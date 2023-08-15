SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) ("Sea" or the "Company") today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023.
"In the second quarter of 2023, we delivered strong results, building upon many of the key initiatives we shared previously," said Forrest Li, Sea's Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer. "In the past couple of quarters, we have not only achieved self-sufficiency, but also demonstrated the profitability of our model and our ability to manage fast and significant shifts in operational focus as we see fit. Given this, we have strengthened our execution capabilities and increased the stickiness of our ecosystem. We believe we are now on firmer footing to better serve our communities."
"Meanwhile, the economies of our region have remained resilient, and we are excited to see recent ecosystem developments in the growth of diversified user engagement through live streaming, short form videos, and affiliate programs. Such developments offer us further opportunities to grow and expand our long-term profitable addressable market. Given these positive developments and trends, we have started, and will continue, to ramp up our investments in growing the e-commerce business across our markets. We believe that the efficiency gains and stronger footing we have achieved through our past efforts have further strengthened our ability to invest efficiently in growth. As we reaccelerate investments in growth, our strategic focus to build cost leadership and continually improve user experience remains key to our long-term success."
Second Quarter 2023 Highlights
- Group
- Total GAAP revenue was US$3.1 billion, up 5.2% year-on-year.
- Total gross profit was US$1.5 billion, up 33.1% year-on-year.
- Total net income was US$331.0 million, as compared to total net loss of US$(931.2) million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Total adjusted EBITDA1 was US$510.0 million, as compared to a loss of US$(506.3) million for the second quarter of 2022.
- As of June 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments, and other treasury investments2 were US$7.7 billion, representing a net increase of US$477.4 million from March 31, 2023.
- E-commerce
- GAAP revenue was US$2.1 billion, up 20.6% year-on-year. Based on constant currency assumptions3, GAAP revenue was up 24.4% year-on-year.
- GAAP revenue included US$1.9 billion of GAAP marketplace revenue, which consists of core marketplace revenue and value-added services revenue and increased by 27.5% year-on-year.
- Core marketplace revenue, mainly consisting of transaction-based fees and advertising revenues, was up 37.6% year-on-year and 7.4% quarter-on-quarter to US$1.2 billion as a result of both increases in advertisement uptake by sellers on our platform and commission rates.
- Value-added services revenue ("VAS revenue"), mainly consisting of revenues related to logistics services, was up 11.3% year-on-year to US$625.2 million. VAS revenue declined 6.6% quarter-on-quarter as we began to reaccelerate growth during the quarter and increased investments in shipping subsidies programs.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$150.3 million, as compared to a loss of US$(648.1) million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Asia markets recorded adjusted EBITDA of US$204.1 million, as compared to a loss of US$(316.1) million for the second quarter of 2022.
- Other markets recorded adjusted EBITDA of US$(53.7) million, as compared to a loss of US$(332.0) million for the second quarter of 2022.
- In Brazil, unit economics continued to improve, with contribution margin loss per order improving 83.0% year-on-year to reach US$0.24 for the quarter.
- Gross orders increased by more than 10% quarter-on-quarter as a result of growth in both active buyers and buyer purchase frequency.
- Digital Entertainment
- GAAP revenue was US$529.4 million, as compared to US$539.7 million for the previous quarter.
- Bookings4 were US$443.1 million, as compared to US$462.3 million for the previous quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$239.5 million, increasing by 4.1% quarter-on-quarter from US$230.1 million for the previous quarter, partly driven by the sequential increase in Free Fire bookings which has higher margins.
- Adjusted EBITDA represented 54.0% of bookings for the second quarter of 2023, improved from 49.8% for the previous quarter.
- Quarterly active users were 544.5 million, increasing by 10.8% quarter-on-quarter from 491.6 million for the previous quarter.
- Quarterly paying users were 43.1 million, increasing by 14.6% quarter-on-quarter, and paying user ratio increased to 7.9% compared to 7.7% for the previous quarter.
- Average bookings per user were US$0.8, as compared to US$0.9 for the previous quarter.
