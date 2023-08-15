Caelux secured series A funding to deploy perovskite glass that can be integrated with existing solar manufacturing processes to boost module efficiency.From pv magazine USA Perovskite technology startup Caelux announced it has secured a series A funding of $12 million, bringing total funding to $24 million to develop and commercialize its perovskite glass for tandem use. The company will open a 100 MW perovskite-glass manufacturing facility outside of Los Angeles, California. Caelux said tandem cells using its technology can push efficiencies past 30%, while retaining the same cost per Watt. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...