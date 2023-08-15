First half 2023 revenue increased 34.6% to €68.2 million, compared to €50.7 million in the prior year period.

First half 2023 charging revenue was up by €27.1 million, or 113.1%, to €51.1 million compared to €24.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

First half 2023 net loss was €(38.9) million, compared to €(247.1) million in the prior-year period.

Operational EBITDA was €11.7 million increasing steadily compared to the prior-year period loss of €(1.5) million.

Allego entered into a long-term agreement with Esso Deutschland through 2028 to sell compliance credits for a potential total value of up to €185 million.

In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Allego is partnering with gas station brand OIL! Tank Go in Denmark to equip its 80 stations of which 14 charging sites are expected to be fully operational and added to the Company's network in the first quarter of 2024.

Allego N.V. ("Allego" or the "Company") (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European public electric vehicle fast and ultra-fast charging network, today announced its results and key performance metrics for the first half of 2023.

First Half 2023 Ended June 30, 2023

Revenue climbed 34.6% to €68.2 million from €50.7 million in the same period of 2022. Charging revenue was up by €27.1 million, or 113.1%, to €51.1 million compared to €24.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2022. The improvement was driven by a mix of increased utilization rates, premium pricing on ultra-fast and fast chargers, and an increase of 37.9% in energy sold compared with the previous period. Services revenue decreased to €17.1 million compared to €26.7 million, completely driven by the expected phasing out of the Carrefour project compared to the first half of 2022 and before the start-up of new projects in H2 2023.

Gross profit grew to €20.5 million, compared to €2.3 million in the prior-year period. This increase of €18.2 million was primarily driven by an expansion in gross profit on charging revenue of €21.7 million, partly offset by a decrease of €3.5 million in services revenue gross margin. This shift towards charging revenue from service revenue is in line with Allego's business strategy.

First half 2023 net loss was €(38.9) million compared to the prior-year period of €(247.1) million; Operational EBITDA was €11.7 million, compared to the prior-year period of €(1.5) million. The strong improvement in the first half 2023 net results was primarily driven by a substantial decrease in non-cash one-time items related to the New York Stock Exchange listing and an improved operational performance on the charging revenue.

As of June 30, 2023, the Company's network of ultra-fast charging points rose by 107% compared to the same period in the previous year, demonstrating Allego's focus on its ultra-fast charging network.

Six Months Ended June 30 Metrics 2023 2022 % Change Average Utilization Rate 12.6 8.3 51 Average Utilization Rate: Mature (installed before Jan 1, 2023) 13.4 Average Utilization Rate: New (installed after Jan 1, 2023) 8.9 Total Public Charging Ports(1) 29,354 29,698 -1.2 Recurring Users 80 80 0 Owned Public Charging Ports(1) 24,934 24,255 2.8 Owned Fast Ultra-Fast Charging Ports(1) 1,661 1,293 28.5 Third-Party Public Charging Ports(1) 4,420 5,443 -18.8 Total Sessions ('000)(2) 5,210 4,443 17.2 Total Energy Sold (GWh) 96.4 69.9 37.9 Secured Backlog (sites)(1) 1,350 1,100 22.7

As of June 30, 2023, and June 30, 2022, respectively Total sessions include owned and third party

2023 Outlook

Full-Year Guidance Range:

Energy Sold: 215 GWh 225 GWh

Total Revenues: €180 €200 million

Operational EBITDA: €30 €40 million

CEO and CFO Comments and Outlook

Allego's Chief Executive Officer, Mathieu Bonnet, commented, "I am pleased with our performance through the first half of 2023. We have focused on the expansion of our ultrafast charging network while increasing our charging revenue. We have significantly improved our operational EBITDA performance by growing our margins through our execution of power purchase agreements (PPAs), the management of our energy costs globally and the efficiency of our operations. Our consolidated utilization rate climbed from the prior year, indicating the growing market for EVs as well as the quality of our premium locations. The average utilization rate, adjusted for chargers installed during 2023, was 13.4%, demonstrating that the more mature chargers are continuing to develop well."

Mr. Bonnet continued, "We continue to execute our business strategy through agreements such as the one with Esso in Germany whereby we generate revenue from selling our compliance credits from the renewable energy that is consumed through our charging network, further improving our unit economics in Germany. As communicated before, the majority of our network's renewable energy will be sourced through the PPA's completing what we believe to be is a virtuous and beneficial circle for all our stakeholders. As we look ahead to the second half of the year, we anticipate robust utilization rates and charging revenue growth as we expand our operational footprint."

