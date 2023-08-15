Everoze Partner Abdul Sotayo highlights some of the issues that continue to hold back progress on clean energy in Nigeria, where energy poverty remains a problem, despite the nation's vast solar potential.From pv magazine 07-08/23 Nigeria mainly uses fossil fuels and hydro in its 4 GW power generation fleet. It has been estimated around 30 GW of capacity would be needed to fully cover its population of 200 million people. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) estimated Nigeria had 33 MW of grid-connected solar at the end of 2021. With solar irradiance ranging from 1.5 MWh/m² to 2.2 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...