Texas Capital Bank: Texas Capital Sponsors Special Exhibition at the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2023 / Texas Capital Bank

The Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum launched a new special exhibit, Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow, supported by Texas Capital, on July 20, 2023. Organized by the New-York Historical Society, this exhibition takes visitors from the end of the Civil War to the end of World War I and examines how Black Americans advocated for equal rights in a hostile system. It showcases artifacts, photographs, and media to illustrate these transformative decades in American history and their continued relevance.

This exhibit explores the life of Black Americans in the 50 years that unfolded after the Civil War and the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. "Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow provides visitors with valuable insights into the difficult circumstances faced by African Americans in the post-slavery era as the nation struggled to make emancipation and true equality a reality," said Mary Pat Higgins, Museum President and CEO.

Texas Capital also sponsored the exhibit's opening night on July 19, 2023. The evening included a discussion on Texas freedom colonies, which explained their history, significance, and how these settlements are being identified and protected today. Patrons had the opportunity to enjoy a reception and view the exhibit before the program, which featured various speakers.

"Texas Capital is honored to sponsor this incredible exhibit that takes us on this journey and history lesson on the struggle for full citizenship and racial equality for Black citizens for 50 years after the Civil War," says Effie Dennison, Managing Director and Head of Community Development. "Remembering our past provides a wealth of knowledge about ourselves, how far we have come and work we need to continue to do as we strive for racial equity in this country today."

This exhibition will remain open to the public until December 31, 2023. Click here to learn more about the exhibit and Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

About Texas Capital

Texas Capital Bank (individually and collectively with all affiliates and subsidiaries, "Texas Capital"), is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. Founded in 1998, the institution is headquartered in Dallas with offices in Austin, Houston, San Antonio and Fort Worth, and has built a network of clients across the country. With the ability to service clients through their entire lifecycles, Texas Capital has established commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking and wealth management capabilities.

About the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum

The mission of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum is to teach the history of the Holocaust and advance human rights to combat prejudice, hatred, and indifference. Founded in 1984 by local Holocaust survivors, the institution now resides in a new building in downtown Dallas where visitors experience a deeper immersion into the history of the Holocaust, human and civil rights, their centrality to our democracy, and their vital importance in preventing events like those of the Holocaust from happening again. The 55,000-square-foot permanent home covers three floors, and the main exhibition includes four wings that teach about the Holocaust, the creation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights after World War II, historical and contemporary genocides, and America's civil rights journey. Please visit DHHRM.org or call (214) 741-7500 for more information.





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Texas Capital Bank on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Texas Capital Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/texas-capital-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com



SOURCE: Texas Capital Bank

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774058/Texas-Capital-Sponsors-Special-Exhibition-at-the-Dallas-Holocaust-and-Human-Rights-Museum