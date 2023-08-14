Sigma Additive Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASI) ("Sigma", "we," "our," or the "Company"), a leading provider of quality assurance software to the commercial 3D printing industry, has reported its financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Second Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call

Due to discussions related to the Company's ongoing consideration of a range of strategic alternatives designed to enhance shareholder value, including a possible strategic investment, acquisition, merger, business combination, or similar transaction, Sigma is not hosting its regular quarterly conference call. Future material developments related to strategic alternatives will be publicly communicated to shareholders.

Management Commentary

Jacob Brunsberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sigma, stated, "During the second quarter we continued our progress reducing expenses and cash burn while working with Lake Street Capital Markets and advisors on the exploration of a variety of strategic alternatives.

"We expect our expenses to continue to decrease into the third quarter. In our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 20, 2023, we reported that we had received four written, non-binding proposals to purchase assets or acquire the company in a merger or reverse merger and were in talks regarding the respective proposals, as well as possible alternative transactions with other parties that expressed interest in a possible transaction as we worked to formally close our strategic transaction process. We also reported that we had reduced our headcount to a core team we felt important to a possible sale of the company or all or a portion of its assets and support of current customers and had discontinued our product development activities and ceased to pursue new customers.

"Since July 20, 2023, we have received additional written, non-binding proposals as well as revised previous proposals to purchase certain assets of the Company and/or acquire the Company in a merger or reverse merger. Although we have not yet entered into any definitive agreements, we are continuing to work towards such definitive agreements with interested parties. We look forward to providing additional updates in the weeks to come," concluded Brunsberg.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Revenue for the second quarter of 2023 totaled $97,043 compared to revenues of $236,660 for the second quarter of 2022. The decrease was primarily due to decreased PrintRite3D sales, decreased subscription-based revenue, and decreased annual maintenance contract revenue.

Gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 was $60,552 as compared to $43,585 in the second quarter of 2022. Gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 62% compared to gross margin of 18% for the prior year quarter. The increase was primarily attributable to a lower cost of revenue due to fewer unit sales and installations in the second quarter of 2023 as compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Total operating expenses for the second quarter of 2023 were $1.4 million, compared to $2.3 million in 2022, a decrease of 40%. The decrease was primarily attributable to a decrease in salaries and benefits, office expenses, and business travel attributable to our reduced workforce.

Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $1.3 million, or $0.12 per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.22 per share in the second quarter of 2022.

Cash totaled $0.4 million at June 30, 2023, as compared to $2.8 million at December 31, 2022. Cash used in operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2023 totaled $2.4 million as compared to $4.3 million in the six months ended June 30, 2022. Average monthly cash usage in the second quarter of 2023 was approximately $373,000, down from an average of $452,000 for the first quarter of 2023 and $652,000 for the fourth quarter of 2022.

About Sigma Additive Solutions

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA) solutions to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring and analytics known as PrintRite3D® for 3D metal and polymer advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies by reducing waste, increasing yield, and shortening cycle times. Sigma believes its software solutions will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of industrial 3D printing.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, Sigma's ability to identify and successfully negotiate a strategic transaction and, failing that, to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D®, and general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. Sigma disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact Sigma's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma's public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Sigma Additive Solutions Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

949-491-8235

SASI@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30,

2023 December 31,

2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 368,443 $ 2,845,931 Accounts Receivable, net 45,454 371,620 Inventory 940,034 950,943 Prepaid Assets 137,105 105,226 Total Current Assets 1,491,036 4,273,720 Other Assets: Property and Equipment, net 227,787 304,903 Intangible Assets, net 1,215,411 1,125,285 Total Other Assets 1,443,198 1,430,188 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,934,234 $ 5,703,908 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 300,562 $ 277,492 Deferred Revenue 127,188 120,073 Accrued Expenses 115,195 231,633 Total Current Liabilities 542,945 629,198 TOTAL LIABILITIES 542,945 629,198 Commitments & Contingencies - - Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 316 and 465 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Common Stock, $ 0.001 par value; 24,000,000 shares authorized; 10,772,713 and 10,498,802 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 10,773 10,499 Additional Paid-In Capital 54,904,792 54,406,694 Accumulated Deficit (52,524,277 ) (49,342,484 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 2,391,289 5,074,710 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,934,234 $ 5,703,908

