Dienstag, 15.08.2023
WKN: A3CSPX | ISIN: CA7233308583 | Ticker-Symbol: PI1
Frankfurt
15.08.23
09:13 Uhr
ACCESSWIRE
15.08.2023 | 14:14
119 Leser
Pinetree Capital Ltd.: Pinetree Capital Ltd Announces Departure of Chief Investment Officer

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 15, 2023 / Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX:PNP) ("Pinetree") today announced that Shezad Okhai will be leaving Pinetree effective August 15th, 2023 to join Bravura Solutions Limited ("Bravura"), one of Pinetree's investees, as Chief Commercial Officer. Shezad has accepted a contract position with Bravura from August 15, 2023 to June 30th, 2024, to assist with Bravura's performance improvement plans. Pinetree does not intend to pursue a search for a new Chief Investment Officer at this time.

About Pinetree Capital Ltd.

Pinetree is a value-oriented investment and merchant banking company focused on the technology sector. Pinetree's common shares are listed on the TSX under the symbol "PNP".

For further information:

John Bouffard
Chief Financial Officer
416-941-9600 x 200
jbouffard@pinetreecapital.com
www.pinetreecapital.com

SOURCE: Pinetree Capital Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/774142/Pinetree-Capital-Ltd-Announces-Departure-of-Chief-Investment-Officer

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
