HIFU Prostate Services, LLC: HIFU Prostate Services Names Rahul Mehan, MD As Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Mehan's Appointment Reflects HIFU Prostate Services' Rapid Expansion As Medicare And Many Commercial Plans Now Cover The HIFU Treatment Nationwide

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / HIFU Prostate Services, LLC, the leading provider of HIFU technology and services to physician practices in the United States, has named Rahul Mehan, MD As Chief Medical Officer, effective immediately, it was announced by John Linn, Chief Executive Officer.

Rahul Mehan, MD, Chief Medical Officer HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

In his new position as Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Mehan will oversee HIFU Prostate Services' extensive physician training program and keep all affiliate physicians and their medical staff current on the Company's technology and policies. Dr. Mehan's appointment comes at a time when HIFU Prostate Services is experiencing rapid growth stemming from the recent acceptance of the HIFU treatment by Medicare and many commercial plans, making the breakthrough prostate cancer technology accessible to many patients.

A nationally recognized expert in minimally invasive treatments in urology, Dr. Mehan is founder of East Valley Urology (EVU) Center in Mesa, Arizona, a practice focused on offering state-of-the-art urologic care to improve patients' quality of life and treat cancer. As an early adopter of HIFU, Dr. Mehan is noted for his expertise in robotic surgery and minimally invasive treatments for prostate cancer. Originally from Ohio, Dr. Mehan completed his undergraduate studies at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He received his medical degree from Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine in Dayton, Ohio. Following his graduation, Dr. Mehan completed his residency in urology at the Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis where he participated in the FDA clinical trial for HIFU that led to U.S. clearance in 2015. He has been featured on several TV segments for men's health and serves as a prominent national influencer on social media.

HIFU, or High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, is a gamechanger in the treatment of prostate cancer. The revolutionary technology allows for the precise targeting of cancer within the prostate as opposed to ionizing radiation or removing the prostate gland through radical surgery. Cleared by the FDA for prostate tissue ablation in October 2015, HIFU is a non-invasive treatment that uses sound waves to heat and destroy cancerous tissue in the prostate. The one-time outpatient procedure allows men to return to their normal lifestyle within a few days. Key to the HIFU procedure is the Sonablate, the most precise HIFU device for prostate cancer available and the only device that can deliver a completely customized treatment for each patient. The Sonablate HIFU system helps physicians precisely locate and avoid the nerves that preserve sexual function, while also keeping rates of incontinence below 2%.

Due to the nature of ultrasound energy and the accuracy of HIFU, areas outside the targeted tissue are undamaged, greatly reducing the risk of side effects such as urinary incontinence and erectile dysfunction. HIFU may also be an acceptable salvage treatment for men who may already have had radiation and their prostate cancer has returned.

"We are extremely pleased to name Dr. Rahul Mehan as HIFU Prostate Services Chief Medical Officer. The extensive knowledge of robotic surgical solutions and minimally invasive prostate cancer treatments that Dr. Mehan brings to HIFU Prostate Services will greatly benefit all the physicians in our national network and their patients," said Linn.

"HIFU is a remarkable technology and the fact that this proven treatment can now be accessed by patients via Medicare and other commercial plans makes it a tremendously viable option for patients nationwide. HIFU Prostate Services has always been ahead of the curve in delivering the technology to physicians and helping them get the HIFU message out to their patients. I am thrilled to work with the HIFU Prostate Services management team in heading up physician relations as CMO," said Dr. Mehan.

About HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

HIFU Prostate Services was founded to provide men access to a less invasive treatment option for prostate cancer that can eliminate cancer and preserve patient quality of life. The mission of HIFU Prostate Services is to deliver the highest quality of care, support, and technology to the patient and to the urology community for the treatment of localized prostate cancer using Sonablate® HIFU. The company is headquartered in Charlotte, NC and with treatment locations throughout the US. Learn more at http://www.hifuprostateservices.com.

# # #

CONTACT:

Steve Syatt

SSA Public Relations

steve@ssapr.com

(818) 222-4000

SOURCE: HIFU Prostate Services, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/774171/HIFU-Prostate-Services-Names-Rahul-Mehan-MD-As-Chief-Medical-Officer