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 REVENUES $ 97,043 $ 236,660 $ 227,202 $ 288,504 COST OF REVENUE 36,491 193,075 100,155 233,166 GROSS PROFIT 60,552 43,585 127,047 55,338 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries & Benefits 554,182 1,184,818 1,485,764 2,476,828 Stock-Based Compensation 138,489 167,439 363,339 338,415 Operations and R&D Costs 105,259 146,885 231,971 290,303 Investor, Public Relations and Marketing 57,824 152,300 112,768 246,626 Organization Costs 38,240 60,817 89,438 119,566 Legal & Professional Service Fees 152,025 144,528 336,276 355,944 Office Expenses 94,190 303,600 248,689 509,032 Depreciation & Amortization 21,470 29,861 49,597 61,445 Other Operating Expenses 202,892 89,177 294,873 176,964 Total Operating Expenses 1,364,571 2,279,425 3,212,715 4,575,123 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (1,304,019 ) (2,235,840 ) (3,085,668 ) (4,519,785 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 9 1,176 17 2,747 State Incentives - - - 76,628 Exchange Rate Gain (Loss) (849 ) (10,436 ) (3,352 ) (10,766 ) Interest Expense (3,235 ) (2,070 ) (6,471 ) (3,389 ) Other Income - - 35,680 - Total Other Income (Expense) (4,075 ) (11,330 ) 25,874 65,220 LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (1,308,094 ) (2,247,170 ) (3,059,794 ) (4,454,565 ) Provision for income Taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (1,308,094 ) $ (2,247,170 ) $ (3,059,794 ) $ (4,454,565 ) Preferred Dividends (10,688 ) (14,220 ) (22,435 ) (28,440 ) Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (1,318,782 ) $ (2,261,390 ) $ (3,082,229 ) $ (4,483,005 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.12 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.43 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic $ (0.12 ) $ (0.22 ) $ (0.29 ) $ (0.43 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 10,772,713 10,498,802 10,731,922 10,498,802

Sigma Additive Solutions, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (3,059,794 ) $ (4,454,565 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash used in operating activities: Noncash Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization 49,597 61,445 Stock Based Compensation - Employees 363,339 338,415 Stock Based Compensation - Third Party Services (489 ) 23,490 Stock Based Compensation - Directors 13,523 43,442 Stock Based Compensation 13,523 43,442 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable 326,166 120,434 Inventory 10,909 (73,586 ) Prepaid Assets (31,879 ) (17,197 ) Accounts Payable 23,070 33,958 Deferred Revenue 7,115 (18,151 ) Accrued Expenses (116,438 ) (372,188 ) NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (2,414,881 ) (4,314,503 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property and Equipment 42,516 (83,848 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets (105,123 ) (115,197 ) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (62,607 ) (199,045 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES - - NET CHANGE IN CASH FOR PERIOD (2,477,488 ) (4,513,548 ) CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 2,845,931 11,447,047 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 368,443 $ 6,933,499 Supplemental Disclosures: Noncash investing and financing activities disclosure: Preferred Stock Dividends $ 22,435 $ 28,440 Conversion of Preferred Shares to Common Shares $ 188,830 $ - Other noncash operating activities disclosure: Issuance of Securities for Services $ 13,034 $ 66,932 Disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 6,471 $ 3,389 Income Taxes $ - $ -

SOURCE: Sigma Additive Solutions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774091/Sigma-Additive-Solutions-Reports-Second-Quarter-2023-Financial-Results