- Digital Financial Services
- GAAP revenue was US$427.9 million, up 53.4% year-on-year.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was US$137.0 million, as compared to a loss of US$(111.5) million for the second quarter of 2022.
- As of June 30, 2023, total loans receivable remained stable quarter-on-quarter at US$2.0 billion, net of allowance for credit losses of US$278.6 million. Non-performing loans past due by more than 90 days as a percentage of our total gross loans receivable also remained stable at around 2%.
For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Other treasury investments currently consist of available-for-sale sovereign and corporate bonds excluding those at our banking entities, with maturities over one year, classified as part of long-term investments.
Current and comparative prior period local currency amounts are converted into United States dollars using the same exchange rates, rather than the actual exchange rates during the respective periods.
GAAP revenue for the digital entertainment segment plus change in digital entertainment deferred revenue. This operating metric is used as an approximation of cash spent by our users in the applicable period that is attributable to our digital entertainment segment.
Unaudited Summary of Financial Results
(Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars "$" except for per share data)
For the Three Months
2022
2023
$
$
YOY%
Revenue
Service revenue
Digital Entertainment
900,258
529,397
(41.2
)%
E-commerce and other services
1,755,686
2,322,496
32.3
%
Sales of goods
286,655
243,767
(15.0
)%
2,942,599
3,095,660
5.2
%
Cost of revenue
Cost of service
Digital Entertainment
(260,529
)
(160,669
)
(38.3
)%
E-commerce and other services
(1,329,665
)
(1,263,522
)
(5.0
)%
Cost of goods sold
(262,187
)
(220,591
)
(15.9
)%
(1,852,381
)
(1,644,782
)
(11.2
)%
Gross profit
1,090,218
1,450,878
33.1
%
Other operating income
71,104
58,003
(18.4
)%
Sales and marketing expenses
(973,767
)
(493,601
)
(49.3
)%
General and administrative expenses
(364,447
)
(295,169
)
(19.0
)%
Provision for credit losses
(111,598
)
(153,001
)
37.1
%
Research and development expenses
(370,926
)
(283,297
)
(23.6
)%
Impairment of goodwill
(177,280
)
-
-
Total operating expenses
(1,926,914
)
(1,167,065
)
(39.4
)%
Operating (loss) income
(836,696
)
283,813
(133.9
)%
Non-operating (loss) income, net
(32,765
)
107,565
(428.3
)%
Income tax expense
(64,771
)
(62,212
)
(4.0
)%
Share of results of equity investees
3,033
1,817
(40.1
)%
Net (loss) income
(931,199
)
330,983
(135.5
)%
(Loss) Earnings per share
Basic
(1.67
)
0.57
(134.1
)%
Diluted
(1.67
)
0.54
(132.3
)%
Change in deferred revenue of Digital Entertainment
(182,904
)
(86,254
)
(52.8
)%
Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Entertainment (1)
333,619
239,459
(28.2
)%
Adjusted EBITDA for E-commerce (1)
(648,145
)
150,339
(123.2
)%
Adjusted EBITDA for Digital Financial Services (1)
(111,517
)
136,961
(222.8
)%
Adjusted EBITDA for Other Services (1)
(72,555
)
(7,189
)
(90.1
)%
Unallocated expenses (2)
(7,653
)
(9,549
)
24.8
%
Total adjusted EBITDA (1)
(506,251
)
510,021
(200.7
)%
For a discussion of the use of non-GAAP financial measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
Unallocated expenses within total adjusted EBITDA are mainly related to general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") as part of segment performance.
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2022
Revenue
Our total GAAP revenue increased by 5.2% to US$3.1 billion in the second quarter of 2023 from US$2.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
- Digital Entertainment: GAAP revenue was US$529.4 million compared to US$900.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, primarily attributable to moderation in user engagement and monetization year-on-year.
