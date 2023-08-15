Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023
15.08.2023 | 08:58
First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status:



ISIN              Name

GB00BD1LVD21CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS



The company is given observation status because the company has published a
Notice to convene a General Meeting in which delisting of the company's shares
from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark will be proposed. 



According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the
exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. 

We refer to the company's announcement from 14 August 2023.





___________________________________________________________________________

For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.
