Australia'S 1414 Degrees has commissioned a demonstration module featuring its thermal energy storage tech. It harnesses the high latent heat properties of silicon to provide a potential zero-carbon solution for use in high-temperature industries.From pv magazine Australia Adelaide-based 1414 Degrees has commissioned a 1 MWh SiBox pilot unit that uses its SiBrick proprietary molten silicon energy storage solution to store intermittent renewable energy and produce clean, high-temperature heat for industrial settings. The company said the SiBox is a complete thermal energy storage system, comprising ...

