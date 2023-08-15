Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Ltd Announces Departure of Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree") today announced that Shezad Okhai will be leaving Pinetree effective August 15th, 2023 to join Bravura Solutions Limited ("Bravura"), one of Pinetree's investees, as Chief Commercial Officer. Shezad has accepted a contract position with Bravura from August 15, 2023 to June 30th, 2024, to assist with Bravura's performance improvement plans. Pinetree does not intend to pursue a search for a new Chief Investment Officer at this time.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