- E-commerce and other services: GAAP revenue increased by 32.3% to US$2.3 billion in the second quarter of 2023 from US$1.8 billion in the second quarter of 2022, primarily driven by the improved monetization in our e-commerce business and the growth of our credit business year-on-year.
- Sales of goods: GAAP revenue was US$243.8 million, as compared to US$286.7 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Cost of Revenue
Our total cost of revenue decreased by 11.2% to US$1.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023 from US$1.9 billion in the second quarter of 2022.
- Digital Entertainment: Cost of revenue decreased by 38.3% to US$160.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$260.5 million in the second quarter of 2022.
- E-commerce and other services: Cost of revenue for our e-commerce and other services segment combined was US$1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2023, flat year-on-year. Improvement in gross profit margins was driven by increased monetization and greater cost efficiencies in our e-commerce and digital financial services business.
- Cost of goods sold: Cost of goods sold decreased by 15.9% to US$220.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$262.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Other Operating Income
Our other operating income was US$58.0 million and US$71.1 million in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively. Other operating income mainly consists of rebates from e-commerce related logistics services providers.
Sales and Marketing Expenses
Our total sales and marketing expenses decreased by 49.3% to US$493.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$1.0 billion in the second quarter of 2022. The table below sets forth breakdown of the sales and marketing expenses of our major reporting segments. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$").
For the Three Months
2022
2023
YOY%
Sales and Marketing Expenses
$
$
Digital Entertainment
87,100
26,636
(69.4)%
E-commerce
674,120
431,979
(35.9)%
Digital Financial Services
162,466
19,207
(88.2)%
General and Administrative Expenses
Our general and administrative expenses decreased by 19.0% to US$295.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$364.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Provision for Credit Losses
Our provision for credit losses increased by 37.1% to US$153.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$111.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Research and Development Expenses
Our research and development expenses decreased by 23.6% to US$283.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 from US$370.9 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Impairment of Goodwill
We recorded nil impairment of goodwill in the second quarter of 2023, compared to US$177.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Non-operating Income or Losses, Net
Non-operating income or losses mainly consist of interest income, interest expense, investment gain (loss) and foreign exchange gain (loss). We recorded a net non-operating income of US$107.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to a net non-operating loss of US$32.8 million in the second quarter of 2022. The year-on-year increase was mainly due to higher interest income in the second quarter of 2023 and investment losses recognized in the second quarter of 2022.
Income Tax Expense
We had a net income tax expense of US$62.2 million and US$64.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Net Income or Loss
As a result of the foregoing, we had net income of US$331.0 million in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to net loss of US$931.2 million in the second quarter of 2022.
Basic and Diluted Earnings or Loss Per Share Attributable to Sea Limited's Ordinary Shareholders
Basic earnings per share attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders was US$0.57 in the second quarter of 2023, as compared to basic loss per share attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders of US$1.67 in the second quarter of 2022.
Diluted earnings per share attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders was US$0.54 in the second quarter of 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we use the following non-GAAP financial measures to help evaluate our operating performance:
- "Adjusted EBITDA" for our digital entertainment segment represents operating income (loss) before share-based compensation plus (a) depreciation and amortization expenses, and (b) the net effect of changes in deferred revenue and its related cost for our digital entertainment segment. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
- "Adjusted EBITDA" for our e-commerce segment, digital financial services segment and other services segment represents operating income (loss) before share-based compensation plus depreciation and amortization expenses. We believe that the segment adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
- "Total adjusted EBITDA" represents the sum of adjusted EBITDA of all our segments combined, plus unallocated expenses. We believe that the total adjusted EBITDA helps to identify underlying trends in our operating results, enhancing their understanding of the past performance and future prospects.
These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. None of the above financial measures should be considered in isolation or construed as an alternative to revenue, net loss/income, or any other measure of performance or as an indicator of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures presented here may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. Other companies may calculate similarly titled measures differently, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures to Sea's data. We compensate for these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest U.S. GAAP financial measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance. We encourage you to review our financial information in its entirety and not rely on any single financial measure.
