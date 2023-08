Ecora Resources PLC Announces Standard Form for Notification of Major Holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0006449366

Issuer Name

ECORA RESOURCES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC

City of registered office (if applicable)

Vancouver

Country of registered office (if applicable)

Canada

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

Discretionary Clients

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

28-Jul-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

31-Jul-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.9939% 0.000000 4.9939 12,876,968 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 6.1234% 0.000000 6.1234%



8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB0006449366

12,876,968

4.9939% Sub Total 8.A 12,876,968 4.9939%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights







Sub Total 8.B1







8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights









Sub Total 8.B2







9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. 4.9939%

4.9939% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Adams Financial Group Inc. 0.0001%

0.0001% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Collins Stewart Inc. 0.0001%

0.0001% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Adams (Delaware) Inc. 0.0001%

0.0001% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity LLC 0.0001%

0.0001% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings Limited 4.9938%

4.9938% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Holdings (Jersey) Limited 4.9938%

4.9938% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Group Limited 4.9938%

4.9938% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Wealth Limited 0.5339%

0.5339% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Punter Southall Wealth Limited 0.1168%

0.1168% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Adam & Co Investment Management Limited 0.0993%

0.0993% Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited (formerly Hargreave Hale Limited) 4.4599%

4.4599%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

31-Jul-2023

13. Place Of Completion

Blackpool, England

