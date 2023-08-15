Recruiter.com Group, Inc.: Futuris Acquires Healthcare Staffing Business from Recruiter.com

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT)(NASDAQ:RCRTW) ("Recruiter.com" or "the Company") today shares exciting news: Futuris Company (OTC: FTRS), a leader in Human Capital Management (HCM), has reached an agreement to acquire the Company's specialized healthcare staffing business, pending client approvals.

This strategic move cements Futuris' place within the healthcare staffing industry and underscores both companies' shared commitment to expanding services and promoting growth. According to the agreement's terms, Recruiter.com will transition specific client contracts to Futuris or its related entities. The transaction compensation incorporates Futuris stock, valued at $500,000 (subject to adjustments as per the agreement's terms), and a share of the ongoing gross profit, with a maximum limit of $2 million.

The transaction is expected to close immediately upon the fulfillment of closing conditions, including necessary client approvals.

While we are transitioning specific client contracts to Futuris, Recruiter.com remains committed to minimizing disruptions and ensuring a seamless transition for our clients and employees. Our team will work closely with Futuris to ensure a smooth transfer of responsibilities. This decision was made after careful evaluation and a realization that Futuris, with its proven expertise in healthcare staffing, is better positioned to maximize the potential of this business segment. Our experience in healthcare staffing has provided valuable insights, which will continue to inform our strategic decisions moving forward.

Miles Jennings, CEO of Recruiter.com, spoke enthusiastically about the agreement: "This transaction represents a significant milestone in our strategy to focus on our core business while providing our clients with top-tier service. By passing our healthcare staffing business to Futuris-a company known for its successful integrations and impressive growth-we're setting the stage for the next exciting chapter of business expansion. We anticipate great things from Futuris in the future."

About Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

Recruiter.com is a dynamic recruiting platform, delivering flexible talent acquisition solutions that span startups to Fortune 100 companies. Harnessing an extensive network of recruiting professionals and cutting-edge recruitment marketing automation, Recruiter.com navigates complex hiring challenges to serve businesses across the globe.

For investor information, please visit https://investors.recruiter.com

LinkedIn Recruiter Network Group: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/42370/

LinkedIn Company Page: https://www.linkedin.com/company/1240434

Twitter Company Page: https://twitter.com/recruiterdotcom

Facebook Company Page: https://www.facebook.com/RecruiterDotCom

About Futuris Company

Futuris is a dedicated Human Capital Management (HCM) firm committed to delivering Executive Search, Staffing, Consulting services, and Tech Services. Specializing in sectors such as Medical, Information Technology, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and Legal, the Company is steadfast in its mission to construct a global HCM platform through highly targeted and accretive acquisitions, combined with operational efficiencies.

Futuris Company's commitment to dynamic growth is clear, demonstrated by their recent acquisition of INSIGMA, an IT services firm that specializes in global staffing. Futuris' CEO/CFO, Robert Day, has signaled the company's intention to sustain this growth trajectory with future acquisitions on the horizon. Adding Recruiter.com's healthcare staffing business to their portfolio, Futuris not only diversifies its services but also cultivates new avenues for both organic and inorganic growth.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industries in which the Company operates and the beliefs and assumptions of the Company's management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "continues," "endeavors," "strives," "may," variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections of the Company's future financial performance, the Company's anticipated growth and potentials in its business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned these forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially and adversely from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in this release and those discussed in other documents the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). More information on potential risks and uncertainties is available in the Company's recent filings with the SEC, including the Company's Form 10-K report, Form 10-Q reports, and Form 8-K reports. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Recruiter Company Contact:

Miles Jennings, CEO

investors@recruiter.com

Futuris Contact Details:

Futuris Company

Website: www.InvestInFuturis.com

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/futuriscompany

Investor relations: media@mediashares.com

SOURCE: Recruiter.com Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/772942/Futuris-Acquires-Healthcare-Staffing-Business-from-Recruitercom