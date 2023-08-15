Huawei, Sungrow, Ginlong, Solis, Growatt, and GoodWe emerged as the top solar inverter vendors in 2022, driving a significant portion of the year's 330 GW (AC) of global inverter shipments.From pv magazine USA The top 10 global solar inverter vendors accounted for 86% of the market in 2022, up 4% year on year from 2021, according to a new study by Wood Mackenzie. The market grew 48% year over year, due to easing supply chain challenges and strong government support, as seen in the United States with the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022. Wood Mackenzie said that the top five vendors ...

