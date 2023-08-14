Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Recruiter.com Announces Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) (the "Company"), an on-demand recruiting platform, today announced financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023.

"We're proud of the significant strides made in the second quarter of 2023, demonstrating our commitment to a streamlined and focused strategy," said Miles Jennings, CEO of the Company. "By reducing operating expenses by over 60% from the first quarter of 2023 and benefiting from other income from government credits, we improved our net loss by over 70% and generated positive adjusted EBITDA of $39.7 thousand. This quarter marks a turning point, and we are enthusiastic about our continued emphasis on technology and AI-powered solutions. The numbers reflect our determination and success in aligning with our overall strategic plan, and I'm confident in the direction we're headed. It's a promising time for the Company as we pivot, positioning ourselves for a future filled with opportunities."

"In alignment with our strategic plan, we've embarked on a groundbreaking initiative, announcing our proposed asset acquisition of fintech assets from GoLogiq," Jennings elaborated. "Through meticulous planning and execution in the past quarters, we've made strides in this strategic transaction, forming CognoGroup, Inc. as the potential nexus for our current operating business, and entering a Securities Purchase Agreement to acquire 1,000,000 Series A Preferred Stock of Atlantic Energy Solutions, a company quoted on the OTC Markets. These well-calibrated steps signify our dedication to advancing our strategic mission, a mission we believe harbors the key to unlocking value for our stakeholders."

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights (Full Results in Tables Below)

Revenue for the second quarter totaled $2.0 million, a 71% decrease compared to revenue of $7.1 million in the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to a strategic alignment away from the professional services of the Recruiters on Demand business.

Gross profit for the second quarter was $437 thousand, an 85% decrease compared to gross profit of $2.9 million in the second quarter of 2022, due to lower total revenue.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter were $1.4 million, a 73% decrease compared to operating expenses of $5.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, due primarily to reductions in staff and the ongoing efficiencies gained from the integration of asset acquisitions.

Net loss for the second quarter was $980 thousand, an 18% improvement compared to a net loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2022. The net loss in the second quarter of 2023 included interest expense and finance cost of $41 thousand, non-cash depreciation and amortization expense of $332 thousand, gain on settlement of payables of $179 thousand, and equity-based compensation expense of $220 thousand.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

On June 30, 2023, Recruiter.com had $442 thousand in cash and cash equivalents, and accounts receivable, net, of $1.4 million. There were 17,792,151 common shares outstanding at quarter-end.

Jennings concluded, "While this quarter has been a period of strategic realignment, the decisions made have set the Company on a dynamic course for the future. Our focus on technology and AI-powered solutions, the formation of CognoGroup, Inc., and the careful planning behind our proposed acquisition signify more than just adaptation - they're a calculated drive toward innovation and growth. The lessons we've embraced and the paths we've chosen are aligning us with a promising and prosperous future. We believe in our direction, and I'm confident that our stakeholders will see the value we're working tirelessly to unlock."

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is an on-demand recruiting platform providing flexible talent acquisition solutions that scale from startups to the Fortune 100. With an on-tap network of thousands of recruiting professionals and recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com helps businesses solve today's complex hiring challenges.

For investor information, visit https://investors.recruiter.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "predict," "forecast," "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipates," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include continued demand for professional hiring, the accuracy of the Recruiter Index® survey, the economic environment, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the job market and the economy as virus levels are again rising in many states, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Corporate Communications

investors@recruiter.com

-Tables Follow-

Recruiter.com

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30, December 31, 2023 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets:

Cash $ 442,456 $ 946,804 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $1,558,728 and $1,446,613, respectively 1,398,670 3,189,816 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 265,810 255,548

Total current assets 2,106,936 4,392,168

Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $29,724 and $17,210, respectively 48,825 61,340 Intangible assets, net 1,945,264 2,578,692 Goodwill 7,101,084 7,101,084

Total assets $ 11,202,109 $ 14,133,284

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,392,436 $ 1,569,814 Accrued expenses 879,241 911,386 Accrued compensation 214,286 410,957 Accrued interest 175,515 81,576 Deferred payroll taxes 2,484 2,484 Other liabilities 386,805 17,333 Loans payable - current portion, net of discount 4,230,479 3,700,855 Refundable deposit on preferred stock purchase 285,000 285,000 Warrant liability for puttable warrants 600,000 600,000 Deferred revenue 174,591 215,219

Total current liabilities 8,340,837 7,794,624

Loans payable - long term portion 1,001,310 1,260,343

Total liabilities 9,342,147 9,054,967

Commitments and contingencies

Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, Series D, $0.0001 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Preferred stock, Series E, $0.0001 par value; 775,000 shares authorized; 86,000 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 9 9 Preferred stock, Series F, $0.0001 par value; 200,000 shares authorized; 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 17,792,151 and 16,277,764 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,780 1,629 Shares to be issued, 0 and 587,945 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively - 59 Additional paid-in capital 75,913,399 74,332,161 Accumulated deficit (74,055,226) (69,255,541) Total stockholders' equity 1,859,962 5,078,317

