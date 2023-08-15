First North Denmark: DecideAct A/S - rights issue - admission to trading of subscription rights

Subscription Rights in DecideAct A/S will be admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark as per 18 August 2023. As of the same date, ISIN DK0061414471 (ACT) will be traded exclusive of subscription rights. ISIN: DK0062499570 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: DecideAct T-ret -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Ratio: 1:2 (UK) Shareholders in DecideAct A/S will be allocated 1 (one) subscription right per share held in the company on the record date. 2 (two) subscription rights give the holder the right to subscribe for 1 (one) new share at a subscription price of DKK 2 per new share -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trade in 18 August 2023 - 31 August 2023 subscription rights (both days included): -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 300819 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ACT T -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market First North Denmark / 100 Segment / no -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size /no MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code DSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- DecideAct A/S makes a rights issue of minimum 2,655,775 new shares of DKK 0.10 and up to 6,014,193 new shares of DKK 0.10. Subscription price is DKK 2 per share of DKK 0.10. Subscription period: 22 August 2023 - 4 September 2023, both days inclusive. For further information, please call Certified Adviser: Keswick Global AG