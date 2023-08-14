GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Record pipeline and recent contract wins expected to accelerate revenue growth in second half of 2023

Merger integration underway with $8 million of annualized cost savings expected in 2023

Company reiterates 2023 full-year guidance reflecting sales of $75 to $80 million,

and gross margins of 30% - 35%

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / GameSquare Holdings, Inc. ("GameSquare", or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME)(TSXV:GAME) today announced financial results for the three and six-months ended June 30, 2023.

"Throughout the second quarter we focused on completing the integration of the April 2023 merger with Engine Gaming, while optimizing our cost structure and combining our enhanced offerings and talent. We removed an estimated $5 million of annualized operating costs during the quarter and we continue to expect to realize at least $8 million of total annualized cost savings by the end of the year as we drive efficiencies and cost synergies across our business. By combining leading marketing, creative, and esports organizations with best-in-class data and technology assets, we have developed a differentiated platform that expands our capabilities and creates leading solutions for our global customers," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare.

"Our newly acquired market intelligence and AI driven technology assets significantly enhance the value of our marketing services by combining data into our commercialization strategies. This creates a powerful performance marketing platform that helps us improve our clients' customer acquisition costs by expanding the effectiveness of our influencers and our campaigns. As a result, we have seen both the number and average value of our pipeline increase over the past three months. In addition, we have recently closed multiple seven figure, multi-year deals with customers across the healthcare, automotive, and CPG sectors," Mr. Kenna continued.

"I am excited by the opportunities we are pursuing as we enter the seasonally strong second half of the year, supported by strong closed revenue quarter-to-date and 60% of annual revenue historically falling in the second half. As a result, we expect sales in the second half to be between $47 million and $52 million, which combined with first-half pro-forma sales of $28 million are expected to produce full-year 2023 pro-forma sales of between $75 and $80 million. We also expect annual gross margin in 2023 to range between 30% and 35%, which combined with additional cost saving actions are expected to help us reach profitability in the fourth quarter," concluded Mr. Kenna.

Three months ending June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022

Revenue of $14,238,810, compared to $6,655,892

Gross margin of $4,068,174, compared to $3,017,161

Net loss of $4,095,166, compared to a net loss of $2,524,825

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4,084,862, compared to a loss of $1,296,131

Six months ending June 30, 2023, compared to June 30, 2022

Revenue of $19,189,523, compared to $11,695,966

Gross margin of $5,997,677, compared to $4,662,362

Net loss of $8,453,439, compared to a net loss of $6,518,454

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $6,440,697, compared to a loss of $4,038,303

Three months ending June 30, 2023, compared to Proforma March 31, 2023

Revenue of $14,238,810, compared to $13,743,347

Gross margin of $4,068,174, compared to $4,167,983

Net loss of $4,095,166, compared to a net loss of $12,250,604

Adjusted EBITDA loss of $4,084,862, compared to a loss of $5,145,947

Conference Call Details

Justin Kenna, CEO, Lou Schwartz, President, and Mike Munoz CFO are scheduled to host a conference call with the investment community. Analysts and interested investors can join the call via the details below:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Webcast: https://services.choruscall.ca/links/gamesquare2023q2.html

Media and Investor Relations

Andrew Berger

Phone: (216) 464-6400

Email: IR@gamesquare.com

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAME | TSXV: GAME) is a vertically integrated, digital media, entertainment and technology company that connects global brands with gaming and youth culture audiences. GameSquare's end-to-end platform includes GCN, a digital media company focused on gaming and esports audiences, Cut+Sew (Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency, USA, Code Red Esports Ltd., a UK based esports talent agency, Complexity Gaming, a leading esports organization, Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio, Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business, Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. www.gamesquare.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate, among other things, to: the Company's future performance and revenue; continued growth and profitability; the Company's ability to execute its business plan; and the proposed use of net proceeds of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are provided only to provide information currently available to us and are not intended to serve as and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, assurance or definitive statement of fact or probability. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions which include, but are not limited to: the Company being able to grow its business and being able to execute on its business plan, the Company being able to complete and successfully integrate acquisitions, the Company being able to recognize and capitalize on opportunities and the Company continuing to attract qualified personnel to supports its development requirements. These assumptions, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to achieve its objectives, the Company successfully executing its growth strategy, the ability of the Company to obtain future financings or complete offerings on acceptable terms, failure to leverage the Company's portfolio across entertainment and media platforms, dependence on the Company's key personnel and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties including impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and any variants. These risk factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect the Company which are discussed in the Company's most recent MD&A. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. GameSquare assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

GameSquare Holdings Inc. Second Quarter Financial Results

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ ASSETS Current Cash 4,249,602 977,413 Restricted cash 47,465 - Accounts and other receivables 14,115,331 8,331,120 Government remittances 1,146,493 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,459,381 788,227 21,018,272 10,096,760 Non-Current Investment at FVTPL 3,188,749 - Property and equipment 2,790,738 3,001,883 Goodwill 23,710,499 - Intangible assets 23,237,813 4,609,837 Right-of-use assets 2,198,025 2,385,330 55,125,824 9,997,050 76,144,096 20,093,810 June 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 $ $ LIABILITIES Current Accounts payable 17,729,367 4,848,854 Accrued liabilities 6,325,496 3,180,208 Consideration payable 30,000 260,000 Players liability account 47,465 - Deferred revenue 2,070,323 1,092,982 Lease liabilities, current 729,575 336,229 Credit facility payable - 802,328 Promissory notes payable 481,149 - Warrant liability 276,544 - Convertible debt, current 5,093,287 - Arbitration reserve 730,109 - 33,513,315 10,520,601 Convertible debt, non-current 1,566,804 - Lease liabilities, non-current 2,182,499 2,362,448 Deferred tax liability 50,117 55,096 3,799,420 2,417,544 37,312,735 12,938,145 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIENCY) Share capital 84,115,256 43,375,158 Contributed surplus 4,496,528 3,296,668 Warrants 20,000 1,925,238 Contingently issuable shares - 131,184 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (380,406 ) (269,053 ) Deficit (49,420,017 ) (41,303,530 ) 38,831,361 7,155,665 76,144,096 20,093,810