Allego's Chief Financial Officer, Ton Louwers, said "I am very pleased with our financial performance for the first six months of 2023. In line with our strategy, we see a strong growth in our charging revenue on the back of the build out of the ultra-fast charging network. As a result, our gross profit increased substantially to €20.5 million, compared to €2.3 million in the prior-year period. Combined with a stable development of our SG&A (adjusted for one-offs) we saw our Operational EBITDA grow by €13.2 million to €11.7 million, compared to a loss of €(1.5) million in the prior-year period."

Mr. Louwers added, "The optimization in our working capital management has illustrated our progress to a more steady and stable operational state. We expect to see a further increase in our inventory, anticipating a further ramp-up of our ultra-fast charging network.

We anticipate a sustained growth trajectory for the full year. We have narrowed our guidance revenue range to between €180 million and €200 million, while maintaining our Operational EBITDA expectations to be between €30 million and €40 million. We anticipate the energy sold for the year to be between 215 GWh and 225 GWh."

Key Financials (in €'mm) Six Months Ended

June 30 2023 2022 % Change Charging Revenue 51.1 24.0 113.1 Services Revenue 17.1 26.7 -36.1 Total Revenue 68.2 50.7 34.6 Net Loss (38.9 (247.1 Operational EBITDA 11.7 (1.5

About Allego

Allego is a leading provider of electric vehicle charging solutions, dedicated to accelerating the transition to electric mobility with 100% renewable energy. Allego has developed a comprehensive portfolio of innovative charging infrastructure and proprietary software, including its Allamo and EV Cloud software platforms. With a network of almost 35,000 charging points (and counting) spanning 16 countries, Allego delivers independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. Founded in 2013 and publicly listed on the NYSE in 2022, Allego now employs a team of 220 people striving every day to make charging accessible, sustainable, and enjoyable for all.

For more information, please visit www.allego.eu.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Allego intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan,", "project," "forecast," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," "target" or other similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Allego's expectations with respect to future performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially, and potentially adversely, from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Allego's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: (i) changes adversely affecting Allego's business, (ii) the price and availability of electricity and other energy sources, (iii) the risks associated with vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns, (iv) fluctuations in Allego's revenue and operating results, (v) unfavorable conditions or further disruptions in the capital and credit markets, (vi) Allego's ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness, (vii) competition from existing and new competitors, (viii) the growth of the electric vehicle market, (ix) Allego's ability to integrate any businesses it may acquire, (x) Allego's ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel, (xi) risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims, (xii) Allego's dependence on third-party contractors to provide various services, (xiii) data security breaches or other network outage, (xiv) Allego's ability to obtain additional capital on commercially reasonable terms, (xv) Allego's ability to remediate its material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting, (xvi) the impact of COVID-19, including COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions and expense increases, (xvii) general economic or political conditions, including the Russia/Ukraine conflict or increased trade restrictions between the United States, Russia, China and other countries, and (xviii) other factors detailed under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Allego's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. If any of these risks materialize or Allego's assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that Allego presently does not know or that Allego currently believes are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect Allego's expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. Allego anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause Allego's assessments to change. However, while Allego may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, Allego specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, unless required by applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Allego's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss for the six months ended June 30, 2023

and 2022 (unaudited) (in €'000) 2023 2022 (restated)(1) Revenue from contracts with customers Charging sessions 51,139 23,994 Service revenue from the sale of charging equipment 1,485 18,442 Service revenue from installation services 10,283 5,964 Service revenue from operation and maintenance of charging equipment 2,256 1,822 Service revenue from consulting services 3,047 470 Total revenue from contracts with customers 68,210 50,692 Cost of sales Cost of sales charging sessions (37,760 (32,337 Cost of sales sale of charging equipment (554 (13,022 Cost of sales installation services (8,637 (2,903 Cost of sales operation and maintenance of charging equipment (801 (154 Total cost of sales (47,752 (48,416 Gross profit 20,458 2,276 Other income 4,153 8,987 Selling and distribution expenses (1,109 (1,697 General and administrative expenses (47,193 (271,653 Operating loss (23,691 (262,087 Finance income/(costs) (14,748 15,173 Loss before income tax (38,439 (246,914 Income tax (505 (161 Loss for the half-year (38,944 (247,075 Attributable to: Equity holders of the Company (38,812 (246,913 Non-controlling interests (132 (162 Loss per share attributable to the Equity holders of the Company: Basic and diluted loss per ordinary share (0.15 (1.05

(1) Refer to Note 2.7.24 of the Company's consolidated financial statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 for details regarding the restatement of comparative figures as a result of changes in accounting policies.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position as at June 30, 2023 (unaudited) and

