Masdar submitted the lowest bid of $0.0162154/kWh in the procurement exercise. The total capacity of the solar energy projects commissioned at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park has reached 2,427MW.The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) announced that UAE-based renewable energy developer Masdar is the preferred bidder for the tender it launched in September 2022 for the 1,800 MW 6th phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park. Masdar submitted the lowest bid of $0.0162154/kWh and competed with Saudi energy giant ACWA Power in the final phase of the tender. DEWA ...

