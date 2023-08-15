Das Instrument EFO3 BMG2111B1752 CN BEST GR.HLDG HD -,10 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2023

The instrument EFO3 BMG2111B1752 CN BEST GR.HLDG HD -,10 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2023



Das Instrument 8RS CA79586X1033 SAMA RES INC/RESS.SAM.INC EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 15.08.2023 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 16.08.2023

The instrument 8RS CA79586X1033 SAMA RES INC/RESS.SAM.INC EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 15.08.2023 and ex capital adjustment on 16.08.2023

