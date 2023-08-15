Longwood Healthcare Leaders to Convene Top Biotech and Pharmaceutical Leaders and Researchers

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Longwood Fund, an early-stage life science venture firm, will convene top biopharmaceutical leaders for two days of off-the-record discussions and networking at its Fall Longwood Healthcare Leaders Conference, co-hosted by Harvard Medical School Dean, George Daley, at Harvard Medical School's Joseph B. Martin Conference Center, September 18-19, 2023.

The industry-leading conference focuses on a broad spectrum of topics affecting the biopharma ecosystem. BioPharma C-suite executives, heads of research and development, leading academics, Nobelists, and life science investors will participate in goal-oriented panels and fireside chats designed to provide insights, foster ideas, and generate strategies to help the industry translate groundbreaking discoveries into medicines to help patients.

Speakers at the conference include: FDA CBER Director Peter Marks, former CDC Director Rochelle Walensky (2019-2022), Mass General Brigham CEO Anne Klibanski, Amgen head of R&D Dave Reese, CSL global R&D head Bill Mezzanotte, Janssen global head of public health R&D Ruxandra Draghia-Akli, GSK head of research John Lepore, Astellas CMO Tadaaki Taniguchi, former FDA GC Peter Hutt, Wyss Institute Founding Director Don Ingber, Editas CEO Gilmore O'Neill, Compass Pathways CEO Kabir Nath, Adaptive Biotech CEO Chad Robins, Kite EVP Cindy Perettie, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute CEO Laurie Glimcher, Nobel laureate Bill Kaelin, Foundation Medicine CEO Brian Alexander, among others.

Topics for discussion include: policy impact on innovation, the next wave of targeted therapies, advancing research into the clinic, pharma pipeline sourcing, rare disease innovation, R&D collaboration, innovative commercial models, age of -omics, managing the runway, investment outlook, deal-making forecast, among others.

Multiple networking opportunities are built into the agenda of the two-day meeting, concluding with a cocktail reception on September 18 and 19 for conference participants.

Longwood Fund

Longwood Fund is a venture capital firm dedicated to creating and investing in novel healthcare companies that develop important treatments to help patients while generating significant value for investors. The Longwood team has a long history of successfully launching and building important life science companies while providing operational leadership and strategic guidance. Collectively, the Partners at Longwood Fund have co-founded 25 companies with over 20 launched or marketed drugs and therapies, as well as over two dozen clinical-stage assets, all focused on helping patients. Companies founded by Longwood Fund, or its principals prior to the founding of the Firm, as lead investor and CEO/CBO include Acceleron, Momenta, Alnylam, Vertex, Sirtris, Vor, TScan, Pyxis Oncology, Immunitas, Be Biopharma, Tome Bio, Photys, Carbon Biosciences, DEM BioPharma, and Solu Therapeutics. For more information, visit www.longwoodfund.com.

Longwood Healthcare Leaders

As part of the Longwood Healthcare Leaders series, Longwood hosts semiannual industry conferences with thought leaders and decision-makers in government, pharma, biotech, and academia for off-the-record forums at institutions including Harvard Medical School and MIT to discuss areas of collaboration and access to innovation in order to accelerate the translation of discoveries into medicines to help patients. For more information, visit www.longwoodhealthcareleaders.com.