The tables below present selected financial information of our reporting segments, the non-GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to GAAP financial measures, and the related reconciliations between the financial measures. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") except for number of shares & per share data.
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2023
Digital
E-
Digital
Other
Unallocated
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Operating income (loss)
296,457
65,550
120,966
(10,034
)
(189,126
)
283,813
Net effect of changes in deferred
(65,360
)
-
-
-
-
(65,360
)
Depreciation and Amortization
8,362
84,789
15,995
2,845
-
111,991
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
179,577
179,577
Adjusted EBITDA
239,459
150,339
136,961
(7,189
)
(9,549
)
510,021
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2022
Digital
E-
Digital
Other
Unallocated
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Operating income (loss)
456,811
(726,127
)
(122,735
)
(75,604
)
(369,041
)
(836,696
)
Net effect of changes in deferred
(134,100
)
-
-
-
-
(134,100
)
Depreciation and Amortization
10,908
77,982
11,218
3,049
-
103,157
Share-based compensation
-
-
-
-
184,108
184,108
Impairment of goodwill
-
-
-
-
177,280
177,280
Adjusted EBITDA
333,619
(648,145
)
(111,517
)
(72,555
)
(7,653
)
(506,251
)
A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as "Other Services".
Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation, impairment of goodwill of prior acquisition that are not under our reportable segments, and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$") except for number of shares & per share data
For the Six Months
2022
2023
$
$
Revenue
Service revenue
Digital Entertainment
2,035,427
1,069,083
E-commerce and other services
3,255,297
4,582,073
Sales of goods
551,446
485,608
Total revenue
5,842,170
6,136,764
Cost of revenue
Cost of service
Digital Entertainment
(569,714)
(334,035)
E-commerce and other services
(2,506,142)
(2,504,850)
Cost of goods sold
(506,068)
(430,311)
Total cost of revenue
(3,581,924)
(3,269,196)
Gross profit
2,260,246
2,867,568
Operating income (expenses)
Other operating income
144,759
115,883
Sales and marketing expenses
(1,978,941)
(893,744)
General and administrative expenses
(680,114)
(628,546)
Provision for credit losses
(192,064)
(330,440)
Research and development expenses
(711,334)
(603,809)
Impairment of goodwill
(177,280)
(117,875)
Total operating expenses
(3,594,974)
(2,458,531)
Operating (loss) income
(1,334,728)
409,037
Interest income
29,841
152,326
Interest expense
(23,029)
(20,773)
Investment loss, net
(59,036)
(28,815)
Foreign exchange gain
13,399
27,349
(Loss) Income before income tax and share of results of equity
(1,373,553)
539,124
Income tax expense
(146,577)
(124,110)
Share of results of equity investees
8,795
3,261
Net (loss) income
(1,511,335)
418,275
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests
(1,585)
(8,595)
Net (loss) income attributable to Sea Limited's ordinary shareholders
(1,512,920)
409,680
(Loss) Earnings per share:
Basic
(2.72)
0.73
Diluted
(2.72)
0.69
Weighted average shares used in (loss) earnings per share computation:
Basic
556,834,663
564,261,877
Diluted
556,834,663
598,716,012
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$")
As of
As of
2022
2023
$
$
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
6,029,859
3,524,449
Restricted cash
1,549,574
1,427,561
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of
268,814
192,310
Prepaid expenses and other assets
1,798,651
2,051,618
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of
2,053,767
1,999,544
Inventories, net
109,668
98,489
Short-term investments
864,258
2,174,887
Amounts due from related parties
13,421
6,969
Total current assets
12,688,012
11,475,827
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
1,387,895
1,307,463
Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
957,840
1,000,888
Intangible assets, net
65,019
61,326
Long-term investments
1,253,593
3,183,342
Prepaid expenses and other assets
135,616
136,826
Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,022
21,663
18,797
Restricted cash
17,724
27,779
Deferred tax assets
245,226
325,051
Goodwill
230,208
115,017
Total non-current assets
4,314,784
6,176,489
Total assets
17,002,796
17,652,316
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$")
As of
As of
2022
2023
$
$
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
258,648