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 11,202,109 $ 14,133,284

Recruiter.com

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Three Six Six Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended Months Ended June 30,2023 June 30, 2022 June 30,2023 June 30, 2022 Revenue $ 2,041,129 $ 7,112,450 $ 5,333,868 $ 13,981,103 Cost of revenue 1,604,161 4,183,478 4,159,586 8,361,549

Gross Profit 436,968 2,928,972 1,174,282 5,619,554

Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 79,453 158,040 236,036 276,796 Product development (including related party expense of $17,855, $0, $27,041, $16,771, and respectively) 84,282 89,473 326,562 682,859 Amortization of intangibles 325,702 917,239 633,428 1,925,712 General and administrative (including share-based compensation expense of $219,560, $669,047, $762,509 and $2,404,064, respectively, and related party expenses of $0, $0, $0 and $19,825, respectively) 886,579 4,097,397 3,720,704 9,193,101 Total operating expenses 1,376,016 5,262,149 4,916,730 12,078,468

Loss from Operations (939,048) (2,333,177) (3,742,448) (6,458,914)

Other income (expenses): Interest expense (647,213) (64,491) (1,161,369) (131,906) Other income (Expense) 754,312 3,713 756,099 14,527 Initial derivative expense - - - - Finance cost (327,073) - (327,073) - Gain on Settlement of Payables 178,749 - 178,749 - Gain on debt extinguishment - 1,205,195 - 1,205,195 Total other income (expenses) (41,225) 1,144,417 (553,594) 1,087,816

Loss before income taxes (980,273) (1,188,760) (4,296,042) (5,371,098) Provision for income taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (980,273) $ (1,188,760) $ (4,296,042) $ (5,371,098)

Deemed dividends - - (503,643) - Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (980,273) $ (1,188,760) $ (4,799,685) $ (5,371,098)



Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.06) $ (0.08) $ 0.28 $ (0.36) Weighted average common shares - basic and diluted 17,389,182 14,830,738 17,056,900 14,795,691

Recruiter.com

Condensed Consolidated Statements Of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Six June 30 June 30 2023 2022 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net loss $ (4,296,042) $ (5,371,098) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 645,943 1,926,194 Bad debt expense 200,000 363,702 Gain on debt extinguishment - (1,205,195) Gain on Settlement of Payables (178,749) - Equity based compensation expense 762,509 2,404,064 Warrant modification expense - 152,244 Amortization of debt discount and debt costs 726,708 - Change in fair value of earn-out liability - 26,604 Factoring discount fee and interest 20,236 45,413 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable 591,126 134,002 Decrease in accounts receivable - related parties - 49,033 Increase (decrease) in prepaid expenses and other current assets (10,262) 34,821 Increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities (133,506) (357,932) Decrease in accounts payable and accrued liabilities - related parties - (137,741) Customer advances - 426,136 (Decrease) increase in deferred revenue (40,628) (222,818) Net cash used in operating activities (1,712,665) (1,732,571)

Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Capitalized software development costs - (763,785) Net cash used in investing activities - (763,785)

Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Proceeds from ERC advances 450,000 - Repayment of ERC advances (80,528) - Payments of loans (173,027) (1,101,400) Proceeds from factoring agreement 871,821 3,380,362 Repayments of factoring agreement (175,127) (653,008) Gross roceeds from exercise of warrants 315,178 - Net cash provided by financing activities 1,208,317 1,625,954

Net increase (decrease) in cash (504,348) (870,402) Cash, beginning of period 946,804 2,584,062

Cash, end of period $ 442,456 $ 1,713,660



Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 176,769 $ 59,622 Cash paid during the period for income taxes $ - $ -

Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities: Accounts receivable owed under factoring agreement collected directly by factor $ 1,000,020 $ 927,376 Purchase price measurement period adjustment to goodwill and accounts receivable $ - $ 35,644 Deemed dividends $ 503,643 $ - Offering costs as a result of modification of warrants to induce exercise $ 10,400 $ -

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, operating income, cash flow from operating activities, as a measure of liquidity or any other financial measures. It may not be indicative of the historical operating results of Recruiter.com Group, Inc. nor is it intended to be predictive of potential future results. Investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP. A reconciliation of net income to EBITDA, the most comparable GAAP measure, can be found in the accompanying financial tables.

Six months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net Income (loss) $ (4,296,042) $ (5,371,098) Interest expense and finance cost, net 1,161,369 131,906 Depreciation & amortization 645,943 1,926,194 EBITDA (loss) (2,488,730) (3,312,998) Bad debt expense 200,000 363,702 Gain on Settlement of Payables (178,749) - Stock-based compensation 762,509 2,404,064 Gain on debt extinguishment - (1,205,195) Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $ (1,704,970) $ (1,750,427) Three months Ended June 30, 2023 2022 Net Income (loss) $ (980,273) $ (1,188,760) Interest (income) expense and finance cost, net 647,213 64,491 Depreciation & amortization 331,959 917,431 EBITDA (loss) (1,101) (206,838) Bad debt expense - 345,202 Gain on Settlement of Payables (178,749) - Stock-based compensation 219,560 669,047 Gain on debt extinguishment - (1,205,195) Adjusted EBITDA (Loss) $ 39,710 $ (397,784)

