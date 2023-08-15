The start of testing under real road conditions for the Canadian hydrogen innovator's hydrogen fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles got off to a furious start and clearly demonstrated the advantages over both battery-electric vans and internal combustion engines. Admittedly, the "Light Commercial Vehicles" have only been tested by two of the sixteen major fleet operators participating in the British "Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium". However, the impressive results already suggest that the internal target of selling between 10,000 and 20,000 units in 2025/2026 is no utopia. In the best case, the sales volume would amount to EUR 1 billion. Currently, the market value of the First Hydrogen share stands at EUR 90.84 million.

