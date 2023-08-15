Fear of vendor lock-in is one of the biggest barriers to starting or expanding IoT projects, and that's why 1NCE gives customers peace of mind to make future changes during the lifetime of their devices

With the new Freedom to Switch feature, 1NCE customers can add or switch connectivity providers without truck-roll or termination fees

All new industrial IoT SIM cards and chips include Freedom to Switch as part of 1NCE's $10 for 10 years lifetime service for software and connectivity

1NCE, an IoT software and connectivity company available in 158 countries, today announced the launch of Freedom to Switch the company's future-proof answer to the vendor lock-in issues that plague the IoT industry.

1NCE embraces open standards as a part of the company's core principles. At no additional cost, the company's new Freedom to Switch feature offers customers peace of mind to make future changes during the lifetime of their devices. The company's new industrial SIM cards and chips include eUICC technology that ensures 1NCE customers are prepared for any eventuality. Customers can now add or switch to another connectivity provider without having to touch their device avoiding the costly expense of truck roll and field service.

"In IoT, scopes change and data insights evolve, so customers should always have the freedom to switch. 1NCE thinks it should be a fundamental right for customers to add or change a provider over the lifetime of an IoT project even if that means leaving us," said Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer at 1NCE.

Also new for 1NCE customers is the ability to create test profiles, which help optimize the supply chain by testing connectivity during manufacturing. The test profile is a unique type of operator profile that's designed specifically for end-of-line tests. Without changing the SIM, customers can use AT commands to switch from the 1NCE profile to the test profile, perform necessary tests with a network emulator, then switch back before shipping the device. This allows function tests even in regions where 1NCE is not available.

The 1NCE Lifetime Flat subscription is industry-disruptive but simple: customers can deploy, connect, and manage IoT sensors across the world for as little as a dollar per year per device. Complimentary to all Lifetime Flat customers, 1NCE OS is enterprise-grade software that supports IoT projects of any scale, for new and existing projects alike. Using 1NCE OS for device and cloud integration, customers can accelerate time-to-market for IoT projects by months. It also features advanced remote access to device states and telemetry, device location without GPS and optimized payload transmission to increase battery life by up to 70 percent.

Customers can get started with 1NCE at the company's online shop and on the AWS Marketplace. Customer support is available in 14 languages.

About 1NCE

1NCE is the only software and connectivity company delivering lifetime IoT for a global flat subscription. Our mission is to deliver true cross-border, future-proof IoT without uncertainty or hassle over the lifetime of a device. In 158 countries, 1NCE delivers connectivity like electricity ready for consumption opening the world of IoT to innovators who will dramatically improve the environment, cities, healthcare, public safety, the supply chain and more. Learn more online and follow 1NCE on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

