First North Denmark: Cleantech Building Materials Plc - Observation status

Nasdaq Copenhagen has today given the below observation status: ISIN Name GB00BD1LVD21CLEANTECH BUILDING MATERIALS The company is given observation status because the company has published a Notice to convene a General Meeting in which delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark will be proposed. According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook, the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status. We refer to the company's announcement from 14 August 2023. ___________________________________________________________________________ For further information contact: Issuer Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66.