,148 63,285 10,148 70,643 Share-based payments 571,533 1,939,035 260,705 1,126,300 Total operating expenses 6,659,250 8,748,317 3,497,002 4,926,653 Net operating loss (5,358,243) (8,384,593) (2,692,512) (4,817,980) OTHER EXPENSES Finance expense 75,349 45,726 41,251 18,739 Foreign exchange (78,599) 19,168 (78,762) 106,828 Change in fair value of convertible promissory note - 3,250,848 - 570,391 Change in fair value of opening warrant liability - 962,350 - - Change in fair value of warrant liability 1,856,623 (5,444,935) (321,384) (1,209,850) Transaction costs - 965,247 - - Total other expenses 1,853,373 (201,596) (358,895) (513,892) Net loss for the year (7,211,616) (8,182,997) (2,333,617) (4,304,088) Other comprehensive income Translation adjustment - 1,518 - 25,986 Comprehensive loss for the year $ (7,211,616) $ (8,181,479) $ (2,333,617) $ (4,278,102) Weighted average shares (before the 100-1 reverse split) 68,257,292 13,805,757 77,394,214 14,635,152 Basic and diluted loss per share (before the 100-1 reverse split) $ (0.11) $ (0.59) $ (0.03) $ (0.29) Weighted average shares (after the 100-1 reverse split) 682,573 138,058 773,942 146,352 Basic and diluted loss per share (after the 100-1 reverse split) $ (10.57) $ (59.27) $ (3.02) $ (29.41)

Reconciliation to Adjusted EBITDA

(Expressed in US dollars)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

6 months ended June 30, 2023 3 months ended June 30, 2023 USD USD USD USD EBITDA 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net operating loss (5,358,243) (8,384,593) (2,692,512) (4,817,980) addback Amortization and depreciation 855,139 459,924 453,499 335,419 Share based payments 571,533 1,939,035 260,705 1,126,300 Adjusted EBITDA (3,931,571) (5,985,634) (1,978,308) (3,356,261)

