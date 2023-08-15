Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.08.2023

WKN: A1C0GV | ISIN: LU0488722801 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
PR Newswire
15.08.2023 | 14:06
Foreman & Company: Settlement Claims Period Open in Northland Resources S.A. Securities Class Action

LONDON, ON, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A securities class action involving Northland Resources S.A. ("Northland") and other related parties has settled for €7,550,000. The Ontario Superior Court of Justice has approved the settlement agreement and the plan of distributing the settlement funds less Court-approved legal fees, disbursements, notice, administration and other related costs.

The claims period is now open for eligible affected shareholders to make a claim for a portion of the settlement funds. Eligible shareholders include all persons or entities who acquired Northland Resources S.A. Securities between April 1, 2012 and January 23, 2013 and held some or all of those Securities as of January 23, 2013.

Claims can be submitted online through the settlement website at www.northlandclassaction.com, or by paper copy upon request to the Claims Administrator. The deadline for filing a claim is December 15, 2023. Claims filed after the deadline may not be approved or eligible for compensation.

For more information regarding the claims process, or to view copies of the Settlement Agreement, Plan of Distribution, Claims Notice and other documents, please visit the settlement website www.northlandclassaction.com. If your question is not answered there, you may contact the Claims Administrator at northland@ricepoint.com or 1.888.756.7635.

Foreman & Company, the lawyers acting for the class in this matter, can be contacted at northland@foremancompany.com or at 1.855.814.4575, ext. 107.

Foreman & Company, based in London, Ontario, has more than 20 years' experience in class action litigation and expertise in a full range of class action matters.

Media contact: Jonathan Foreman jforeman@foremancompany.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/settlement-claims-period-open-in-northland-resources-sa-securities-class-action-301893968.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