219,048
Accrued expenses and other payables
1,396,613
1,409,322
Deposits payable
1,316,395
1,350,555
Escrow payables and advances from customers
1,862,325
1,774,249
Amounts due to related parties
415
411
Borrowings
88,410
101,996
Operating lease liabilities
269,968
280,832
Convertible notes
31,237
-
Deferred revenue
1,535,083
1,251,736
Income tax payable
176,598
187,574
Total current liabilities
6,935,692
6,575,723
Non-current liabilities
Accrued expenses and other payables
87,072
82,503
Borrowings
-
50,000
Operating lease liabilities
756,818
786,961
Deferred revenue
63,566
194,449
Convertible notes
3,338,750
3,341,733
Deferred tax liabilities
9,967
603
Unrecognized tax benefits
107
107
Total non-current liabilities
4,256,280
4,456,356
Total liabilities
11,191,972
11,032,079
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$")
As of
As of
2022
2023
$
$
Shareholders' equity
Class A Ordinary shares
258
260
Class B Ordinary shares
23
23
Additional paid-in capital
14,559,690
14,974,805
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(111,215)
(140,189)
Statutory reserves
12,490
13,098
Accumulated deficit
(8,745,541)
(8,336,469)
Total Sea Limited shareholders' equity
5,715,705
6,511,528
Non-controlling interests
95,119
108,709
Total shareholders' equity
5,810,824
6,620,237
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
17,002,796
17,652,316
UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Amounts expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$")
For the Six Months ended
2022
2023
$
$
Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities
(1,209,121)
1,201,016
Net cash used in investing activities
(2,078,203)
(3,867,640)
Net cash generated from financing activities
439,937
58,143
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash
(127,734)
(22,114)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(2,975,121)
(2,630,595)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the
10,838,140
7,610,384
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
7,863,019
4,979,789
As of December 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents of US$13,227 was included in assets held for sale within prepaid expenses and other assets.
Net cash used in investing activities amounted to US$3,868 million for the six months ended June 30, 2023. This was primarily attributable to net placement of US$3,461 million in securities purchased under agreements to resell, time deposits and liquid investment products, for better cash yield management, increase in loans receivable of US$242 million and purchase of property and equipment of US$133 million to support the existing operations.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
The Company has three reportable segments, namely digital entertainment, e-commerce and digital financial services. The Chief Operating Decision Maker ("CODM") reviews the performance of each segment based on revenue and certain key operating metrics of the operations and uses these results for the purposes of allocating resources to and evaluating the financial performance of each segment. Amounts are expressed in thousands of US dollars ("$").
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2023
Digital
E-
Digital
Other
Unallocated
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
529,397
2,110,551
427,940
27,772
-
3,095,660
Operating income (loss)
296,457
65,550
120,966
(10,034
)
(189,126
)
283,813
Non-operating income, net
107,565
Income tax expense
(62,212
)
Share of results of equity investees
1,817
Net income
330,983
For the Three Months ended June 30, 2022
Digital
E-
Digital
Other
Unallocated
Consolidated
$
$
$
$
$
$
Revenue
900,258
1,749,350
279,020
13,971
-
2,942,599
Operating income (loss)
456,811
(726,127
)
(122,735)
(75,604
)
(369,041
)
(836,696
)
Non-operating loss, net
(32,765
)
Income tax expense
(64,771
)
Share of results of equity investees
3,033
Net loss
(931,199
)
A combination of multiple business activities that does not meet the quantitative thresholds to qualify as reportable segments are grouped together as "Other Services".
Unallocated expenses are mainly related to share-based compensation, impairment of goodwill of prior acquisition that are not under our reportable segments, and general and corporate administrative costs such as professional fees and other miscellaneous items that are not allocated to segments. These expenses are excluded from segment results as they are not reviewed by the CODM as part of segment performance.