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Income (loss)

and Comprehensive Income (loss)

For the three months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 CONTINUING OPERATIONS $ $ $ $ REVENUE Revenue 14,238,810 6,655,892 19,189,523 11,695,966 Cost of sales 10,170,636 3,638,731 13,191,846 7,033,604 Gross profit 4,068,174 3,017,161 5,997,677 4,662,362 EXPENSES Salaries, consulting and management fees 5,872,434 2,368,223 8,522,847 5,029,112 Player compensation 527,396 449,355 1,026,798 889,040 Professional fees 56,991 594,670 428,050 987,913 Advertising and promotion 475,270 176,627 651,656 459,065 Office and general 1,284,581 774,293 1,871,727 1,381,515 Technology expenses 158,914 - 158,914 - Amortization and depreciation 1,034,804 678,060 1,626,164 1,360,618 Share-based payments 317,005 441,084 882,385 941,227 Interest expense 180,148 127,727 262,666 214,812 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange (222,550 ) (49,876 ) (221,618 ) (45,980 ) Transaction costs 1,013,672 - 1,497,981 - Arbitration settlement reserve (739,644 ) - (739,644 ) - Restructuring costs 10,388 - 294,286 - Legal settlement 183,724 - 183,724 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,710,878 ) - (1,710,878 ) - Change in fair value of convertible debt (455,009 ) - (455,009 ) - 7,987,246 5,560,163 14,280,049 11,217,322 Net loss for the period before discontinued operations and taxes (3,919,072 ) (2,543,002 ) (8,282,372 ) (6,554,960 ) Income tax recovery - 18,177 5,027 36,506 Net loss for the period before discontinued operations (3,919,072 ) (2,524,825 ) (8,277,345 ) (6,518,454 ) DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS Gain (loss) from discontinued operations (176,094 ) - (176,094 ) - Net loss for the period from discontinued operations (176,094 ) - (176,094 ) - Net loss for the period (4,095,166 ) (2,524,825 ) (8,453,439 ) (6,518,454 ) Other comprehensive loss Items that will subsequently be reclassified to operations: Foreign currency translation (104,704 ) (238,992 ) (111,353 ) (135,217 ) Total comprehensive loss for the period (4,199,870 ) (2,763,817 ) (8,564,792 ) (6,653,671 ) (Loss) profit for the period attributable to: Owners of the parent (4,095,166 ) (2,524,825 ) (8,453,439 ) (6,532,172 ) Non-controlling interest - - - 13,718 (4,095,166 ) (2,524,825 ) (8,453,439 ) (6,518,454 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share - continuing operations (0.32 ) (0.49 ) (0.89 ) (1.27 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share - discontinued operations (0.02 ) - (0.02 ) - Basic and diluted net loss per share (0.34 ) (0.49 ) (0.91 ) (1.27 ) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 12,131,409 5,188,719 9,283,340 5,118,603

Adjusted EBITDA Loss Reconciliation

We believe Adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure to assess the performance of the Company as it provides more meaningful operating results by excluding the effects of expenses that are not reflective of our underlying business performance and other one-time or non-recurring expenses. We define "Adjusted EBITDA" as EBITDA adjusted to exclude extraordinary items, non-recurring items and, other non-cash items, including, but not limited to (i) share based compensation expense, (ii) non-recurring arbitration settlement costs (iii) intangible and goodwill impairments and loss on disposal of assets (iv) loss from discontinued operations (v) transaction costs related to merger and acquisition activities, (vi) change in fair values on warrants and convertible debt and (vii) restructuring costs.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures

A reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable measure determined under IFRS is set out below for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022.

For the three months ended For the three months ended For the six months ended For the six months ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Net income (loss) attributable to owners of the Company (4,095,166 ) (2,524,825 ) (8,453,439 ) (6,518,454 ) Interest expense 180,148 127,727 262,666 214,812 Income tax recovery - (18,177 ) (5,027 ) (36,506 ) Amortization and depreciation 1,034,804 678,060 1,626,164 1,360,618 Share-based payments 317,005 441,084 882,385 941,227 Transaction costs 1,013,672 - 1,497,981 - Arbitration settlement reserve (739,644 ) - (739,644 ) - Restructuring costs 10,388 - 294,286 - Legal settlement 183,724 - 183,724 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (1,710,878 ) - (1,710,878 ) - Change in fair value of convertible debt (455,009 ) - (455,009 ) - (Gain) loss from discontinued operations 176,094 - 176,094 - Adjusted EBITDA (4,084,862 ) (1,296,131 ) (6,440,697 ) (4,038,303 )

SOURCE: GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774061/GameSquare-Holdings-Reports-Second-Quarter-2023-Results