December 31, 2022 (in €'000) 30-Jun-23 31-Dec-22 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 156,293 134,718 Intangible assets 22,253 24,648 Right-of-use assets 54,285 47,817 Deferred tax assets 523 523 Other financial assets 56,621 62,487 Total non-current assets 289,975 270,193 Current assets Inventories 31,530 26,017 Prepayments and other assets 12,837 9,079 Trade and other receivables 36,933 47,235 Contract assets 2,843 1,512 Other financial assets 6,389 601 Cash and cash equivalents 65,150 83,022 Total current assets 155,682 167,466 Total assets 445,657 437,659 Equity Share capital 32,062 32,061 Share premium 365,900 365,900 Reserves (14,515 (6,860 Accumulated deficit (396,717 (364,088 Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company (13,270 27,013 Non-controlling interests 613 745 Total equity (12,657 27,758 Non-current liabilities Borrowings 312,400 269,033 Lease liabilities 50,371 44,044 Provisions and other liabilities 887 520 Contract liabilities 1,119 2,442 Deferred tax liabilities 1,980 2,184 Total non-current liabilities 366,757 318,223 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 40,441 56,390 Contract liabilities 13,667 7,917 Current tax liabilities 1,212 1,572 Lease liabilities 8,296 7,280 Provisions and other liabilities 24,258 17,223 Warrant liabilities 3,683 1,296 Total current liabilities 91,557 91,678 Total liabilities 458,314 409,901 Total equity and liabilities 445,657 437,659

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and

2022 (unaudited) (in €'000) 2023 2022 (restated)(1) Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from/(used in) operations (22,669 (88,262 Interest paid (1,456 (3,494 Income taxes paid (375 (320 Other cash flows from operating activities 177 Net cash flows from/(used in) operating activities (24,323 (92,076 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of Mega-E, net of cash acquired 874 Acquisition of MOMA, net of cash acquired (28,733 Purchase of property, plant and equipment (32,180 (12,944 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 97 Purchase of intangible assets (1,355 Proceeds from investment grants 25 235 Other cash flows used in investing activities (113 Net cash flows from/(used in) investing activities (32,268 (41,826 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings 43,400 Payment of principal portion of lease liabilities (2,359 (2,819 Payment of transaction costs on new equity instruments (925 Payment of transaction costs on borrowings (2,331 Proceeds from issuing equity instruments (Spartan shareholders) 10,079 Proceeds from issuing equity instruments (PIPE financing) 132,690 Net cash flows from/(used in) financing activities 38,710 139,025 Net increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (17,881 5,123 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the half-year 83,022 24,652 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 9 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the half-year 65,150 29,775

(1) Refer to Note 2.7.24 of the Company's consolidated financial statements in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2022 for details regarding the restatement of comparative figures as a result of changes in accounting policies.

Reconciliation of Loss for EBITDA and Operational EBITDA for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and

2022 (unaudited) Six months ended June 30, (in millions) 2023 2022 Loss for the period (38.9 (246.6 Income tax 0.5 0.2 Finance costs 12.4 (15.1 Amortization and impairments of intangible assets 2.4 1.7 Depreciation and impairments of right-of-use assets 3.8 2.9 Depreciation, impairments and reversal of impairments of

property, plant and equipment 10.5 5.9 EBITDA (9.3 (251.0 Fair value gains (losses) on derivatives (purchase options) 2.4 (3.8 Share-based payment expenses 11.5 241.3 Transaction costs 9.1 Business optimization costs 7.1 2.9 Operational EBITDA 11.7 (1.5

FINANCIAL INFORMATION; NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

Some of the financial information and data contained in this press release, such as EBITDA and Operational EBITDA, have not been prepared in accordance with Dutch generally accepted accounting principles, United States generally accepted accounting principles or the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). We define (i) EBITDA as earnings before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization and (ii) Operational EBITDA as EBITDA further adjusted for reorganization costs, certain business optimization costs, lease buyouts, and transaction costs. Allego believes that the use of these non-IFRS measures of financial results provide useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to Allego's financial condition and results of operations. Allego's management uses these non-IFRS measures for trend analyses, for purposes of determining management incentive compensation and for budgeting and planning purposes. Allego believes that the use of these non-IFRS financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating projected operating results and trends and in comparing Allego's financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-IFRS financial measures to investors. Management does not consider these non-IFRS measures in isolation or as an alternative to financial measures determined in accordance with IFRS. The principal limitation of these non-IFRS financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by IFRS to be recorded in Allego's financial statements. In addition, they are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-IFRS financial measures. In order to compensate for these limitations, management presents non-IFRS financial measures in connection with IFRS results, and reconciliations to the most directly comparable IFRS measure are provided in this press release.

