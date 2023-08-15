Aino Health AB (publ): interim report january-june 2023

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.





January-June 2023



Net sales were KSEK 11,971 (10,409)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -5,598 (-7,395)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.2)





April-June 2023



Net sales were KSEK 5,791 (4,985)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -2,807 (-3,673)

Earnings per share were SEK -0.1 (-0.1)







I am immensely proud to start this interim report by announcing that we have reached a historic milestone - more than 100,000 people are currently using our SaaS solution. This is significant proof of the value and efficiency that our solutions bring to our clients and a clear sign that we are continuing to strengthen our position on the market.

During the second quarter, we have participated in several outreach activities that have given us the opportunity to discuss and underline the importance of working systematically with sustainability in large, complex organisations. Among these activities, the Almedalen Week in Visby was one of the most prominent. We joined Vattenfall, Sodexo and Google, among others members of CSR Sweden, to discuss and share insights into employee management and its effects on the overall performance of a company.

We are seeing a strong global trend in Human Capital Management, where companies are not only asking for, but also requiring, innovative digital solutions to efficiently create engagement and strengthen health. These trends are about making operations more transparent, promoting an open dialogue between employees and managers, and creating a culture in which everyone feels valued and appreciated. With our SaaS solution, we are well-positioned to meet these needs.





About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company's complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.



