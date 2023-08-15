STACK Construction Technologies Clinches Coveted Spot on the Inc 5000 List for the Seventh Consecutive Year

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / STACK Construction Technologies, an industry-leading construction software platform, is honored as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S. by Inc Magazine's 2023 Inc 5000 list. The recognition makes it the seventh time the company has received this award, with over 120% revenue growth from 2020-2022.

This prestigious list is a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, celebrating innovation and leaders in American business. STACK ranks in the top 55% of the list, coming in at number 2,525. The company's spectacular 123% revenue growth continues today amidst a time of great change, adding 166 jobs since 2020. STACK joins Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names who first gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"To say we are thrilled is an understatement," said Philip Ogilby, CEO and Co-founder of STACK. "Seven consecutive years on the Inc 5000 list is astounding, and this prestigious recognition fuels our passion to continue innovating for our customers in the construction technology landscape. Every year STACK rises in the rankings, a testament to the exceptional team that powers our progress and growth. We're immensely proud to be counted among these exemplary leaders and businesses."

While STACK's takeoff and estimating solutions have long been powering collaboration for estimating teams and contributing to more profitable project wins, our construction solutions extend these benefits beyond the preconstruction stage and into the construction phase of the project lifecycle. These field collaboration and construction management solutions allow every member of the team to access project plans, details, and reports - whether in the office, on a job site, or working remotely. Plus, our open API allows for seamless connection to other platforms and enables further streamlining of workflows and greater efficiency gains.

About STACK Construction Technologies

From project evaluation to completion, contractors use STACK's cloud-based software to help run their businesses and maximize their profits. Our preconstruction solutions enable fast and accurate takeoff and estimating, as well as providing a centralized hub where plans, specs, and other construction documents can be stored, evaluated, measured, and shared. Our construction solutions power real-time field and project collaboration by allowing teams to quickly and easily review, annotate, compare, and share plans, anywhere, from any device. STACK's superior collaboration tools ultimately improve project outcomes and profitability for contractors.

For more information on how STACK software is helping teams gain visibility, insight, and alignment throughout the bid process and in the field, visit stackct.com.

