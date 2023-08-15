Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.: Elcora Announces Revocation of Management Cease Trade Order

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Aug. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELCORA ADVANCED MATERIALS CORP. (TSX.V:ERA | Frankfurt:ELM | OTCQB - ECORF), (the "Company" or "Elcora"), announces that the Company's principal regulator, the Nova Scotia Securities Commission ("NSSC") has lifted the Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") it had previously granted to the Company on August 1, 2023, under National Policy 12-203, as the Company has now successfully completed all requisite filings for its Annual Financials. Revoking the MCTO means the CEO, CFO, and directors of the Company are no longer prevented from trading the Company's common shares.



The Company's Annual Financials were filed on SEDAR on August 9, 2023, as noted in its previous news release, and are publicly available on sedarplus.ca.

About Elcora Advanced Materials Corp.

Elcora was founded in 2011 and has been structured to become a vertically integrated battery material company. Elcora can process, refine, and produce battery related minerals and metals. As part of the vertical integration strategy Elcora has developed a cost-effective process to purify high-quality battery metals and minerals that are commercially scalable. This combination means that Elcora has the tools and resources for vertical integration of the battery minerals and metals industry.

Qualifying Statements: Klaus Leiders P. Eng., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, approves the technical information contained in this news release.

