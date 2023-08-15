U.S. Polo Assn. Global: U.S. Polo Assn. Extends Global Partnership with the Federation of International Polo

Global, Sport-Inspired Brand to Again Serve as Official Apparel Partner for FIP's Top Events

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) has announced that U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), has extended its global partnership with the Federation of International Polo (FIP) through 2026. This extension marks a continued commitment to the global promotion of the sport of polo from the authentic, sport-inspired brand.









True to the heritage of the brand, U.S. Polo Assn. is proud to support polo around the world. FIP is the international federation representing the sport of polo, officially recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This strategic partnership between FIP and U.S. Polo Assn. represents the strong alliance that has thrived since the partnership's inception in 2015, and means that the global, sport-inspired brand will continue to be the Official Apparel Partner for FIP's top events.

In 2022, the shared vision of FIP, the USPA, and U.S. Polo Assn. culminated in the historic XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship, held at the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) - Wellington. The 2022 FIP tournament was only the second time in history the competition was held in the United States and was its first time being broadcast on ESPN to millions of households around the world.

As the Official Apparel Partner for FIP events, U.S. Polo Assn. will continue to support the sport's leading events, including the FIP World Polo Championship, FIP European Polo Championship, FIP Ladies World Polo Championship, and FIP Ladies European Polo Championship. The brand will also continue to supply custom performance jerseys for all teams, alongside other essential apparel items such as hats and shirts, for players and officials to elevate the experience both on and off the field.

This partnership will also encompass support for the highly anticipated Ambassador Cups, set to take place this year in Brazil and Italy; the FIP Arena Polo World Championship; as well as other international polo events, such as potential Olympic Exhibition Games.

"We're looking forward to continuing our strategic relationship with FIP over the next four years," said J. Michael Prince, President & CEO of USPAGL, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "This meaningful partnership underscores our continued efforts to help grow the sport of polo around the world and aligns with our strategy as a brand to authentically connect with our global markets as we continue to execute our aggressive international growth strategies."

"We are thrilled by this renewed partnership with U.S. Polo Assn. and their continued support of the sport of polo, which goes far beyond supplying jerseys and gear for our players," said Piero Dillier Chairman of FIP. "With the support of U.S. Polo Assn., we are now able to reach so many new polo fans globally through ESPN. This is a dream come true for us, and we are excited to use this platform to help broaden interest, access, and exposure to polo around the world."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL)

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the non-profit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through over 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores and thousands of department stores, sporting goods channels, independent retailers, and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women, and children, as well as accessories and footwear in more than 190 countries worldwide. U.S. Polo Assn. was named one of the top global sports licensors in 2023, according to License Global. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com and follow @uspoloassn.

USPA Global Licensing Inc. (USPAGL) is the for-profit subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand, providing the sport with a long-term source of revenue. Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPAGL also manages Global Polo TV, which provides polo, sport, and lifestyle content. A historic, multi-year, global arrangement between USPAGL and ESPN, now showcases many of the top championship polo games in the U.S., enabling millions of sports fans and consumers to enjoy the sport across ESPN's broadcast and streaming platforms. For more sport content, visit globalpolo.com.

About the Federation of International Polo (FIP)

Recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the Federation of International Polo (FIP) is the global organization representing the sport of polo. FIP's mission is to promote, develop and regulate the sport of polo internationally.

Contact Information

Stacey Kovalsky

Senior Director, Global Communications

skovalsky@uspagl.com

+001.561.790.8036

Shannon Stilson

VP, Sports Marketing & Media

sstilson@uspagl.com

+001.561.227.6994

SOURCE: USPA Global Licensing Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772118/US-Polo-Assn-Extends-Global-Partnership-with-the-Federation-of-International-Polo-FIP