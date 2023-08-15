OTC Markets Group Welcomes Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: MSVB), the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. previously traded on NASDAQ.



Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "MSVB." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Trading on the OTCQX Market offers companies efficient, cost-effective access to the U.S. capital markets. Streamlined market requirements for OTCQX are designed to help companies lower the cost and complexity of being publicly traded, while providing transparent trading for their investors. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods, Inc. acted as the company's OTCQX sponsor.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc., an Indiana corporation, is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB (the "Bank" or "Mid-Southern Savings Bank"). On July 11, 2018, Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. completed a public offering and share exchange as part of the Bank's "second step" conversion from the mutual holding company structure and the elimination of Mid-Southern, M.H.C. (the "Conversion"). Upon consummation of the Conversion, the Company became the holding company for the Bank and now owns all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Bank's common stock. Our business activities are primarily conducted through Mid-Southern Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank headquartered in Salem, Indiana, which is located in Southern Indiana approximately 40 miles northwest of Louisville, Kentucky. Mid-Southern Savings Bank conducts business from its main office in Salem and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana and loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. Mid-Southern Savings Bank's market area includes the Louisville-Jefferson County Metropolitan Statistical Area ("MSA" consisting of Clark, Floyd, Harrison, and Washington counties in Indiana and Bullitt, Henry, Jefferson, Meade, Nelson, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer and Trimble counties in Kentucky) plus Lawrence and Orange counties in Indiana, and, to a lesser extent, contiguous counties.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, media@otcmarkets.com